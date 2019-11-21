♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun transits to wake up your sense of adventure. Do you feel your travel angels trying to get your attention? Mercury has gone direct to open the way. Venus moves to add a layer of comfort, especially in your career. The New Moon opens a vista of possibilities. Restless and ‘itching to get going’ are a theme. Neptune goes direct. Dreams go to work for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun warms up your focus with a special someone. If you can get away, ruling planet Venus makes travel a beautiful experience. The New Moon has the power to wipe the slate clean. Mercury is now direct. Ask for what you want when it comes to joint accounts and shared savings. Neptune goes direct to let your visions manifest. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Obligations are towards others, but oh so rewarding. The Sun enters your relationship sector. Expect smiles to come your way. Venus, goddess of love and luxury, enters a new chapter. Serious security can be yours if you stand your ground. The New Moon brings a light touch in commitments. Neptune moves direct to bring you a divine connection. Happy Thanksgiving!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week is a galactic bonanza. The Sun transits to bring a bit of warmth into work. Venus rules comfort and the body beautiful. She moves in the direction of an upgrade. Her need for beauty gets your attention in a relationship. The New Moon promises a head start or a bonus. You’re likely to get it. Neptune goes direct. It rules dreams, just in time for a happy Thanksgiving!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun transits to shine light into romance. Single or spoken for, you can’t help but be creative. Surround yourself with art and music. Mingle with the most interesting people you know. Venus has a way of making connections with power players. She’ll move you up the ladder at work. The New Moon may bring a love interest. Happy Thanksgiving!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun squares your sign. Venus transits to make romance a place worth visiting. You may also receive a financial bonus from creative efforts. The New Moon helps you enjoy your hard work. It opens a space to pursue a culinary twist, or colorful options for adorning your abode. Neptune goes direct. You are a visionary. Be sure to have a Happy Thanksgiving!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun transits to warm up conversations. Social gatherings benefit from your Libran presence. Ruler Venus moves to your solar fourth house. As untimely as it may seem, now is a good time to put out feelers for your dream home. Negotiations are smoother with Mercury direct. The New Moon puts you at the top of the holiday party list. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun transits to shine on your finances, energizing income. Venus is in this sector, as is Jupiter. This trio is a run on positive strokes when it comes to a bonus, promotion, or just plain abundance. The New Moon travels through this area of your chart. A spectrum of opportunities is offered that can’t be missed. Why not enjoy the increase for a Happy Thanksgiving!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is an important week. It’s not often there are so many beneficial planets in alignment. The bonus is, they’re all in your sign. The Sun transits to Sagittarius. Happy Birthday! Venus is there, as is Jupiter. The New Moon is also in your sign. Make a wish. Walk through the portal of where you truly want to be. Neptune goes direct, a dream position. Happy Thanksgiving!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun moves to your solar twelfth house. Your dreams are showing you what’s on the horizon. Still behind the scenes, Venus and Jupiter do the same. You may sense something meant for you, and wonder why it hasn’t arrived. The New Moon joins them. A cycle is triggered. You can see the stage set for the next step. Enjoy your entrance to a Happy Thanksgiving!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mars energizes your career, speeds things up, and has a hot temper. While you’re putting out fires, groups and friends are more important than ever. The Sun transits to warm up this area of your chart. Venus is there, bringing possible romance. Jupiter makes everything bigger, including things that get out of hand. The New Moon sets the table for a Happy Thanksgiving!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun transits to lighten up challenges. Venus and Jupiter, along with the Sun, are square to your sign. If the weights you carry aren’t of your choice, there’s a planetary phase which changes the pattern. The New Moon brings a break in what’s expected, should you choose to take another direction. Neptune in Pisces diffuses harsh angles for a Happy Thanksgiving!