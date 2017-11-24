Christmas is the Time for Gifts

P APEL in Ginza specializes in unique seasonal gifts and party goods, with an international artistic touch. Merchandise at PAPEL is imported directly from the US and Europe, with only the highest-quality pieces selected. PAPEL also offers a wide selection of beautiful greeting cards to accompany your gift, as well as a great variety of wrapping paper and ribbons, all imported from places overseas, including the US, England, Switzerland, Germany and Italy. To brighten up your parties this holiday season, browse PAPEL’s collection of fancy party goods, including balloons, decorations, and an impressive lineup of imported Christmas ornaments. Christmas ornaments come in two varieties: lovely, hand-crafted ornaments made in Poland, and ornaments from the US that can be personalized with the names of your family and friends. In addition to their Ginza main store, PAPEL also has a limited-time pop-up store in Aoyama and will be present at the Christmas Market in Hibiya Park this winter.

1F Uematsu Building 8-7-10, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Shimbashi, Shiodome, Ginza

Tel: 03-6264-5061

12pm-8pm (closed Sun, Mon, holidays)

papel-ginza.com PAPEL Aoyama pop-up store (Open Nov 13 – Dec 14)

1F Tanaka Komaba Building 8-5-32 Akasaka Minato-ku, Tokyo

Aoyama 1-Chome, Nogizaka

11am-7pm (closed Sat, Sun)