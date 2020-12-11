Our Metropolis Winter Issue is out now! This time, we journey into local Tokyo neighborhoods Kuramae, Tachikawa, Gakugeidaigaku, Sakurashinmachi and Kanda, read some of Kenji Miyazawa’s never-before-translated short stories, stargaze in Okinawa, get the scoop on Japan-based career advice with president of FEW Japan and much, much more. We’ve also packed it full of what’s new in Tokyo and what’s happening this winter season. If all that’s still not enough for you, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook for the very latest updates on our articles and Tokyo news.

Rather stay home? Read it online here for free

Prefer to avoid the Tokyo crowds? We understand it’s still not ideal to be out and about right now. You can read our full Winter Issue for free online, plus ALL of our previous issues, at our Past Issues page. You’re welcome!

What’s the Metropolis augmented reality feature?

What is augmented reality (AR) and why is it in a magazine? Unlike virtual reality (VR), which immerses you entirely in a new world or scene — usually with a headset — AR uses your mobile’s camera to add digital elements to a live view — like an extra, digital layer to your physical world.

In the Metropolis Autumn Issue, our Metropolis AR lifts the pages to a whole new level. Hold your phone over our stories and watch as they jump to life, taking you deeper into the worlds of the wonderful people and places we feature.

Even if you don’t have a physical copy, you can still use the AR experience on your desktop.

This issue was made possible thanks to the help of all of our crowdfunding supporters!

Since 1994, Metropolis (formerly Tokyo Classified) has been a free magazine at the heart of Japan’s international community. We’re so grateful for everyone who has supported us over these years, whether they’re locals picking up a copy or our thousands of readers who have now returned to their home countries and continue to follow us online. Being there for the community really is, and always has been, our top priority. A huge thank you to all of our supporters who donated to us. We’ve already posted exclusive advance copies of this issue to all of our Tier 2 supporters, as well as a thank you letter and, for Tier 3, a limited edition Metropolis eco bag.

Stay safe and have a wonderful winter season! Stay tuned for our Spring Issue in March 2021.

Stay safe and have a wonderful winter season! Stay tuned for our Spring Issue in March 2021.