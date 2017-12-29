Yokoyama Taikan: The Elite of the Tokyo Art World

Yokoyama Taikan (1868 – 1958) was one of the most influential Japanese painters of the 20th century, known particularly for his many stunning images of Mt. Fuji. To mark the 150th anniversary of his birth, the Yamatane Museum of Art in Hiroo is putting its entire collection of Taikan paintings on view, a total of 40 works acquired by the museum’s founder over the course of a long friendship with the artist. This is the first time in the museum’s history that all its Taikan holdings will be displayed at once, along with works by others in the Tokyo art elite of the time, including Kokei Kobayashi, Yukihiko Yasuda and Seison Maeda.

Jan 3 – Feb 25, 10am – 5pm (last entry 4:30)

Yamatane Museum of Art, Hiroo 3-12-36, Shibuya-ku, Ebisu

www.yamatane-museum.jp/english