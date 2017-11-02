Weekly Horoscope: November 3-9

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is an up-and-down week as your dreams start to emerge. While it’s wonderful, you may question their substance (will they just disappear?). Welcome them as you would a confused relative who has landed from another country. Help them fit into your life. Let gratitude be the reason they stick around. Dreams need tending as you nurture them to grow. The Sun sextile Pluto is about to show you how. Be a revolution unto yourself.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Stand your ground. Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury are opposite your sign. They’re in your partnership sector, and they want it now. If you’re feeling drained of your last ounce of energy, pull in your resources. Find a spot to relax and wrap yourself up. Stay cozy in a warm blanket and if there’s time, take a snooze. Taurus the Bull can charge when provoked, refuses to budge when necessary, and must have time out to get back up to speed. Think of it as a little credit in your sleep account.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Mars and Venus chase hearts and flowers in your romance sector. But Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury vie for attention in other areas. If you find it a challenge to exercise or finish work projects, it’s no wonder! Then Mercury and Venus both bow out of their duties this week. Mercury wants fun and a light hearted approach. Venus is sultry and sexy, but still has a requirement to get to the bottom of things. Keep your focus on the body beautiful and you will see results.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

How much of yourself can you expend right before the holidays? The shift in seasons is always an adjustment. Warm wishes to friends and obligations have a way of tumbling on top of each other. The stars do their best to help. Their focus is on romance, and uprooting any creativity you have been sitting on. Don’t judge yourself. Just do it! You are unique and special. Venus enters this area to bring recognition and luxury to your expression.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sometimes you have to go out there in the muck. Ceres in Leo gives you the option to stay cozy and comfy, but your integrity has a way of taking you back into the world. Think about what sustains you. The sign of Leo governs the heart. When you feel good about your choices they tend to work for you. Mercury transits to your romance sector so you can connect. Venus joins Jupiter and the Sun. They ask you to consider what you’d like to do about expanding your home.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Things start to move in your favor. You can’t do everything at once. Priorities may seem about equal. The stars rearrange to help sort where you’d like to put your energy. You really can make a difference, and you do it with grace. Three planets, Mercury, the Sun, and Jupiter, combine to focus your thoughts. Which ideas appeal the most? Your ability to get through to others is at a peak. Venus joins this group, adding a curvy connection which could end up meaning more money for you.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re losing your ruling planet, Venus, as she moves from your sign to another. Purchase those facial products and get a spa treatment if you like. This goddess of beauty transits to your solar second house, with her focus on your finances. Generally she is able to lasso a bonus, or make an investment that keeps going up. While her attention lasts only four weeks, you can enjoy feeling secure about choices you make. You’ll feel stronger too, and others will notice.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Mysteries galore, and you’re not going to miss any of them. Don’t worry about the timing, even though your intuition may have kicked up a bit lately. The stars have a galactic clock which includes events on earth. You’ll feel motivated to take action at just the right time. Asking to be a channel for beneficial change? Venus lends her persuasive charm to help build a team with Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury. They’re all in Scorpio. People tend to agree when she’s around.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Sagittarians live for honesty. There is nothing more shocking than to see those who act unfairly gain advantage. Lessons learned lately may be contrary to your nature, but have helped expand your radar. Saturn in your sign continues to point this out (sorry). At the same time, three planets in your dream sector, Mercury, the Sun, and Jupiter, stir things up. Then Mercury leaves and Venus joins them. Feel your way through this. The insights you build have value.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

In the full light spectrum or not (visible or invisible), an angel stands near you. She’s known as Juno, and she’s in your sign. Considered the ‘constant companion’, this asteroid goddess makes sure you’re not alone. Secrets are coming to the surface at a surprising rate. While you may have felt them, until they showed up, there wasn’t much you could do. Venus joins in to make sure you receive compensation.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You may be about to do a complete turn-around. Partly from exhausting your avenues of choice, and partly from finding more to live for. There’s a surge of completion coming in so you can get on with what makes you happy. The nodes of the Moon are retrograde. You’re in a time of reassessment. The path towards your answers is not crystal clear. The celestial guides have set it up this way. During this soul-cleansing, make sure to focus on what works for you!

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Tired of sensing the cosmic current? Feel too much, with no shore to hold you? During turbulent times, you are given gifts. One is to grapple with choices that affect you down to your core. If you picture your future and look back at yourself, what would you share in this moment? Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury have a strong spiritual pull. Venus joins them, showing the beautiful side of intangible reflections.