♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Where are you with this week’s most important drivers? Does excitement keep you on point, or a situation in the midst of change? Venus makes a helpful aspect to Jupiter. The two create expansion in finance, comfort, and romance. The New Moon brings a cycle into rebirth. While it may have details in every corner, you won’t let go of the big picture. The result is success.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

The balance you create astounds others. You may surprise yourself. The promise of wonder with a reset button is tempting and appropriate. Mars makes a powerful aspect to Pluto. These two don’t kid around. They also create a grand trine with your sign. You can make significant moves this week. The New Moon generates romance, or a rewrite when dealing with children.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

The stars line up to create a lucky week for Gemini. It begins with Mercury, your ruler, in an assisting aspect with the North Node. This is a ‘write your own ticket’ kind of connection. You may push through internal resistance. It’s a chance to change your personal history. You’ll go further than you might have before. The New Moon is a talking point about life at home.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Is there someone you want to contact? Dreaming of connections that don’t make it down to earth? This is a week of expansion. Venus trines Jupiter, which means what you’re attracted to grows quickly, on all levels. The New Moon is famous for opening doors that were stuck. In your neighbor and conversation sector, this is the place you’ll find satisfying agreement.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sticker shock when something catches your interest? This week most things are within reach. The flip side is, how long will you be tethered? Venus trines Jupiter. The stars work to bring abundance. If they offer too much, Leo loves to share. You’re covered, either way. The New Moon is in your solar second house. Income starts a cycle with a refreshing new approach.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

There are beneficial star aspects for Virgos this week. Mars in your sign trines Pluto. If ever there were a time to stand up to, or align with authority, it’s now. Mars likes taking action and insists on results. Pluto makes them happen. The New Moon is in your sign. It brings clarity and a novel start. It can grow into a wonderful line of agreement. Happy Birthday!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Ruler Venus continues to stream through your sign. She absolutely wants you to receive the most she can offer. Look to the Venus trine Jupiter aspect between Libra and your solar fifth house of romance. A subtle suggestion becomes something to remember. With these two, generosity is part of the framework. The New Moon snuggles into your dreams. A new plan is forming.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If only you didn’t need to know what’s behind the curtain. Distractions exist when you have a curious mind. Answers may not always fall into your lap. You’re off to investigate once again. The Mars trine Pluto aspect is a case in point. Both are power players. Mars is a trigger for revelations that Pluto provides. The New Moon brings in details from trusted groups and friends.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Your sense of humor keeps you going. Be sure to let others know when you’re joking. Mars trine Pluto and Venus trine Jupiter expand things faster than imagined. Previous expectations could require revision. Each step needs to be factored in. The New Moon may offer what seems a tedious response. In the end, these details are everything to your results.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

When things are upside-down, it’s easy to feel dizzy. Sometimes you need to turn off your phone and pull the covers over your head. Your inner sanctum restores you this week. Mars assists those in authority. Venus gives you the chance to overspend. Sifting through choices clears your head. The New Moon rewards you for recent challenges to your spirit.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

How is your day? Flying by? Skipping merrily? Dragging its feet? This week speeds things up. The expansion of what needs to be done and the potential to do it is here. Mars trines Pluto. Action attracts the help of those in power. Venus trines Jupiter. It’s like living in candy land or having an expense account. The New Moon takes details and limits into consideration.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars and the Sun oppose your sign. This can be a helpful balance, where a partner or business handles what you need to achieve. Mars trines Pluto, so friends and group focus have influence when it comes to authority. Venus trines Jupiter, which is like having endless credit. That’s the catch. Luckily, the New Moon is all about details. You start a cycle where limits are welcome.