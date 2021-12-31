2022 is here in Tokyo. Whether or not you’ve already made New Year’s resolutions, there’s no harm in pushing yourself a little harder to get out of your warm and cozy house to find a new passion in 2022. Here is the roundup of the best events happening this January.

January 22 – 23

Handmade in Japan Festival

Immerse yourself in the world of Japanese handmade craft. Some of the best creators from across Japan will gather to open shops and showcase their one-of-a-kind crafts in this annual two-day festival. From fashion to food, the festival will feature creators in all areas of craft imaginable. Visitors can also try their own hand at crafting by participating in the interactive workshops led by popular creators and traditional craftsmen. Live painting exhibitions are also on for those who want to watch art being made right before their eyes.

One-day tickets: ¥1,500 (advance ticket ¥1,300)

Two-days ticket: ¥2,500 (advance ticket ¥2,000)

Tokyo Big Sight

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

hmj-fes.jp

January 28 – 30

Japan Brewers Cup 2022

The Japan Brewers Cup is back with yet another competition, this time featuring over 300 different craft beers from around the world for visitors to taste. The competition doubles as a festival so visitors can drink and enjoy the live music while professional judges choose the best amongst the participating breweries from Japan and overseas. Don’t worry, visitors will also be able to taste the competing craft beers alongside judges to determine which is the best among this year’s competitors.

*Organizers are currently discussing with municipalities to decide if the event can be held this year. Any updates will be made by mid-December. Please check their homepage for any updates or further information.

¥500

Osanbashi Hall

1-1-4, Kaigandori, Naka-ku,

Yokohama, Kanagawa

japanbrewerscup.jp

January 14 – 16

Tokyo Auto Salon 2022

Stepping into the seat of a luxury vehicle is just one of the things you can do at the 40th annual Auto Salon. From slick concept cars to rare imported vehicles, a wide selection from some of the top manufactures will be featured at the event. In addition to exhibitions, there will be shops available to purchase parts such as wheels and suspensions for those who want to “pimp their ride.” Visitors who fill out a survey will also have the chance to participate in a raffle with the top prize being the all new Subaru WRX S4.

¥3,000

Makuhari Messe

2-1, Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba

tokyoautosalon.jp

January 22 – April 3

Johannes Vermeer and 17th Century Dutch Art Exhibition

In 2019, a large-scale restoration effort revealed that one of Vermeer’s most renowned paintings had been altered after his death. This year, that very painting has been restored and will be on display for the first time in Japan. See the “Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window” that has been hidden under the paint since the 17th century. The exhibition will also feature around 70 other Dutch paintings from the Golden Age including works from Rembrandt, Metsu and Ruisdael.

¥2,100, ¥1,300 (students), ¥1,500 (over 65)

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum

8-36 Ueno-Park Taito-ku

dresden-vermeer.jp

January 22 – 23

Earth Garden Winter 2022

Perhaps one of the most community-centric flea markets in Tokyo, the seasonal Earth Garden is back again this winter with more food, drinks and shops. Even during the pandemic, Earth Garden continues to foster an environment where visitors can build relationships, work together and change their lifestyle for the better. Visit here for the warm spirit of community and shopping which Earth Garden believes can only be experienced in person and through conversations with others in the marketplace.

Yoyogi Park Keyaki-Namiki

1-5-11 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

earth-garden.jp

January 9 – 23

Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament

One of the traditional events that can’t be missed in January is the Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament. The Japan Sumo Association holds six sumo tournaments every year in four destinations: Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka. This year, the first tournament starts from January 9 in Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. As the banzuke (ranking hierarchy) of all wrestlers gets updated after each tournament, heated battles will be expected to go on. The tickets are usually sold out in no time so go check out the website and reserve your seat.

Ryogoku Kokugikan

1-3-28 Yokoami, Sumida-ku

sumo.or.jp

Until February 27

Mitsui Fudosan Ice Rink

One of the largest ice rinks in Tokyo is back again this winter in Tokyo Midtown Grass Square. Of course, skating under the blue winter sky is one thing, but as nighttime falls and colored lights appear on the ice, the open air rink takes on a magical new quality. No ice skating experience? No worries because one-coin lessons (¥500) are available for beginners. Gloves, socks, rental sleds and baggage lockers are also available to welcome anyone, including spontaneous visitors.

Weekdays: ¥2,000 (Children ¥1,500)

Weekends: ¥2,500 (Children ¥2,000)

Tokyo Midtown Grass Square

9-7 Akasaka, Minato-ku

tokyo-midtown.com

January 29 – February 14

Tokyo Revengers Exhibition

A big hit manga/anime that has sold over 40 thousand copies, Tokyo Revengers will appear in Sunshine City, Ikebukuro from January 29 – February 14. Original drawings by author Ken Wakui will be exhibited and two different ticket types will be available including entry only tickets and an entry and merchandise ticket option. In addition to official merchandise, commemorative goods designed with famous scenes from the manga will also be sold at the venue.

Advance: ¥1,800 (¥4,300 with merchandise)

Door: ¥2,000 (¥4,500 with merchandise)

Sunshine City, World Import Mart Building, Exhibition Hall A

3-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku

revengers-exhibition.com

January 12 – 14

COSME Week 2022 Tokyo

Anyone with an interest in Tokyo’s wide range of beauty products will be sure to find something to their liking at this special event. A wide range of beauty industry companies from cosmetics to health foods and beauty equipment will gather to exhibit over three days at Tokyo Big Sight. COSME Week consists of five shows: COSME Tokyo, COSME Tech Tokyo, Esthec Japan, Inner Beauty Tokyo and Cosmetics Marketing Expo. Don’t forget to ask for the visitor ticket beforehand to enter for free, otherwise on-site visits without the ticket will be charged.

Admission free with the visitor ticket

(¥5,000 will be charged per person on-site without the visitor ticket)

Tokyo Big Sight

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

cosme-week.jp

January 5

Joma Shinji Festival

Joma Shinji is a traditional festival held on January 5 every year from 10am in Tsurugaoka Hachimangu ー located just outside of Tokyo in Kamakura. The festival commemorates the beginning of the new year with an archer in traditional dress firing an arrow into a distant target. The custom dates back to the Kamakura shogunate of 1180, when samurai fired an arrow on the first day of the new year to drive away evil and this event is a great way to immerse yourself in ancient traditional culture in the beautiful seaside town of Kamakura.

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine

2-1-31 Yukinoshita, Kamakura, Kanagawa

hachimangu.or.jp