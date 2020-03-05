♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Work, career, creating the future you want – you have it all this week. The Supermoon sheds light on all things work-related. The deeper you go, the better your foundation. Mercury moves direct. Whether you’re setting new precedents, or fighting for what’s right, you’re looked to as the authority. Ruling planet Mars pushes slow boats to stay on course. Set your own pace.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus and Uranus in Taurus can’t make up their minds. One minute you may think you’re in love, or at least see why you would be. The next, someone has upset the mood and feelings spill out. Holding opposing perspectives is never easy. This week’s Supermoon reflects light in your romantic sector. Mercury goes direct. At last, this alignment works in your favor.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If one shoulder feels heavier than the other, you may be carrying more than your share of a relationship. This goes for business partners as well as those you find at home. The planets have lined up to put their big players in this sector of your chart. This week’s Supermoon reveals how you really feel. The bonus points come in the form of Mercury going direct. Clarity rules.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you’re waiting for friends to make up their minds, remember their schedules, or arrive on time, relief is on the way. This week’s Supermoon makes conversations a snap. Mercury goes direct. Questions about your future and financial stability are easily answered. In fact, they happen so smoothly, you may find you have more energy than you expect.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s a global correction coming up which you may sense. It’s a last-gasp grab to hold on to what has always been that way. It appears conscientious, and it is, but alas, oh so temporary. The focus for Leos happens at work. This week’s Supermoon is a giant reflector beam. As a Full Moon, it gets to the heart of your finances. Mercury goes direct to ensure clarity and insight.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Dealing with love and romance, tending to children, leaping to take a creative risk all seek to overwhelm. While it’s happening simultaneously, this is a week you can merge with. The Supermoon is in Virgo. Mercury, your ruling planet, goes direct. Your focus is laser-like. Details point to exactly what needs to be done. Enjoy your success. You deserve it!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Long-term partnerships are in the act of healing. Whether still present or stored in your memory, Chiron and Dark Moon Lilith rework them. At the same time, life at home gets a boost. You may not want to do all that’s being done, but starburst forces prevail. Astrological influences keep you hopping with an upgrade. The Supermoon expands options in your sector of dreams.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You make enormous efforts, though not everyone may know this. The majority of planets are below the horizon of your chart. They rattle the cages of family members, especially brothers and sisters. The Supermoon reflects its light on friends and events. Boundaries blend to validate your observations. Mercury goes direct. You know you really heard what you thought you did.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The magic is always here, but sometimes it’s hiding. This week’s focus and corresponding pressure comes when you look at finances or income. Not that you’re in a spiral. It’s simply that it’s easier to see long-term projections. The Supermoon is maddeningly career oriented. Mercury goes direct to clear up what you really didn’t need to know. You’ll make a success of it, anyway.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Those who seem like family – or behave that way – want your efforts to bring security. You know that, because you’re made of the same kind of stuff. So why does taking things step-by- step pull like gravity on your feet? Capricorns are not thought to be impatient. It’s just that this week’s Supermoon puts you in a more public or regal position. Enjoy the adventure.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You can find time for the things that matter most. To you. Though the planets position you between tradition and a slippery slope, your creative juices are starting to flow. This week’s Supermoon may not seem like much, but it sets you up to be wealthy and wise. And sexy. Mercury retrogrades through your sign, then goes direct. Finally, a shared understanding.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You can do things your way this week, more often than not. The grounding and stability of all those planets in your sector of friends extends to organizations, too. No more will your efforts fly off into the distance without looking back. Now you can catalogue them and keep them filed safely away. The Supermoon enhances a long-term relationship. Go ahead, get warm and cuddly.