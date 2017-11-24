Christmas is the Time for Gifts

[Sponsored]
FAREWELL MY TOKYO
“Farewell My Tokyo”, founded by Japanese designer and former Hong Kong resident Megumi Takami, is a handcrafted, curated gift designed specifically for expatriates and visitors
who are sadly leaving their beloved Tokyo. This series of framed artistic images captures the essence of the Japanese capital and allows you to keep a reminder of its colorful street
signs, cozy neighborhoods, cityscapes, modern architecture and cultural heritage. Takami’s designs, which try to capture the essence of the city in a product, are the perfect memento and encapsulate the vibrant mix of contemporary and traditional Japanese culture.
Prices
Tokyo Tower / Shibuya Center Gai /
Shinjuku Golden Gai ¥8,500 *including frame Picture Size – W:210mm H:148mm
Frame Size – W:380mm H:300mm
Check out our online store: ciaolink-jp.com (Overseas delivery is available)
Also available at: TSUTAYA BOOKS in Ginza Six/ Daikanyama T-Site
Exhibition: Nov. 20-Dec.3 at ØL Tokyo
JAPAN TRAVEL
The holiday season is just around the corner, meaning that the scramble to put together a travel itinerary has begun! For those looking to travel in Japan, skip the stress and hand over the reins to the team at Japan Travel. The eCommerce store offers a variety of pre-planned, all-inclusive package tours that serve as great gifts for family and friends. For the snow enthusiast, look no
further than the three-day Hakuba winter package! A combination of the pristine snow conditions of the former 1998 Winter Olympics site, together with Uchimaru Hakuba, a cosy family-style lodge, ensures an optimum snow experience! If the cold does not suit your travel style, hold out until spring and join a guided photography tour of some of the best photography spots in Japan! A scenic cherry blossom trip is an ideal offer for both amateur and professional photographers. Regardless of your travel interests, the eCommerce store is poised to find the perfect trip for you. Skip the hassle of poring over hotel listings and train fares, and simply click ‘Book’ to share the gift of Japan with your loved ones!
Tel: 03-4588-2679
Japan Travel eCommerce shop https://en.shop.japantravel.com
Hakuba snow package https://en.shop.japantravel.com/japan/ activities/hakuba-ski-snowboarding-package
Cherry Blossom photography tour https://en.shop.japantravel.com/japan/ uncategorized/japantravel-special-cherry- blossom-photography-tour
PAPEL
PAPEL in Ginza specializes in unique seasonal gifts and party goods, with an international artistic touch. Merchandise at PAPEL is imported directly from the US and Europe, with only the highest-quality pieces selected. PAPEL also offers a wide selection of beautiful greeting cards to accompany your gift, as well as a great variety of wrapping paper and ribbons, all imported from places overseas, including the US, England, Switzerland, Germany and Italy. To brighten up your parties this holiday season, browse PAPEL’s collection of fancy party goods, including balloons, decorations, and an impressive lineup of imported Christmas ornaments. Christmas ornaments come in two varieties: lovely, hand-crafted ornaments made in Poland, and ornaments from the US that can be personalized with the names of your family and friends. In addition to their Ginza main store, PAPEL also has a limited-time pop-up store in Aoyama and will be present at the Christmas Market in Hibiya Park this winter.
SPECIAL OFFERS
Spend over ¥3500 and receive a free gift!
For Metropolis readers: Spend over ¥10,000 and receive a 10% discount on purchases!
PAPEL Ginza
1F Uematsu Building 8-7-10, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Shimbashi, Shiodome, Ginza
Tel: 03-6264-5061
12pm-8pm (closed Sun, Mon, holidays)
papel-ginza.com
PAPEL Aoyama pop-up store (Open Nov 13 – Dec 14)
1F Tanaka Komaba Building 8-5-32 Akasaka Minato-ku, Tokyo
Aoyama 1-Chome, Nogizaka
11am-7pm (closed Sat, Sun)