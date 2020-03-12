♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Investments and income are able to grow, now that Venus has crossed Uranus. What was shaky when it should have been stable finally gets its feet. You’re a red-hot fire sign, but get ready for a green week with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Mercury slides into home base at your solar twelfth house. You can write or talk about your most important dreams. Happy Birthday!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Refusing to budge is one way of dealing with this week. Other routes are also available. Your naturally solid earth sign may enjoy time to decompress. Kick up your heels with a green light on St. Patrick’s Day. At the very least, you can say you were there and saw it all. Mercury transits to make your friends even more talented than ever. And harder to pin down.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s always something going on. You won’t be bored with your choices. Ruling planet Mercury transits to your career sector. Something that was beneath the surface, hard to put your finger on, now seems easy to express. St. Patrick’s Day is your chance to see and be seen. Move out of the expectations of others. Let a new template for fun begin.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Your sense of humor takes the biscuit – or green fairy cakes offered by leaping leprechauns. St. Patrick’s Day has more to say to you than other signs. Mercury transits to your solar ninth house of higher education and long-distance travel. If you can’t make it to Ireland, well, no worries. Let the revelry begin where you are. Or right down the street.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If there’s a party with your name on it, you’ll lead the way to a great day or long, hilarious night. No Leo will be left bereft of friends as you tend to ‘never meet a stranger’. What was once one of the lesser-celebrated holidays (unless you’re Irish), St. Patrick’s Day is now one you wouldn’t want to miss. Mercury transits to ensure this is an especially sexy week for the lion and lioness.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The majority of planets are on the ‘what you do for others’ side of your chart. You give so much, it’s only right that you receive a bit in return! St. Patrick’s Day may not always catch your attention, but this one offers an enticing proposition. Mercury transits back into your partnership sector, where it was before it went retrograde. Conversations rule.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

This is a week full of options from outside offers. Some of them make sense. Which ones resonate with the real you? Do you stay in the center of your Libran scales, hoping to save the world with your unique sense of balance? Do you take a break, and go green for St. Patrick’s Day? However you choose to celebrate, enjoy Mercury as it transits to connect you up at work.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Venus opposite Scorpio indicates beautiful moments with a long-term partner. Uranus just a few degrees away creates sudden movements that rewrite your schedule. While surprises require repositioning, these two planets have a way of opening up the best windows. Gorgeous views and expanded perspectives come just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy your play at home or away!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

For a high-spirited sign, you have had to toe the line without knowing where you’ll end up. That is, if you wanted to see long-held dreams not crumble around you. It may seem like they’re taking eons – some quests take lifetimes. Consider the possibility you’re in the middle. Progress is not a runaway train. Give yourself a break. Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day. Wear your most enticing green!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

You may feel the weight of the galaxy on your shoulders. Or in your sign, to be exact. While it’s temporary and won’t last forever, it may still feel like it will never end. Know that things will be different, and those that aren’t now are merely challenges to adorn with your own personal touch. Take time out to check which St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are nearby – and join in!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The planet governing your thoughts and ideas is getting itself together. Mercury, the messenger, transits out of your sign and into your solar second house. This is where it was before it went retrograde. Now that it’s direct, you can enjoy the financial fruits you expected earlier. Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day for what it is – green cuisine, drinks, and treats served in emerald garb.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun in your sign brings a boost just when you need to celebrate. If you were born this week, Happy Birthday! If not, you still have plenty to look forward to. Mercury is direct, and transits back into Pisces. Now you can make those connections, if they seemed to dissolve over the past few weeks. Be sure to wear your most elegant green, so that on St. Patrick’s Day you’ll be seen!