entire squad in every season for every reason. Showing live games and replays of everything from basketball and soccer to rugby and baseball, 99 makes sure you don’t miss a moment of your favorite team while you’re in Japan. 99 Sports Bar is more than just a place to catch a game. Tokyo’s largest and No.1 premier sports pub, is a true home away from home for yourentire squad in every season for every reason. Showing live games and replays of everything from basketball and soccer to rugby and baseball, 99 makes sure you don’t miss a moment of your favorite team while you’re in Japan.

Located in Roppongi, known for its strong international community, and with a capacity of 300 people, you can enjoy the team spirit of the world without having to travel overseas. 99 brings the sportsmanship feeling from across the globe right to the heart of Tokyo. Additionally, as the Rugby World Cup 2019 heats up and sports fans flood into the capital, it’s the perfect opportunity to spend an evening of celebration in a truly electric, open-field environment. With the 200-inch LED screen and 13 TVs dotted around the venue, you’re guaranteed a great view no matter where you sit.

The 99 Sports Bar team is there to satisfy all your game-day cravings, serving up a menu of delicious food and, of course, drinks. With classics like Heineken, Guinness and Corona or the bar’s specialty cocktails and shots, there’s plenty thirst-quenching options to choose from as you cheer on the games and entertainment. Complement this with the Western-style appetizers, Spanish tapas or dig into something more substantial like the burger, savory steak or mouthwatering barbecue options. Make the most of the menu’s happy hour combo deals and pair your drink with two shish kebabs for an ideal snack if you order between 5pm and 7pm Monday — Friday.

In addition to all the sport, the bar also has two karaoke rooms for you to sing the night away in and a pool table for you and your friends to enjoy, or just relax in the booths and the modern, comfortable seating areas. Plus, the bar hosts special events with live music and DJs throughout the whole year.



99 Sports Bar

8-15 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Opening hours: 12pm — 5am

Tel: 03-6721-1515

E-mail: info@99sportsbar.com

www.99sportsbar.com