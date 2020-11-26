♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

This Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. It brings in Aries’ spiritual perspective, up close and personal. Blessings received direct a change in the scenery. Looking at your options adds excitement to your week. Venus opposes Uranus. You or a partner may choose to act on a long-term goal or plan. Mercury transits to make you an inspired negotiator.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This is no normal Lunar Eclipse. At first blush it may seem like any other Full Moon. What has been created for you to inherit, astrologically and otherwise, is being challenged. It’s up to you to call in your ruler, Venus, to put your formidable charm and self-advocacy to the test. This sexy star goddess opposes Uranus in Taurus. Don’t let sudden changes throw you. Get back up.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. It’s in Gemini. While the Sun represents your conscious self, the Moon is the unconscious. An eclipse has a tendency to amp up your feelings and what you value. What you thought you could live with may not be enough anymore. Neptune goes direct to add clarity to your choices. Mercury transits to your relationship sector so you can talk.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

With so many heavyweights opposite Cancer, you may feel like you don’t have much say. It’s all about to change, however. This week’s Full Moon is like a pineapple upside-down cake. On the one hand, this Lunar Eclipse can make dreams seem to go underground. On the other, work gets kicked up to the next level. Mercury transits to give your nerve cells time to decompress.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Observe your level of saturation this week. Take special care of yourself. Treat yourself with well-deserved dignity. Avoid getting on your own case to do it all, without rest and a proper meal. This Lunar Eclipse arrives to reset friendships. Minus a gentle touch, some could close down. Mercury transits to spark up romance. Your creative insights will take you places.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Stability comes in forms you may not expect. Pluto, Jupiter, Pallas Athene and Saturn all work to revitalize. When it comes to romance and personal expression, you’ve been through enough to stand your ground – forever. The Lunar Eclipse closes a window in your career so that it can open several more. Trust this process. Ruler Mercury transits to make life at home more secure.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

What keeps you grounded, yet not held back? This Lunar Eclipse gives you a peek. There’s a ‘you can get there from here’ feeling. You’re aware that the future is truly up to you. Healing happens in relationships. Venus and Juno put their heads together to bring your finances forward. Mercury transits to make connections pure pleasure. Once again, you can do this.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Life has been oh-so-serious since what feels like forever. Pluto, Jupiter, Saturn and Pallas Athene add weight to make conversations work. Is that as in ‘flow smoothly’, or is it more like ‘laborious’? This Lunar Eclipse knows something has to give. Mercury transits, adding inspiration to income. The planets spark up events to hold excitement and possibilities for you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Optimism is just one bonus of being a Sagittarius. As the Centaur, your feet are on the ground, but your arrows point to the stars. You see the overview, even mired in daily tasks. This Lunar Eclipse opposes your sign. Take a rest before the reset. A partner may go through changes. Mercury enters Sagittarius. Inspiration infuses your connections. The holiday run-up has begun.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

As Full Moons go, this one is upbeat. For starters, it’s a Lunar Eclipse. This means the obvious takes a back seat, letting instincts rule. Some things can’t be solved purely through logic. Intuition goes to the head of the class; the map comes later. Neptune moves direct. Your sense of subtle realms clears for take-off. Venus opposes Uranus to shock up a beautiful change.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

It’s all happening in your dream sector, with a smidge of career blended in. Then the focus shifts to friends versus romance. This is a light-hearted Full Moon. Someone may catch your attention. It’s a Lunar Eclipse, so make sure you find a way to stay in touch. Neptune goes direct – your intuition is working for you. But Venus opposes Uranus, and changes happen in an instant.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

This Full Moon is powerful, not because it’s in your sign, but because it’s not. As a Lunar Eclipse, it changes the balance in your home life. This can be a great benefit, working towards more flexibility. The Sun in your career sector lights up your next move. Ruler Neptune goes direct, fine-tuning your instincts. Venus opposes Uranus, creating sexy romantic sparks.