♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Venus trines Saturn, a blessing. Venus is the goddess who needs her beauty sleep, so she can glow regally as she bestows wealth and pleasure. Saturn keeps things in check, so they have a proper foundation and can grow accordingly. Since the goddess is in your financial sector, and Saturn resides with your career, you can see the connection. Allow yourself to receive.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you haven’t yet made an investment in yourself, now is the time. Venus is in your sign for only this full week. Of course, she’ll eventually move to grace your sector of finance, but that’s another subject. At the moment, if you find a special addition to your wardrobe, hair style, a lotion or a potion, it could be the one that sets you off in a wonderful new direction. Really!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday, Gemini! The Sun and Mercury in your sign put you at the top of the class. You move with a swift accuracy, noting details that escape others. Pallas Athene is in your solar fifth house of love and creativity. You may choose to take romantic matters into your own hands. This asteroid goddess has a knack for wisdom when it comes to knowing what’s best for you.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mars in your sign is making an all-out effort. Don’t feel you have been out-maneuvered. You have not. Someone is bluffing. You have the calm and courage to call them out. While you may experience question marks in an important relationship, Venus in your friendship sector keeps you sorted. You won’t have to wonder who cares about you in a clinch.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As you saunter from May to June, there are blessings. Leo is ruled by the Sun, which governs the heart. Venus trines Saturn. What you think you need shows up. The uplift is yours and it feels great to receive what Venus has to offer. This goddess not only bestows gifts and beauty, she is a warrior in her own right. Saturn helps you hang in there, turning dreams into substance.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

If you knew the mechanisms of how things work, could you control them? A different perspective, or reframing, can help. It’s useful when you have an aspect like Venus trine Saturn this week. Let’s say you are slowed down in some area (Saturn). But the gift (Venus) requires it. Knowing this opens your path to happiness, releasing tension as you prepare to receive.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Does Venus rule your sign? Yes. Do you love being in love? Usually. It’s the gritty details and go-slows that drive your sweet nature to frustration. That’s why Venus trine Saturn is a bit of a test. Venus is a warrior goddess, but can be distracted by creature comforts and getting her hair done. Saturn makes things real – but it usually takes time. Your patience helps everything unfold.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Have you ever thought, ‘If I need to do (whatever) to handle (whatever else), I will.’ Then when the occasion occurs, you realize it’s not an option. Why? Scorpio is a fixed sign. You can’t work against yourself. Not only that, your element is water. Water rules emotions. Your feelings take precedence. Venus trines Saturn this week. They reward you for standing your ground. Enjoy!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

How are you alone in choosing the right path? You’re not. The planet is in the midst of an upgrade. That is, if you work towards it. This move is full of question marks and empty voids. No one knows the big picture, as it hasn’t been created yet. Your thoughts, feelings, and actions make the difference. Venus trine Saturn brings beauty in the form of work and finances.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

While everyone is talking about Venus trine Saturn in your sign (aren’t they?), you’re moving towards your next challenge (aren’t you?). You do receive a reward this week, and it’s likely to be in the material realm. You may even discover that romance finds you. At the same time, you’re balancing the energy of the New Moon. Work seems fresh and full of possibilities.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

This New Moon is a breath of fresh air. Transiting your solar fifth house, you begin a new cycle. Romance, creativity, and children are featured. Venus sextiles Saturn. A gift awaits you, especially if you’ve been standing your ground on something too slow to believe. Dreams come true. Not always in this lifetime, but generally. Remember that this week is for you.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Floating through each area of your life? The planets are in a happy dance. Their patterns allow a bit of ease. While you consider which envelope you’ll push, Chiron has chosen to secure your financial sector. The tremors and upheavals you feel can open boundaries. The New Moon restores a sense of peace with life at home. Certainly, it’s conversational!