Christopher Robin

In a gloomy Hundred-Acre Wood, Winnie the Pooh can’t find Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet or Owl… So he goes through this special tree to seek the help of his human childhood friend. Christopher (Ewan McGregor), however, is an adult now, with a job, a family and a briefcase of “important papers.” Modest, moving and enchanting, with just a tinge of adult melancholy, this film from Marc Forster (Monster’s Ball, Finding Neverland, The Kite Runner) stands out as far as updates of childhood favorites go, and it treats the source material with respect (as opposed to the myriad missteps in the recent Peter Rabbit). (104 min)