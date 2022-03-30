March has gone in a blink of an eye. Not to worry though, as the blooming flowers are ready to greet us and the fascinating Matsuri festivals are taking place to entertain everyone! Delve into our curated April events ready to kick off spring 2022.

March 18 – April 17

Midtown Blossom

Take your Hanami to a new class by experiencing it in the chic Tokyo Midtown. Feast your eyes with the blooming spring flowers and bring their beauty into a perfect bouquet for your loved ones or even for yourself. Fancy to enjoy some exquisite treats? Try out the delectable menus and drinks specially made by The Ritz-Carlton by paying some additional fees. You may think that it is too lavish to spend your money just for hanami, but why not splurge and have a grand experience on the blossoming occasion?

TOKYO MIDTOWN

9-7-1 AKASAKA, MINATO-KU

FREE ADMISSION

TOKYO-MIDTOWN.COM

Aprli 3

Kanamara Penis Festival 2022

The Kanamara Festival — A.K.A the Penis Festival — is a festival that showcases a parade of anvils full of phalluses as well as food vendors selling snacks in the same shape. The cavalcade has a history to commemorate the two gods of mining and blacksmiths who healed the Shinto Goddess Izanami after she gave birth to a fire god. Ever since then, people have prayed to them to ask for protection from sexually transmitted diseases as well as childbirth injuries.

KANAYAMA SHRINE

2-13-16 DAISHI EKIMAE, KAWASAKI, KANAGAWA

FREE ADMISSION

JAPAN.TRAVEL

Late April

Kon-Kon Kutsu Ichi Festival

Give respect for old shoes and spectate a fascinating floating shoe parade. Kon-Kon Kutsu Ichi Festiva (Shoe Festival) is an annual festival where more than 30 local shoemakers exhibit their creations at Tamahime Inari Shrine as a token of their appreciation towards their customers. Purchase a selection of goods ranging from footwear, bags, belts, and other leather goods for a discounted price ranging from 60-90% off their retail value. By buying any items from this event, you are also doing good for the community, as a portion of your purchases will go to the Japan Red Cross.

TAMAHIME INARI SHRINE

2-13-20 KIYOKAWA. TAITO-KU

FREE ADMISSION

CITY.TAITO.LG.JP

April 1 – May 29

Flowering at Hitachi Seaside Park

Have you ever seen a sea of blooming blue flowers? The Baby Blue Eyes flowers are the main attraction of the Flowering at Hitachi Seaside Park’s yearly spring event. The sky blue color of these blooming flowers greets you at its peak around mid-April to early May. The park website frequently updates information about the flowering process, and they also provide the blooming peak from previous years, so you can plan your trip to visit the park at the right time.

HITACHI SEASIDE PARK

605-4 ONUMA-AZA, MAWATARI, HITACHINAKA, IBARAKI

ADULT ¥700, 65 YEARS AND OVER ¥460

HITACHIKAIHIN.JP

April 29 – 30

Tokyo Art Tank Vol. 6

A new wave of avant-garde artists reimagined the foundations of the avant-garde by expressing their individual creative minds through the art pieces. Tokyo Art Tank ​is held for two days and the artists offer a broad range of amusing works that are delightful not only for the common art lover but also for experts who collect art pieces. Come early to get a limited quantity of free signed prints, stickers, and other art goods.

GALLERY MOSTO TOKYO

3-4-44 MINAMI AOYAMA, MINATO-KU

FREE ADMISSION

FACEBOOK.COM/EVENTS

March 19 – June 19

Tokyo Contemporary Art Award 2020 – 2022

The current TCAA 2020–2022 exhibition features the winners of the second edition of the award, Fujii Hikaru and Yamashiro Chikako.

Endeavored to respond to contemporary social issues, Fujii Hikaru presents a new work that looks at the postwar debate over Japanese war art paintings from the official documents left behind by the United States occupation forces. On the other hand, Native Okinawan Yamashiro Chikako presents the heritage of her ethnic culture, along with her past works.

MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART TOKYO

4-1-1 MIYOSHI-SHI, KOTO-KU

FREE ADMISSION

TOKYOCONTEMPORARYARTAWARD.JP

April 8 – April 20

& Kitte

In a world of social media and messenger apps, a handwritten letter can be such a precious gesture to share with those your love. Flew Gallery takes you to the world of letter sets, post stamps and cards. Individually designed by 23 local artists, use this fair to write down whatever your heart is feeling reach people you have been missing.

FLEW GALLERY

1-22-29 SENDAGI, BUNKYO-KU

FREE ADMISSION

FLEWGALLERY.JP

April 12 – April 30

Metamorphosis Garden

Interpreting a narrative that arises from chaos, Metamorphosis Garden is an art installation with the theme of a world where vague things at boundaries coexist. This exhibition is a development from the artist’s previous exhibition Biota (Fauna/Flora). The art is made by a group of sculptures covered with alumina and microbead grains floating. There is also an AR performance created together with choreographer Damien Jalet. It tells a story about the constantly-changing world in the course of real objects and augmented pictures intertwined with each other.

