Christmas Afternoon Teas in Tokyo 2025 Experience the warmth of the holidays through artful sweets, rich savories and festive hotel lounges across Tokyo

Every winter, Tokyo’s top hotels and cafés trade their usual menus for seasonal afternoon teas that celebrate the quieter joys of the holidays: rich chocolate, fresh strawberries, warm scones and long conversations over tea. Whether you prefer a city-view lounge or a quiet corner in Aoyama, these are the Christmas teas worth booking this year.

Penthouse Christmas Afternoon Tea—The Atrium, Tokyo Station Hotel

December 23 – 25

Smoked turkey, snow crab salad and wagyu sliders with truffle fries bring warmth to this short-run holiday tea. Sweets land on the traditional side like strawberry tarts, bûche de Noël and buttery scones served under the hotel’s glass atrium. The quiet hum of trains below ties it back to the Tokyo Station’s historic charm.

Time: 1pm or 1:30pm seating

Location: The Atrium, Tokyo Station Hotel 4F, 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Price: Starting from ¥12,000

Reservations: tablecheck.com/en/shops/atrium/reserve

Timeless Elegance Christmas Afternoon Tea—The Lobby Lounge, The Tokyo Station Hotel

December 20 – 25

Set against Marunouchi’s winter lights, this afternoon tea blends refined flavors with the classic European style of the Lobby Lounge. Savories include Sendai beef hamburger steak and snow crab pilaf, while desserts feature chocolate pistachio mousse, strawberry roll cake and fraise cream puffs.

Time: 1pm – 6pm

Location: The Lobby Lounge, The Tokyo Station Hotel, 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Price: Starting from ¥12,000

Reservations: tablecheck.com/en/shops/lobbylounge

Festive Afternoon Tea—THE LOUNGE, Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi

November 17 – January 6

This Parisian-style high tea overlooking the city serves up sweets like snowman-shaped apple tarts, panettone tarts and gingerbread cookies. Truffle meat pie, caviar-topped lobster, and chicken with mashed potatoes round out the savories. Scones and seasonal teas are included, and on weekends, join a premium Japanese tea pairing.

Time: 11am – 6:30pm

Location: 1-2-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku

Price: Starting from ¥8,300

Reservations: fourseasons.com/otemachi

Festive Afternoon Tea—MAISON MARUNOUCHI, Four Seasons Hotel Marunouchi Tokyo

December 1 – 31

A modern French take on Christmas tea designed by chef Daniel Calvert. The “Santa’s Sip” welcome drink sets a warm tone before the sweets arrive, including a glossy red Santa-hat mousse, pistachio-strawberry ornament and snow-white chocolate tree. Savories include cranberry chicken sandwiches and sausage rolls, served with classic scones and clotted cream.

Time: 10:30am – 6pm

Location: 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Price: ¥12,000

Reservations: tablecheck.com/shops/fourseasons-tokyo-maisonmarunouchi

Festive Afternoon Tea Boost—The Steakhouse, ANA InterContinental Tokyo

November 1 – January 4

A twist on the classic, this “boost” brings steakhouse flair to the tea table. Picture raspberry cheesecake stars, gingerbread cookies and Santa Claus macarons, plus tapas like chicken and waffles, beef lasagna and roast beef with prunes. December 15 adds a charcoal-grilled filet upgrade option. It’s rich, hearty, and perfect if you like your holiday indulgence with a side of grill smoke.

Time: 11:30am – 9pm

Location: The Steakhouse 3F, ANA InterContinental Tokyo, 1-12-33 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Price: Starting from ¥6,500

Reservations: anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp

Festive Afternoon Tea—The Peninsula Tokyo

November 1 – December 25

The Peninsula transforms its lobby into a warm, glowing travel fantasy. Expect foie gras sliders, maguro tartare amuse-bouches, and sweets shaped like travel bags and tickets. Even the scones get a seasonal upgrade with stollen-spiced dough. A portion of the proceeds supports local children’s charities.

Time: 11:30am – 8:30pm

Location: The Peninsula Tokyo, 1-8-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku

Price: From ¥10,000

Reservations: peninsula.com/tokyo

Christmas Afternoon Tea—Vue Mer, Fairmont Tokyo

November 1–December 25

The newly opened Fairmont Tokyo celebrates its first holiday season with a French-style tea colored red, green and gold. Strawberry Christmas Bauble Pain de Gênes, angel-wing Délice Chocolat and spiced Orange Macaron headline the sweets, joined by Salmon & Scallop Tian and Duck & Orange Terrine. A spiced sparkling welcome drink opens the afternoon against a Tokyo Bay backdrop.

Time: Afternoon seatings throughout the day

Location: Vue Mer, Fairmont Tokyo, Minato-ku

Price: Starting from ¥10,400

Reservations: fairmont.com/en/hotels/tokyo

Strawberry & Chocolate Christmas Afternoon Tea—RISTORANTE E’VOLTA, Mitsui Garden Hotel Yokohama Minato-Mirai Premier

November 1 – December 25

Framed by the bay’s winter light, this tea plays on contrast; deep chocolate and bright strawberry, red against brown. Expect roasted-tea ganache tarts, strawberry soup, and delicate wafers that nod to both Japanese and Western patisserie. Limited to 20 guests a day, it’s served with free-flow coffee and tea high above the harbor.

Time: 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Location: 20F RISTORANTE E’VOLTA, 4-2-8 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama

Price: Starting from ¥5,500

Reservations: gardenhotels.co.jp/yokohama-minatomirai-premier

Ruby Elegance Christmas Afternoon Tea—The Strings Omotesando

November 26 – December 26

Enjoy a New York–style Christmas afternoon tea overlooking Omotesando’s illuminated zelkova trees. Expect trays of ruby-red desserts like strawberry mousse domes, glossy tarts and chocolate ganache bites. Savories stay sharp with caviar-topped cauliflower and lobster arancini, followed by a warm truffle potage. It’s a winter menu that balances richness with a clean, modern edge.

Time: 11:30am – 5pm

Location: The Strings Omotesando 2F, 3-6-8 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Price: Starting from ¥6,800

Reservations: strings-group.jp

White Bear Christmas Afternoon Tea—Aoyama St. Grace Cathedral

November 15 – December 25, 2025 (selected dates)

Photo from bestbridal.co.jp

This all-white tea turns the table into a snow scene with pear verrines, lemon opera cake and a white chocolate bear macaron. Savories like cauliflower mousse and apple chicken salad keep the theme crisp and light. Optional extras include a yogurt parfait presented like a snow globe and a take-home teddy bear.

Time: 12pm – 2pm

Only specific dates:

November: 16,20,28,30

December: 4,5,14,18,19,25

Location: 3-9-14 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Price: Starting from ¥5,800

Reservations: bestbridal.co.jp/restaurant

White Gold Chandelier Afternoon Tea—MOSKA by GingerGarden

November 17 – December 25

White and gold take over this year’s chandelier-themed Christmas high tea at MOSKA, just off Omotesando. Macaron cakes, caramel-pear parfaits and coconut lollipops line mirrored trays, while chicken roulade, croissant sandwiches and gratins keep things savory. Add a “Snowflake Milk Tea” or pear mont-blanc parfait for a winter-only extra.

Time: 11am – 8:30pm

Location: 3F HOLON-R, 3-12-12 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Price: Starting from ¥6,000

Reservations: tabelog.com/tokyo