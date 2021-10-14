♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Chiron is in your sign. It’s a bridge between the personal and spiritual planets. At the core, one of the reasons for being here is to experience 3-D and heal the spirit. It takes longer, but it lasts. Both Jupiter and Mercury go direct. Take a deep breath. You can move forward. The Full Moon is in Aries. Your creative juices are flowing, even if there’s drama around you.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Jupiter and Mercury go direct. Plans can handle expansion. Communications enjoy follow through. The last thing a Taurus wants is a volatile environment. Beauty, security, good food, and you’re set. This week offers a Full Moon. It tends to bring out the beast. Parts of you are about to have a chance to express themselves. Without the drama.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

The part of you that needs to go within is safe. You have a protected area where others can’t tread. At the same time, your chart shows plenty of interaction. Yours is a social sign, so this is a plus. Jupiter and Mercury go direct, making a helpful grand trine with Gemini. The Full Moon kicks off a with spoonful of fun and a pinch of drama. Or the other way around.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You can swim in soothing waters this week. Jupiter goes direct, which helps busy schedules. Mercury goes direct too. Conversations allow for warmth and laughter. The Full Moon is a bit of a rascal, especially if you hope to moor up in a cove of serenity. It’s active, in your solar tenth house of career. It may even offer a dose of healing with plans on their way in.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Enjoying the flames of your creative fire? If you want more air to fan their heights, this is a week to enjoy. Jupiter and Mercury go direct. They add to your bright star. The Sun, Mars, and Jupiter create a beneficial aspect for lift-off. This Full Moon won’t fool anyone. It’s a risk-taking, put everything on the table kind of occasion. Which could be rather fun for Leos.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Jupiter makes big plans and tends to be lucky. This ‘master of the universe’ planet goes direct. Ruler Mercury moves direct as well. You can feel comfortable in your skin again. The Sun, Mars, and Jupiter make a helpful trine aspect. It has the effect of bringing things within reach. The Full Moon may add a dose of drama to your home life. Or make things hot.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! Jupiter and Mercury both go direct. Mercury is in your sign. This combination is like a cork being released. Mars connects with the Sun in Libra. The Full Moon is opposite, a hot fire in your solar seventh house of relationships. Cozy? Not exactly. This one hits hard and fast, and doesn’t give you time to think about it. Your feelings are being pulsed to move now.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Loving autumn colors? Fed up with a breathless schedule? Luckily, you have Vesta in your sign. Not only is she the keeper of wisdom, she’s willing to share a hot drink or a few moments to settle in. Racing through things is an option, though you see so much detail when the pace is your choice. This Full Moon is in your work sector. You may discover what others have missed.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Ruler Jupiter goes direct. Thank goodness, as Sagittarius lives on inspiration. Mercury moves direct too. It’s like quenching your thirst with a favorite drink on a hot day. When it comes to friends, let them in. Mars and the Sun trine Jupiter. This is action and fun in one fell swoop. The Full Moon puts the spotlight on your sector of romance. Act fast. You can fill in the details later.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Fall has a way of flying by. If anyone keeps track of time these days, it’s you. Internal hunches to act now have a way of receiving interference when you’re almost out the door. Mars and the Sun trine Jupiter to keep you busy. Being productive has its perks. This Full Moon is not out to get you. In your sector of home, it doesn’t have to. You are already there.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Those who aren’t in sync with your ideas work to catch up. Saturn in your sign may slow them down, but Jupiter opens them like a can opener (without the ruthless metal part). Mars and the Sun trine Jupiter in your sign, so things move quickly. The Full Moon is hot and fast. It could have a temper. Watch what you say, or how others trip over their words. Then forgive.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pisces have mystical eyes. Your inner cosmic connection shines through. A lot can happen this week. Your ability to flow with the tides is a profitable asset. Jupiter goes direct, as does Mercury. Mars and the Sun trine Jupiter. Partners and dreams factor deeply. The Full Moon is hot and passionate. It’s in your money house. Watch your finances grow (don’t let them burn).