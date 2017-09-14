Weekly Horoscope: September 15-21

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week speaks of luck, love, and opportunities. Venus sextiles Jupiter – a beneficial aspect. The two encourage beauty and financial strength to settle into your sphere. Mercury connects exactly with Mars, making negotiations quick and decisive. Then Venus dances with Uranus, which can trigger a sudden windfall or shift in your favor. The Sun opposite Chiron balances healing the past with your biggest passion.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

If you didn’t aspire to be authentic it would all be so easy. Pallas Athene is retrograde in your sign. She’ll run interference if actions conflict with your beliefs. While this is a good thing in the long run, it may seem like she’s really slowing you down. What you give up in free time and delight, you will make up in the near future with the ease of a clear mind and heart.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Whittling down expenses and possessions? With this can come both exhaustion and relief. Mercury, Mars, the Sun, and Vesta keep your focus at home, or where you’d prefer home to be. Venus connects with Jupiter to tip the scales and expand resources at work. Mercury, your ruler, merges with Mars in a tight embrace. What you say makes an impact as you hit the bull’s eye.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

The thing about astrology is while your sign is involved, it’s as much about the planets around it and how well they play together. Venus makes an excellent connection with Jupiter. You could, for example, get a bump up in finances to invest in your home, or consider a new one. You might go to a nutritionist and revamp your diet, bringing a surge in energy. Mercury connects with Mars. What you write or say is powerfully taken.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus is in Leo. You can receive more love, comfort, and beauty in your life. In addition, this luxury-loving goddess makes a stunning aspect to Jupiter. What is offered may be larger than expected. Then Mercury, the messenger, combines with the energy of Mars. These two definitely have something to say. Their laser focus blends to make your points known. Open your arms to abundance.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

A powerful week for Virgos. Some plans may have dissolved, but the clarity you need now shines through. Venus in positive aspect to Jupiter is sympathetic to requests for financial solace. Whispers of what you need reveal avenues that reward you for your efforts. Some journeys are bound to be a pleasant surprise. Mercury, your ruler, invites Mars to make an impact. Expect to be noticed.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

An auspicious week for Libra, and just when you need it! Jupiter in your sign opposes Uranus, turning cracks into breakthroughs for relationships. Your ruler Venus makes a lovely aspect to Jupiter, meaning friends and groups offer support, and a chance to increase your income. Mercury and Mars catch up with each other in your solar twelfth house. Dreams are powerful. So is hypnosis. Where you feel stuck is about to shake loose.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

While planets traverse other signs, you are still part of their network. Venus makes a favorable aspect to Jupiter, influencing your dreams and career. Because these two are linked, they expand your sensation of undercurrents. You have a tendency to pick up on them anyway, so this week’s Mercury – Mars connection triggers a decision. Your thoughts and actions combine. Success you may not have expected comes to you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It seems as if you ‘can do no wrong’ with the planets stacked up in your favor. Knowing this, take time to determine what works best for you in the long run. Venus in beneficial aspect to Jupiter brings your spiritual interests to groups, or you may receive theirs as a blessing. Mercury connects with Mars, making it an excellent time to share an important topic. If you dare! Of course, make it smooth – it could impact your career.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You can fight and win, but right now there are two celestial bodies holding the keys to your status in a relationship. Who would really want to resist them, when they happen to be Ceres and the Moon? These are two of the most powerful goddesses a person can engage. What may feel frustrating is the tricky balance required, when you just want to move ahead and do your thing. Mercury combines with Mars to pinpoint dates in your career.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Planetary energies mix in your solar twelfth house, a place of depth and sanctuary. Whether they’ve revealed a dream, or you know something but don’t know why, you’re sensing it. Pluto batters away at reality, rules, and what used to be. Currently he opposes both the Moon and Ceres. He wants it his way, but his power lessens in the face of these femme fatales. The Moon and Ceres are the ones who take care of you, if you take care of them.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you feel overwhelmed, someone may step in to take an edge off the weight. Especially a partner. Then Venus cozies up to Jupiter. You could receive a bonus at work, or at least a better view. Mercury opposite Pisces connects precisely with Mars. You might end up being told just what you’d like to hear. This combination can also heat things up. Uranus upends finances, but you’re still in good shape as Jupiter catches you.