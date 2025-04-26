Earthquake and Tsunami Preparedness in Tokyo: Evacuation Tips and Access Guides Everything you need to know before and during a natural disaster By Phoebe Leisek and Katie Dicken

Photo Credit: Yusuke Ide

With seismic activity on the rise across Japan, the need for earthquake preparedness in Tokyo is more pressing than ever. Experts warn that a Nankai Trough disaster of 9.0 magnitude could trigger powerful tsunami waves, making awareness and planning essential. Fueling the anxiety is the return of manga prophet Baba Vanga by Ryo Tatsuki, whose past predictions—like the March 11, 2011, earthquake—have stirred controversy. Her latest forecast? An earthquake in July 2025. While not scientifically backed, her predictions have certainly brought the topic back to the spotlight.

The uncertainty surrounding such events often intensifies anxiety, but by preparing properly, foreign residents and visitors can ensure their safety when disaster strikes. This guide outlines everything you need to know about earthquake and tsunami preparedness in Tokyo, including key evacuation sites, tips on staying safe during an earthquake, and what to do if a tsunami hits.

What to Do When a Major Earthquake Hits

Although easier said than done, the best thing you can do during an earthquake is to stay calm. Earthquake guidance differs depending on the country—many people might have been taught to go outside during an earthquake, but it is protocol to stay inside and hide under a sturdy table or doorframe in Japan. This is because most streets have electrical wires outside, which may fall in high-intensity earthquakes. Additionally, most Japanese buildings are earthquake-proof, ensuring they will not collapse during an earthquake. However, if you find yourself in a building that is no longer safe—due to building collapse or fire—evacuate immediately, taking an emergency backpack and wearing sturdy shoes.

If an earthquake occurs while you are outside, cover your head with your bag or seek shelter in a sturdy building. On the train, find something to hold on to and follow the conductor’s guidance—do not rush outside, as this can lead to dangerous stampedes. If driving, pull over so you don’t block emergency vehicles, leave your key in the ignition and contact information in the car, and evacuate on foot. Regardless of where you are when a large earthquake hits, remember the universal laws of covering your head, remaining level-headed and following directions.

In the Event of Evacuation

Knowing where to go in the event of a disaster is crucial. Most wards in Tokyo have designated evacuation sites and shelters, and it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the nearest locations before a disaster strikes. These sites are often listed by address on ward websites, so take the time to study them and make a plan for accessing your nearest shelter. Given the likelihood of power and internet outages, write down the address and route to your shelter, or print your city’s evacuation map and keep this paper in a safe and accessible place (make sure to record walking directions as trains will not be running).

Evacuation sites are divided into three types:

Temporary gathering sites (一時集合場所 ittoki shūgō basho): Initial meeting points immediately after a disaster occurs, meant to allow neighbors to convene and assess the situation. Commonly, small parks.

Evacuation sites (避難場所 hinan basho): If your home or temporary gathering site becomes unsafe, these are areas to escape from dangers such as large fires. Commonly, large parks.

Evacuation shelters (避難所 hinan sho): Facilities for those who have lost their homes to stay in for extended periods. Commonly, schools.

While most evacuation centers are designed for use in a variety of natural disasters, some may not be safe to use in certain situations, such as in the event of a major fire or flood. Each ward has slightly different names for these three categories, so read the disaster preparedness file for your ward carefully.

Image from Bousai Log.

Evacuation signs [evacuation site, evacuation shelter, tsunami evacuation site, tsunami evacuation building]

Tsunami Preparedness

Residents of coastal or riverside areas must remain vigilant, as a major earthquake could trigger a tsunami with little warning. It’s crucial to know the proper evacuation procedures ahead of time. Warnings may be issued via TV, radio, mobile phone alerts or by a tsunami warning flag. If you see a tsunami flag in a coastal area, evacuate immediately to a safe location.

Tsunami evacuation centers are categorized into two types:

Tsunami evacuation buildings (津波避難場所 tsunamihinan basho): A building that is considered to be safe from tsunami waves.

Tsunami evacuation areas (津波避難ビル tsunamihinan biru): An open area that is considered to be safe from tsunami waves.

Make sure to keep updated on evacuation routes, as some wards may have additional temporary shelters or welfare evacuation centers for people who need extra care, such as the elderly.

Key Japanese Terms for Earthquake and Tsunami Preparedness

Tsunami — Tsunami (津波)

Earthquake — Jishin (地震)

Aftershocks — Yoshin (余震)

Landslide — Jisuberi (地滑り)

Fire — Kaji (火事)

Flood — Kouzui (洪水)

Heatwave — Mousho (猛暑)

Volcanic Eruption — Funka (噴火)

Shelter — Hinansho (避難所)

Also, familiarize yourself with directional words and phrases, as there will likely be people guiding evacuees. Don’t worry if you’re unable to memorize everything—NHK provides emergency broadcasts in English through their bilingual TV and Radio 2 broadcasts (693KHz in Tokyo).

Evacuation Centers by Ward and Government Guidance

Some wards have designated English pages regarding disaster preparation, but even websites only available in Japanese often have built-in translators or the option to use Google’s automatic translation function.

CHIYODA WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

CHUO WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

MINATO WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

SHINJUKU WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

BUNKYO WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

TAITO WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

SUMIDA WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

KOTO WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

SHINAGAWA WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

MEGURO WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

OTA WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

SETAGAYA WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

SHIBUYA WARD EVACUATION SITES

NAKANO WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

SUGINAMI WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

TOSHIMA WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

KITA WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

ARAKAWA WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

ITABASHI WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

NERIMA WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

ADACHI WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

KATSUSHIKA WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

EDOGAWA WARD EVACUATION CENTERS

Use this interactive map of Tokyo to learn the locations of evacuation sites and natural disaster threats in specific regions. Use the language function at the top of the screen to view the website in English. Additionally, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Disaster Prevention Guidebook provides a comprehensive disaster manual. With over 68 pages in English, this guide contains information such as the location of water supply stations, traffic regulation maps and more. Each ward also has its own disaster preparation handbook outlining information specific to the region.

For more detailed information on what to do before a disaster strikes–including small preparations such as stockpiling food, securing furniture and planning on how to communicate during emergencies–check out the Disaster Preparedness Actions pamphlet.

Earthquake preparedness in Tokyo is an ongoing necessity for both residents and tourists. Being informed and ready ahead of time can significantly increase your chances of staying safe during a disaster. Familiarize yourself with evacuation sites, practice emergency routes and stay updated on the latest warnings and procedures. Above all, staying calm and being proactive can make a life-saving difference.

For further information regarding disaster preparedness, read about what to keep in your emergency backpack and what to do in a medical emergency in Japan.