Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Don’t need to know which planets do what, just which doors will open? As a hot fire sign, you move fast. The quicker, the better. You succeed on pure inspiration. It’s a heavy time in terms of obligations and ‘doing for others’. Worse, it’s public. Your shoulders know best. Enjoy the responsibility as you soak it up. (hint: Halloween turns out to have a ‘light’ side.)

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Career ambition vs. personal integrity tug at you. How to move forward when things don’t add up? This is where inner whispers come in. It may be a deeper voice that you’re responding to. Whether it’s motivation from above or working against resistance, you have serious thinking in store. Luckily, ruler Venus retrogrades to your work sector. Just in time to beautify Halloween!

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

It’s all about travel, romance, and how to blend it in the right proportions (with work). Venus conjuncts the Sun, creating a bright spark. She does it retrograde, so someone’s hidden motives may surface. Mercury enters the sector of your significant other. They may speak more than usual, or hear something that changes their plans. Halloween is organized to enjoy the details.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Security is a must with Cancers. If you don’t see it or can’t have it, there’s just no appeal. So why do Cancers often shy from commitment? Probably because you know how important it is. Venus retrogrades from your romance sector to home life. If these two are currently at odds, you may want time to think things through. However, there are more treats than tricks on Halloween!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Ever wish you could forgo your generosity of spirit and get some time for yourself? Opposite Leo is Aquarius, the ‘humanitarian’ sign. You either give to your partner, or find yourself championing a cause this week. Venus retrogrades into your conversational sector. Someone from your past may contact you. Mercury transits to open the doors for romance, just in time for Halloween.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You don’t have to believe in ghosts to feel like one. If you’re speaking up and not being heard, give it a few days. This week’s focus is Venus, as she continues her retrograde motion into your financial sector. She connects with the Sun, who lights up her secrets. Mercury transits to push for the truth. Someone has to start over. Halloween is worth investing in to enjoy the memories.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

News for Libra – ruler Venus retrogrades back into your sign. You may hear from someone you thought was gone forever. Or you may check your value system and put yourself at the top of the list. Not only that, Venus does this just as Halloween arrives. So get your favorite costume and reach out to friends. Mercury transits to make your connections worthwhile.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

The Sun is in your sign – Happy Birthday! This luminary connects with Venus to consider what’s closest to your heart. Venus is retrograde, transiting back to your sector of dreams and secrets. The spooky fun that comes this time of year is perfect for Scorpio. You can be as serious or silly as you like, without having to delve too deeply to view the ‘motivation’ this Halloween.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may sense you’re in the home stretch, but not able to put your finger on it. The details haven’t arrived – they’re still hovering in your auric field. For best results, cleanse your thoughts by allowing yourself a little light time. Laughter is a great ally. Attempting to have a clean diet is tough, but you can do it. Venus retrogrades to reunite you with friends this Halloween.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If you don’t find a little ‘me’ time, you may put your perspective at peril. There’s a lot happening as October draws to a close. Venus retrogrades from a compatible water sign to a ‘hard to pin down’ air element. If you want peace of mind, consider allowing her to play herself out as you take a step back. Halloween is a perfect time to let your charms and spells do their own thing.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

What you want and what you get can be oh so different. Remember, as part of the big picture, you are nurtured by invisible forces. You may need to turn right when you want to turn left. You may have to go over the very thing you’d rather skip to get to an illustrious position. Venus retrogrades back to your spiritual sector. You’re being given another chance. Happy Halloween!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

All the intuition in the world, and events keep changing. If you make your choices from the outside in, it’s exhausting. Your inner vision keeps popping up pictures to give you options. Which ones come from the highest source? Venus retrogrades into your sector of inheritance. This ties into how you share power in partnerships. Watch Halloween for your clues and enjoy!