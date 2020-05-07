♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

While planetary positions are not as intense, there are a number of shifts. This week Saturn goes retrograde. You may feel the impact of slow motion. Ruler Mars transits to a water sign, the antithesis of your fiery nature. Venus goes retrograde. What was working may still work, but the effects take longer to see. Jupiter goes retrograde, too. Just breathe in and out, then laugh.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your ruling planet, Venus, goes retrograde. Know that this is temporary, not an end to romantic plans. Saturn also moves retrograde. Forward movement may be stalled. Mercury changes signs, so bottlenecked messages start to flow. This is the balance you need to weather Jupiter moving retrograde, too. Good news? Mars transits to a sensual, almost telepathic position.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

The stars favor you beyond other signs. Mercury, your ruling planet, feels happily ‘at home’ as it transits into Gemini. Your mind is sharp and on point. It’s a breeze to enjoy each day. Your flexibility helps you navigate Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter as they move retrograde. Going forward isn’t easy unless you’re swimmer, in which case, you’ll excel. Stay safe.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Regardless of what others want you to do, you still move in rhythm with the stars. It’s a week of reassessment for Cancers. You’re slowed down to float in your feelings. While Mercury transits to keep thoughts coming, Saturn goes retrograde. Venus and Jupiter move retrograde, too. Basically, moving fast or even forward isn’t easy. But finding what’s important, is.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Planetary weight in your chart is well balanced. Within your private life and public obligations, a number of celestial reversals occur. Saturn goes retrograde, which accompanies a ‘backward’ motion in your plans. Venus and Jupiter move retrograde, too. Mercury changes signs, helping to clear up communications. Mars transits for a bit of a temper, saved by what’s tender and sweet.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Sometimes it helps to know what the stars reflect – a bit of celestial essence! Venus in your house of career goes retrograde. This trajectory was meant to be, so you can take a second look. Mercury, your ruling planet, enters sister sign Gemini, also governed by the ‘Messenger’. Communication clears up. Saturn and Jupiter move retrograde, too. Taking care gets you there.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Libra is all about balance, bringing two opposing points to the center. You use your considerable energies to keep events from swinging too wildly. However, sharing can become a bit much if you don’t get enough rest. Saturn, ruler Venus, and Jupiter all go retrograde. Plans may shut down as it’s a time for reflection. Mars transits to your work sector, which keeps you going.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s plenty to consider in an important relationship. If changes whisper at the threshold, give yourself time. Saturn goes retrograde. Leaps that may be planned are temporarily slowed. Venus moves retrograde, as does Jupiter. Give yourself a chance to reflect, rest, and recover. Mars transits to keep things sexy. Skip sad films if nostalgia isn’t your favorite way to spend time.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If this week doesn’t bring the recognition you deserve, ultimately, you’ll still be satisfied. Your perspective, which takes in an overview, nurtures patience where it’s needed. Saturn goes retrograde, but you can handle it. Mercury transits to clear up communication within a relationship. Venus and Jupiter move retrograde, too. Feel contentment in your appreciation.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Just when you see the tunnel of love take a turn to Funville, things may start to reverse. It’s temporary. Don’t despair. Saturn, your ruling planet, goes retrograde. You’ll sense a need for caution. This saves you. Venus moves retrograde, as does Jupiter. It’s a classic ego vs. collective struggle – certainly not personal. Mercury transits to focus on what needs to be done at work.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Saturn, just entering your sign, decides to go retrograde. You may find you rearrange plans as desired. Saturn is the former ruler of Aquarius, before Uranus was discovered. This explains the serious atmosphere, with events testing every last nerve. Venus and Jupiter move retrograde, too. You’re likely to reach toward your dreams. A week to take each step with gratitude.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

While the rest of the zodiac may spin out of orbit, you won’t. In fact, you of gentle feelings, you’ll be leading. The reason? Your compassion helps others as Saturn goes retrograde, slowing down progress. Mercury transits to clear up communications. Thoughts travel faster. Venus and Jupiter also go retrograde. Mars enters Pisces, helping you cover distance as the crow flies.