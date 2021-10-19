BAR BENFIDDICH $$$

At the center of Benfiddich’s bar stands Hiroyasu Kayama: cultivator, collector, cocktail master. He is ethereal. In his obscenely white suit, he melts in and out of a mystical fog that seems to trail him wherever he goes. Kayama owns a farm in Saitama where he grows countless ingredients that he uses in Benfiddich’s drinks. The bar’s Bees Knees is made with his own honey and served on a honeycomb tray from his beehives. He also grows his own wormwood for his own homemade absinthe. Kayama’s resourcefulness is only outpaced by his ability to accumulate rare bottles from antiquity. Along with his own craft liqueurs, you’re likely to be served intoxicating relics dating back to the 17th century.

1-13-7 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

5 min. walk from Shinjuku Station

@benfiddich_tokyo