GINZA SIX

6-10-1 GINZA, CHUO-KU

FREE ADMISSION

GINZA6.TOKYO.E.ABF.HP.TRANSER.COM

April 23 – July 10

Coji-Coji World Expo

Well-known for its nonsensicality, the popular Japanese Manga “Coji-Coji” Exhibition is coming to town. Manga Illustrator Momoko Sakura is bringing the character back to the people after 30 years. Just like in reality, Coji-Coji talks about friends who are worried about topics revolving around self-discovery, love and relationships, and approaches the topic in a bright and fun way. Through 120 original illustrations, feel the philosophy that resonates with the adult hearts, where individuality and diversity are essential to exist poisely.

PLAY! MUSEUM

3-1 MIDORI-CHO, TACHIKAWA-SHI

GENERAL ¥1,500, UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ¥1,000, HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ¥800, JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL AND PRIMARY SCHOOL ¥500

PLAY2020.JP

April 1 – May 8

Magnificent Makii-e: Tales of Urushi and Gold Thousand Years

Maki-e, a decorative coating technique with gold and silver lacquer is one of Japan’s magnificent heritage. Presenting art pieces that are co-curated by MOA Museum of Art, Mitsui Memorial Museum and Tokugawa Art Museum, this exhibition takes you on a journey to discover wonders of Japanese histories through paintings, calligraphies and lavish ornaments.

MOA MUSEUM OF ART

26-2 MOMOYAMA-CHO, ATAMI-SHI, SHIZUOKA

GENERAL ¥1,600, UNIVERSITY STUDENTS AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ¥1,000; UNDER JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL FREE 65 YEARS AND ABOVE ¥1,400 , DISABLED PERSON (WITH CERTIFICATE) ¥800

MOAART.OR.JP

Jan 29 – May 29

Fusako Kuramochi Debut 50th Anniversary

Celebrate the 50th debut’s anniversary of Fusako Kuramochi. Kuramochi has been leading Japanese love story manga at the front line since her debut in 1972. Her psychological description and expression methods influence many other manga artists. The actual work appeared in the NHK’s Japanese television drama, “Half Blue Sky ” in 2018 and attracted a lot of attention. See original drawings from the early days of Kuramochi’s career all the way to the latest works.

YAYOI MUSEUM

2-4-3 YAYOI, BUNKYO-KU

GENERAL ¥ 1,000, UNIVERSITY STUDENTS AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ¥900, JUNIOR HIGH AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS ¥500

YAYOI-YUMEJI-MUSEUM.JP

March 15 – April 10

Cherry Blossom Viewing at the Tokyo National Museum

Not just for picnics at the park, let’s celebrate the sakura season at the Tokyo National Museum. The museum holds its annual blossom-appreciation event again in 2022, with blooms depicted on various Japanese masterpieces and cultural treasures, ranging from the Edo period to the Meiji period.

TOKYO NATIONAL MUSEUM

13-19 UENOKOEN, TAITO-KU

GENERAL ¥1,000, UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ¥500, UNDER 18 AND OVER 70 YEARS OLD FREE

TNM.JP

March 19 onwards

Naked Flowers For You

Have you ever imagined yourself as a flower? The much-anticipated first permanent exhibition form Naked Works “Naked Flowers For You” takes you on a journey of self-discovery. With the help of technology, immerse yourself in a journey of arts tailored for each individual. As the artist and founder Ryotaro Muramatsu believes, everyone has a chance to recognize themselves further by going through the different themed flower gardens, which incorporate techniques such as meditation, taste and immersive installations.

YURAKUCHO MARUI 8F

2-7-1 YURAKUCHO, CHIYODA-SHI

WEEKDAYS GENERAL ¥2,000 CHILDREN ¥450, WEEKENDS AND HOLIDAYS ¥ 2,200 CHILDREN ¥700

FLOWERS.NAKED.WORKS

March 1 – May 8

The Saint Kuya and Rokuharamitsuji Temple

2022 marks the 1050th anniversary the Buddhist saint Kuya’s death. The oldest surviving sculpture of Kuya is said to be the principal image of Rokuharamitsuji Temple (called Saikōji Temple at the time of its founding) in the Higashiyama district of Kyoto. This realistic image, which shows Kuya chanting the devotional Nembutsu phrase while walking, was carved by Kosho, son of the master sculptor Unkei. Rokuharamitsuji is also closely connected to Unkei’s pupils, and home to a sculpture of the Seated Jizo Bosatsu by Unkei himself.