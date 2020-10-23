♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Notice a difference in your demeanor – and pleased? The stars currently transfer feelings to your logic systems. Not only that, they’re triggered by Mercury. Retrograde, this Messenger reorganizes perceptions and forms of communication. He leaves your work sector, adding new views within a relationship. Changing your pace brings you to a scenic realm.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

What seemed insurmountable in relationships may garner less of your attention. Mercury was retrograde in your partnership sector, testing your patience. Milestones of importance may have blown up, highlighting previous agreements. Mercury is still retrograde, but moves to another part of your chart. Rumors at work can still be verified. Some may benefit you.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Though Mercury continues to move retrograde, you might find this week easier. That’s because this planet transits away from deep areas, helping soothe issues when they rise to the surface. As your ruling planet, it’s more aligned with your preferred approach. Things may come up around romance, creative interests, and children. Double-checking the facts saves you time.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Pedaling backwards? Only sort of. Mercury, the planet that lets you connect and share what’s on your mind, is retrograde. Adding to its hesitant behavior, it leaves your house of romance. It continues to pull back and settle in your area of life at home. It’s simply giving you time to regroup. Prepare to reignite passion and find affection when it moves direct in November.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Things that may seem beneath the surface, or even suspect, move to a brighter light. Mercury, the planet that governs thoughts and words, continues to move retrograde. Added to that, it changes signs. Transiting back to your solar third house of communication, what you may not have heard or been told before is revealed. You recognize your desires with clarity and balance.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week is pivotal for Virgos. Why? The planet that rules your sign, Mercury, is retrograde. As it continues to move ‘backwards’, it enters your house of finances. What at first looks like things may crumble, turns into a positive event. Watching things implode or running to pick up the pieces, you’ll find much of what was lost, and gain more than you had before.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

The Sun is now in your solar second house, shining its light on your income. Finances historically receive a boost of energy. This luminary puts its heart into making sure you have purchase power. At the same time, Mercury continues to move retrograde, right back into Libra. Let details you didn’t have time for be the way you tie up loose ends this week.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Mercury, governing thoughts and conversation, moves out of Scorpio. Since it’s retrograde, it will be back in a few weeks. This is the time to catch up in areas it may have blocked. While you can breathe free and clear, the Messenger gently makes its way into your dreams. Ideas that have come to you with a modest influence can now be seen as a friendly, connecting hello!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Waiting for things to be perfect is ultimately not the Sagittarian way. You see the bigger picture before it arrives. Your ability to keep going and attract what you need at just the right time is more aligned with the real you. Mercury is retrograde, treading back into your friendship sector. Take time out to reconnect. Let them know you’re thinking of them.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

You may feel flushed with excitement at the possibilities dropped in your lap. While not all may pan out, even having a worthwhile workout is a reason to keep going. Saturn, Pluto, Jupiter and Pallas Athene are now moving direct in your sign. Endless, arduous uphill treks start to level off. Mercury continues on his retrograde path. Your career is not moving backwards. Only planets.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

What is it that makes irregular lines in your life? Is it fate? Genetics? Insensitive types? Having the spiritual vision to see events as a gift, you’re in for a treat. No fear. You absolutely come out ahead. At the moment, Mercury moves retrograde. He may choose to influence your sector of long-distance travel. There’s something to be discovered that’s about to open up for you.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Mercury can’t make up his mind, so he won’t let you, either. The Messenger retrogrades through the heavens, bashing beliefs bit by bit. The Sun conjuncts this planet for a day, offering a choice – heart or ego? Then he slides into an area you thought was already sorted. If you can balance a few sexy moments with outside responsibilities, a healthy rebirth of spirit is yours.