November 13, 2025
Christmas Afternoon Teas in Tokyo 2025
Experience the warmth of the holidays through artful sweets, rich savories and festive hotel lounges across Tokyo
By Metropolis
Every winter, Tokyo’s top hotels and cafés trade their usual menus for seasonal afternoon teas that celebrate the quieter joys of the holidays: rich chocolate, fresh strawberries, warm scones and long conversations over tea. Whether you prefer a city-view lounge or a quiet corner in Aoyama, these are the Christmas teas worth booking this year.
Penthouse Christmas Afternoon Tea—The Atrium, Tokyo Station Hotel
December 23 – 25
Smoked turkey, snow crab salad and wagyu sliders with truffle fries bring warmth to this short-run holiday tea. Sweets land on the traditional side like strawberry tarts, bûche de Noël and buttery scones served under the hotel’s glass atrium. The quiet hum of trains below ties it back to the Tokyo Station’s historic charm.
Time: 1pm or 1:30pm seating
Location: The Atrium, Tokyo Station Hotel 4F, 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku
Price: Starting from ¥12,000
Reservations: tablecheck.com/en/shops/atrium/reserve
Timeless Elegance Christmas Afternoon Tea—The Lobby Lounge, The Tokyo Station Hotel
December 20 – 25
Set against Marunouchi’s winter lights, this afternoon tea blends refined flavors with the classic European style of the Lobby Lounge. Savories include Sendai beef hamburger steak and snow crab pilaf, while desserts feature chocolate pistachio mousse, strawberry roll cake and fraise cream puffs.
Time: 1pm – 6pm
Location: The Lobby Lounge, The Tokyo Station Hotel, 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku
Price: Starting from ¥12,000
Reservations: tablecheck.com/en/shops/lobbylounge
Festive Afternoon Tea—THE LOUNGE, Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi
November 17 – January 6
This Parisian-style high tea overlooking the city serves up sweets like snowman-shaped apple tarts, panettone tarts and gingerbread cookies. Truffle meat pie, caviar-topped lobster, and chicken with mashed potatoes round out the savories. Scones and seasonal teas are included, and on weekends, join a premium Japanese tea pairing.
Time: 11am – 6:30pm
Location: 1-2-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku
Price: Starting from ¥8,300
Reservations: fourseasons.com/otemachi
Festive Afternoon Tea—MAISON MARUNOUCHI, Four Seasons Hotel Marunouchi Tokyo
December 1 – 31
A modern French take on Christmas tea designed by chef Daniel Calvert. The “Santa’s Sip” welcome drink sets a warm tone before the sweets arrive, including a glossy red Santa-hat mousse, pistachio-strawberry ornament and snow-white chocolate tree. Savories include cranberry chicken sandwiches and sausage rolls, served with classic scones and clotted cream.
Time: 10:30am – 6pm
Location: 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku
Price: ¥12,000
Reservations: tablecheck.com/shops/fourseasons-tokyo-maisonmarunouchi
Festive Afternoon Tea Boost—The Steakhouse, ANA InterContinental Tokyo
November 1 – January 4
A twist on the classic, this “boost” brings steakhouse flair to the tea table. Picture raspberry cheesecake stars, gingerbread cookies and Santa Claus macarons, plus tapas like chicken and waffles, beef lasagna and roast beef with prunes. December 15 adds a charcoal-grilled filet upgrade option. It’s rich, hearty, and perfect if you like your holiday indulgence with a side of grill smoke.
Time: 11:30am – 9pm
Location: The Steakhouse 3F, ANA InterContinental Tokyo, 1-12-33 Akasaka, Minato-ku
Price: Starting from ¥6,500
Reservations: anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp
Festive Afternoon Tea—The Peninsula Tokyo
November 1 – December 25
The Peninsula transforms its lobby into a warm, glowing travel fantasy. Expect foie gras sliders, maguro tartare amuse-bouches, and sweets shaped like travel bags and tickets. Even the scones get a seasonal upgrade with stollen-spiced dough. A portion of the proceeds supports local children’s charities.
Time: 11:30am – 8:30pm
Location: The Peninsula Tokyo, 1-8-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku
Price: From ¥10,000
Reservations: peninsula.com/tokyo
Christmas Afternoon Tea—Vue Mer, Fairmont Tokyo
November 1–December 25
The newly opened Fairmont Tokyo celebrates its first holiday season with a French-style tea colored red, green and gold. Strawberry Christmas Bauble Pain de Gênes, angel-wing Délice Chocolat and spiced Orange Macaron headline the sweets, joined by Salmon & Scallop Tian and Duck & Orange Terrine. A spiced sparkling welcome drink opens the afternoon against a Tokyo Bay backdrop.
Time: Afternoon seatings throughout the day
Location: Vue Mer, Fairmont Tokyo, Minato-ku
Price: Starting from ¥10,400
Reservations: fairmont.com/en/hotels/tokyo
Strawberry & Chocolate Christmas Afternoon Tea—RISTORANTE E’VOLTA, Mitsui Garden Hotel Yokohama Minato-Mirai Premier
November 1 – December 25
Framed by the bay’s winter light, this tea plays on contrast; deep chocolate and bright strawberry, red against brown. Expect roasted-tea ganache tarts, strawberry soup, and delicate wafers that nod to both Japanese and Western patisserie. Limited to 20 guests a day, it’s served with free-flow coffee and tea high above the harbor.
Time: 2:30pm – 4:30pm
Location: 20F RISTORANTE E’VOLTA, 4-2-8 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama
Price: Starting from ¥5,500
Reservations: gardenhotels.co.jp/yokohama-minatomirai-premier
Ruby Elegance Christmas Afternoon Tea—The Strings Omotesando
November 26 – December 26
Enjoy a New York–style Christmas afternoon tea overlooking Omotesando’s illuminated zelkova trees. Expect trays of ruby-red desserts like strawberry mousse domes, glossy tarts and chocolate ganache bites. Savories stay sharp with caviar-topped cauliflower and lobster arancini, followed by a warm truffle potage. It’s a winter menu that balances richness with a clean, modern edge.
Time: 11:30am – 5pm
Location: The Strings Omotesando 2F, 3-6-8 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku
Price: Starting from ¥6,800
Reservations: strings-group.jp
White Bear Christmas Afternoon Tea—Aoyama St. Grace Cathedral
November 15 – December 25, 2025 (selected dates)
This all-white tea turns the table into a snow scene with pear verrines, lemon opera cake and a white chocolate bear macaron. Savories like cauliflower mousse and apple chicken salad keep the theme crisp and light. Optional extras include a yogurt parfait presented like a snow globe and a take-home teddy bear.
Time: 12pm – 2pm
Only specific dates:
November: 16,20,28,30
December: 4,5,14,18,19,25
Location: 3-9-14 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku
Price: Starting from ¥5,800
Reservations: bestbridal.co.jp/restaurant
White Gold Chandelier Afternoon Tea—MOSKA by GingerGarden
November 17 – December 25
White and gold take over this year’s chandelier-themed Christmas high tea at MOSKA, just off Omotesando. Macaron cakes, caramel-pear parfaits and coconut lollipops line mirrored trays, while chicken roulade, croissant sandwiches and gratins keep things savory. Add a “Snowflake Milk Tea” or pear mont-blanc parfait for a winter-only extra.
Time: 11am – 8:30pm
Location: 3F HOLON-R, 3-12-12 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku
Price: Starting from ¥6,000
Reservations: tabelog.com/tokyo