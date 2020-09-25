♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Ruler Mars is retrograde. It may be harder to whip your ambition up to a froth. Or you might be ready, and everyone else is in a fog. Mercury enters a secretive sector of your chart. Partners’ resources can go underground. Direct your own path rather than chase them. Ceres retrogrades to connect you with friends. Saturn goes direct. Your career is saved for a rainy day.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

What’s fair and what works could be two different things. You may see this play out in front of you. Mars retrograde pushes for a revamp, yet holds back. Without information, choices are a game of chance. Mercury enters your relationship sector. You may surprise yourself with what you say. Saturn goes direct in long-range plans. Ceres reaches back to endow career matters.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Uranus is retrograde in your solar twelfth house. Behind-the-scenes dreams attempt to make sense of the world. Mercury transits to your work sector. Secrets abound, as do intense conversations. Those involved may change their position, or leave the scene altogether. Ceres retrogrades to ask for travel, possibly long-distance. Saturn goes direct, securing legal matters.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Thank goodness, Mercury transits to your solar fifth house. Lines of communication open up around kids, romance, and your latest creative endeavor. Being artistic isn’t always about oils and watercolors, or digital input. Baking, cooking, and daydreaming require imagination, too. Saturn goes direct to offer a secure foundation. Ceres retrogrades back to cover gaps in your career.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Mercury transits to your home base. You may not want secrets in the midst, but they could be there. This planet helps communications get through clearly. Your mind will not deceive you. Saturn goes direct. Pushing through a level of discomfort strengthens and empowers you. Ceres moves retrograde to your partnership sector. Let them show you how much they care.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Ruler Mercury makes his way to your conversation sector. Connecting with brothers, sisters, and neighbors, you may sense a ripple in the field. Your ability to suss out what’s real is now heightened. It’s ok for it to be in your favor. Saturn goes direct. Love can finally take form in 3D. Trust yourself. Ceres retrogrades to take something back at work. She will restore it, later.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Librans are the fashionistas of the zodiac. You like to look au courant, yet effortlessly so. If something is asymmetrical or ‘breaks the rules’, so much the better. You can have your say this week, wherever you may be. Mercury transits to your financial sector. You may make money on this. Saturn goes direct to get contracts signed. Ceres retrogrades to pick up on lost romance.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

This week could turn into the autumn colors you love. Mercury, the Messenger, transits to Scorpio. This indicates a happy balance, where feelings and thoughts blend easily. Adding to this, Saturn goes direct. No stranger to hard work, you’re ready for the next step. This time, the foundation is solid. Ceres retrogrades to create a fair decision at home.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

You’re home free in more ways than one. It has been beyond testing for the Centaur. You may have considered rethinking goals, simply to gain psychic space. Mercury enters your solar twelfth house. It’s a smooth connect from your subconscious to your waking thoughts. Saturn goes direct to bring security in finances. Ceres retrogrades, working your finesse as you negotiate.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Capricorn Moon connects with Jupiter in your sign. You can feel beyond the waves and the clouds. Then Saturn goes direct in Capricorn, to bring you down to earth. Both have their upside. You know what you want, and how to throw your energy into the mix. Saturn has a way of making things last. Mercury transits to bring friends out from the shadows.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your dreams have plenty of details. Interlocking parts may seem complex, but they hold the key to your success. Mercury transits, adding connections and like minds to your career. It’s easier to have help holding up the walls. Saturn, who makes things real, goes direct. Your hard work reaps substantial results. Ceres retrogrades back into Aquarius. She makes up for a recent deficit.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Wondering whether to sign up for more education, or how best to travel? Mercury, the Messenger, has a few things to tell. He transits to make his influence felt. Ceres retrogrades to your dream sector, connecting you with loved ones and future partners. Pisces is a cosmic sign when it comes to the subtle realms. Saturn goes direct, uniting friends who make a difference.