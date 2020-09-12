Our Metropolis Autumn Issue is out now! In this issue, we highlight the voices of minorities in Japan, from single parenthood to living with disorders like ADHD and the experiences of the trans and gender nonconforming community, plus our top autumn art events, new Japan-based music and much, much more. Plus, this issue is embedded with augmented reality (AR) throughout its pages, bringing our stories and news about Japan and the capital to life.

Wondering where to pick up a free copy of Metropolis?

Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)

Some of our favorite spots are:

Book 1st Shinjuku

Books Kinokuniya Tokyo

Brew Dog, Roppongi

Junkudo Bookstore Ikebukuro

Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku

Maruzen Bookstore Marunouchi

National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu

Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu

Organic Cafe LULU Koto

Tokyo American Club Azabudai

Tower Records Shibuya

Tower Records Shinjuku

Dubliners Irish Pub Shinjuku

What The Dickens Ebisu

HMV Shinjuku EAST

Soul Food House Azabu

TOKYO R BAR&CAFE

Prefer to avoid the Tokyo crowds? We understand it’s still not ideal to be out and about right now. You can read our Autumn Issue for free and all of our previous issues online at our Past Issues page.

What’s the Metropolis augmented reality feature?

What is augmented reality (AR) and why is it in a magazine? Unlike virtual reality (VR), which immerses you entirely in a new world or scene — usually with a headset — AR uses your mobile’s camera to add digital elements to a live view — like an extra, digital layer to your physical world.

In the Metropolis Autumn Issue, our Metropolis AR lifts the pages to a whole new level. Hold your phone over our stories and watch as they jump to life, taking you deeper into the worlds of the wonderful people and places we feature.

Even if you don’t have a physical copy, you can still use the AR experience on your desktop.

Since 1994, Metropolis (formerly Tokyo Classified) has been a free magazine at the heart of Japan’s international community. We’re so grateful for everyone who has supported us over these years, whether they’re locals picking up a copy or our thousands of readers who have now returned to their home countries and continue to follow us online. Being there for the community really is, and always has been, our top priority. Now, we’re asking for your support in return. Your donation, large or small, will help us to continue bringing our readership quality content about Japan and Tokyo life.

