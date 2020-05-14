♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Beset with things you have to do for yourself? Every planet right now hovers on one side of your chart. Regeneration of what and where you spend your energy is a theme that keeps coming back. Pluto is in your career sector. This power player has a tendency to undo and remove anything that doesn’t work. Mercury sextiles Chiron so you won’t feel the pain.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun in your sign continues to shine. Happy Birthday, Taurus! You may hear financially strengthening news. Mercury in your income sector makes an assisting aspect to Chiron. The messenger helps the wounded healer. Conversations and connecting up gets things going as you make them happen. It’s never what you think. But often, it’s something better.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Invest in yourself. Whatever you choose, it will be beautiful. Venus, the love goddess who attracts luxury, is in your sign. You can find a bargain that becomes a treasure. Ruling planet Mercury is in Gemini, too. Chiron makes an assisting aspect. Since connecting is your element, results are yours to enjoy. Friends rally to thank you.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re a hit, without even trying. All the planets, big and small, traverse your public sectors. You’re recognized, known, and appreciated. Some want to reward you. Others are envious. All this is a complete surprise to you, as you’ve been focused on getting things done. The dreams you have are getting bigger. You deserve them. Mercury sextiles Chiron to take away the sting.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

After last week, time moves in a more steady manner. Leos come to grips with taking the lead again, even if reluctantly. Saturn and Pallas Athene, the warrior goddess, are in your area of relationships. You receive celestial favors, even when it feels like you’re slowed down. Chiron, the wounded healer, is in an assisting aspect to Mercury, who tells it like it is.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

It’s a lop-sided week. Knowing this helps make sense of the nonsensical. It’s shown in the stars, with the planets at a wild angle. You can’t help but wonder what’s next. Venus, Vesta, and Mercury are in your career sector. They not only mean well, they offer more than you might expect. Chiron, the wounded healer, sextiles Mercury, who messages to heal a relationship.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may have taken more of your spirit on essential trips than you planned. Now you may want to journey in a different direction. Playing your cards close to your chest is not truly Libran. Caring about and enjoying others is. Venus, the love goddess, conjuncts Vesta, who holds down the fort. On behalf of your ruling planet, treat yourself to someone special.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The pull of a partner may be strong. This week’s Sun in Taurus puts a heart line in your solar seventh house. Relationships receive a boost. With this focus, your identity gets tied up with someone else. Mercury, the messenger, moves to an assisting aspect with Chiron. Wounds recover as you connect and share. You have the edge as your mind is a beautiful playground.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Nothing underscores your success more than determination. Sagittarians are not the type to plod along. Yet recent struggles haven’t given you much choice. Chiron, the wounded healer, makes an assisting aspect to Mercury, messenger of impeccable repute. Their position infuses romance and artistry into a relationship. Give yourself the credit you more than deserve.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣ ♣

Don’t look now, but you’re becoming psychic. Or telepathic, at least. Mars, action planet that takes aim, hits its target. Feelings spill over as it conjuncts the Moon. This includes thoughts crossing your mind, or sensing a pull to be in touch. Mercury makes an assisting aspect to Chiron. Reaching out may be more healing than you know.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Planets progress from your twelfth house of dreams and solitude. They transit to your first house of self and daily life. This is jarring as Pallas Athene, the warrior goddess, wants to kick up fuss, but Saturn won’t let her. The stars plan for you to get ahead. They help dig in and develop a structure that works. Venus conjunct Vesta is a warm boost in both love and comfort.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Action planet Mars, early in Pisces, connects with the Moon. This triggers feelings already sensitive or nostalgic. At the same time, it brings the focus on what’s most important. Chiron, the wounded healer, makes an assisting aspect to Mercury. The Messenger has his work cut out for him. You may receive a form of love that you hadn’t quite considered before.