♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Slowing down for details may not be your favorite way to spend time. But as Mars nears Ceres, it could save you money. Things that don’t add up are likely to blink like the glare of neon lights. Before you speed off to your next exciting adventure, give yourself the benefit of the doubt. The New Moon brings news you’ve been waiting to hear. Options are open.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mars conjuncts Ceres to bring friends in from everywhere. The Sun transits to your income sector. This luminary assists in warm-hearted finances. Watch for expensive details. Transactions are meant to be equitable. The New Moon is also in this area. You can start another chapter, or build on what you have. Someone clears the decks to make things easier.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday, Gemini! You may feel the force of Mars conjunct Ceres. Action and abundance combine to bring just what you need. The best qualities of Mercury and Venus merge too, with you as their benefactor. Then the Gemini New Moon helps you enjoy easy conversations. Favorite activities, fun connections, and beautiful venues entice you.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus, the love goddess, connects with Mercury in your house of dreams. Your depths bring messages from those in similar realms. Moving in this vibration is like putting your toes in the water. The ripples can be far-reaching. Mars connects with Ceres in your solar ninth house. You’re on a spiritual trip to help others. The New Moon starts an exchange. Worth a journal!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Venus connects with Mercury, encouraging friends to rally. Being virtual, it’s easier to feel in tune with the new normal. Expressing your thoughts helps as you join in. Mars conjuncts Ceres, goddess of abundance. These two take action to make sure you have food on the table. Accepting the good you find reflects the open-hearted attitude of the New Moon.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Virgos are a steady earth sign, known not to give up. Trust your responses as you move into this week. Ruler Mercury conjunct Venus places comfort where you can find it. Action-oriented Mars connects with Ceres to bring nurturing and abundance. Nerves and tummies are where tension is felt. The New Moon touches on your true feelings.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Feel like you’re tussling with a tiger? Juno in your sign has your back. Goddess of loyalty and devotion, she stands beside you, even if you feel alone. Your choices are everything. This week’s planetary dance happens in the charitable sectors of your chart. Mars aligns with Ceres to heat up action for nurturing others. The New Moon opens your spiritual boundaries.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Hungry for news? Mercury connects with Venus. This duo may seem sweet on the surface. Yet all subjects are important, covering quick changes in your schedule. Mars likes to get to the heart of things. He connects with Ceres, who assures all will be well. The New Moon reaches out to expand your already nutrient-dense network.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Let conversations be light, if possible. People are polarized. You may be tempted to take sides. Standing up for the truth is your thing. Venus connects with Mercury. Make points with a calm usually reserved for earth signs. Mars conjuncts Ceres. Bonus! Take action, move fast. The New Moon offers a breath of fresh air for Sagittarians in a relationship.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’ve adjusted to a numbing shock that’s now the norm. This week brings light into the equation. The stars have given you much of the heavy work. Not only can you handle it, but on a soul level, you’re ready. Impossible tasks are part of your day-to-day. Mercury connects with Venus, bringing comfort into your work. The New Moon seconds this.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your overview lets you see the humor in things. It offers a bonus as you look around. Mercury and Venus connect in your solar fifth house. Romance, creative projects, and children brighten your daily activities. What’s fun is Mars, the action planet, connecting with Ceres. Wherever you go, you’ll restore yourself. Tasty treats help. The New Moon catches you before you fall.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mercury and Venus meet, creating gentle words in your world. They create a comfort zone to say what you need. Bouncing off the walls? Mars connects with Ceres, pushing for results. Both are in Pisces. As a water sign, you know when it’s time to let off a little steam. The New Moon takes the pressure off home base. The possibilities look promising.