English-Speaking Sports and Fitness Groups in Tokyo Find community and stay healthy through these sports and fitness groups

Need an excuse to get out of the apartment, move your body and actually meet people? These English-speaking sports and fitness communities across Tokyo make it easy to join in, find your crowd and stay active in a way that feels social, welcoming and genuinely fun.

Urban Heroes Tokyo

Best for: Pre- and postnatal-friendly classes, outdoor workouts

Photo Credit: Urban Heroes Tokyo

Urban Heroes Tokyo focuses on fitness and inclusivity. The team of international trainers designs a range of classes and activities to adapt to different fitness levels, helping you stay consistent with your exercise and also connected with other members. Seasonal gatherings with families, trips outside of Tokyo and pre- and postnatal-friendly classes are among the many activities that make the UHT community element thrive.

Half Fast Cycling Tokyo

Best for: Volunteer-led races and post-ride hangouts

Photo Credit: Jacob Wackerhausen

Half Fast Cycling Tokyo is a group of cyclists, riding mostly within the Tokyo area. There’s no membership fee, and rides are categorized by speed, with a “lunatic” category for more experienced riders. If you’re into group rides and meeting people who love cycling as much as the post-ride drinks, this club is for you.

Level: Beginner, intermediate, “lunatic”

Address: Locations vary

Website: halffastcycling.com

Contact: halffastcycling@hotmail.com

Namban Rengo

Best for: Weekly training sessions with serious runners

Photo Credit: Namban Rengo

Formed in the late 1980s, Namban Rengo is one of the longest-running international running clubs in Tokyo. Its members are mostly serious runners who train to run in Japanese ekiden, a type of long-distance relay race, and other competitive races. While prior training is not a requirement, commitment is a significant trait of the club, as they regularly hold weekly training sessions every Wednesday night.

Level: Amateur to professional

Address: New venues TBA due to temporary closure of Oda Field until April 2026

Website: namban.org

Contact: Via website

080tokyo

Best for: Laid-back runs

Photo Credit: 080tokyo

080tokyo is a running crew with members from all walks of life. They describe themselves as the most laid-back running club in Tokyo, grounding their chill nature on three objectives: building inclusivity, experiencing the culture of Tokyo and promoting the well-being of their participating runners. Focusing on communication, not competition, is what makes this club popular among young runners.

Level: Any level

Address: Yoyogi Park Clock Tower, 2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

Website: 080tokyo.com

Contact: Via website

RETO Running Club

Best for: Coaching by professional runners

Photo Credit: RETO Running Club

Led by 2019 Asian Marathon Champion Daichi Kamino, RETO Running Club members are mainly amateur runners who train with clear goals in mind. The club’s philosophy, “challenge is success,” shapes how members approach running, with an emphasis on personal progress, pushing past limits and improving together as a team. For Kamino and the coaching staff, the club itself is also a work in progress, as they continue refining how to best support each runner.

Level: Any level

Address: Locations vary

Website: retorunning.com

Contact: Via website

International Football Tokyo

Best for: All-inclusive player fees

Photo Credit: International Football Tokyo

International Football Tokyo welcomes players from all nationalities, with games in both English and Japanese. While the group is open and inclusive, you should have some basic football or futsal experience. These sessions will best suit you if you’re a pre-intermediate player or above. Player fees cover field rental, referees, equipment, training, community events and help offset activities that organizers have to cancel due to bad weather or low turnout.

Level: Pre-intermediate and up

Address: Shibuya, Shinjuku, Setagaya, Nakano, Bunkyo

Website: meetup.com

Contact: Via website or Facebook group

Tokyo Badcox

Best for: Regular and short-term play

Photo Credit: torwai

Tokyo Badcox is a badminton club that plays at different venues across Tokyo. They post around five events each week, making it easy to join even with a busy or changing schedule. The group welcomes locals alongside regular and short-term visitors of all nationalities, and games are usually mixed-level doubles, so newer players can ease in while more experienced players still get to play in competitive rallies.

Level: Beginner-friendly

Address: Locations vary

Website: meetup.com

Contact: Via website or Facebook group

Tokyo Ultimate

Best for: International frisbee

Photo Credit: Blulz60

Tokyo Ultimate is dedicated specifically to ultimate frisbee, with regular pickup games, structured practices and league-style play. The group also trains for regional and international tournaments, which gives committed players an opportunity to compete. Their Facebook group has grown to more than three thousand members, forming a thriving and highly active ultimate frisbee community in Tokyo.

Level: Open to all

Address: Locations vary

Website: facebook.com

Contact: Via Facebook group

Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club

Best for: Exclusive access to premium facilities

Photo Credit: Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club

The Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club has more than a hundred years of history, with roots going back to 1900. In the years following World War II, members rebuilt the club around its original mission of promoting tennis in Japan and fostering international goodwill. Today, the club membership includes Japanese and international players, diplomats and members of the Imperial Family, who all enjoy access to premium courts and clubhouse facilities.

Level: Membership sponsorship and application required

Address: 5-6-41 Minamiazabu, Minato-ku

Website: tltc.jp

Contact: 03-3473-0666

Pacific Pickle Club

Best for: Open play sessions and casual hangouts

Photo Credit: Pacific Pickle Club

The Pacific Pickle Club blends sport, retail and social space, bringing pickleball to Tokyo with the same relaxed approach behind the Pacific brand, which started in Kamakura. They have open play sessions, beginner-friendly trial classes and a shop selling original merchandise. The club serves food and drinks, and there are baked goods from Kyoto’s Nakamura General Store, making it as much a hangout spot as a place to play.

Level: Beginner to professional

Address: 1-13-7 Ariake, Livedoor Urban Sports Park, Koto-ku

Website: pacificpickleclub.com

Contact: 03-5579-6166

Mix Basketball Club Tokyo

Best for: Youth training with international coaches

Photo Credit: Mix Basketball Club Tokyo

Mix Basketball Club Tokyo is mostly for children and young adults, with coaching in both English and French. Training goes beyond drills and games, with an emphasis on personal growth, teamwork and discipline alongside skill development. By focusing on what happens both on and off the court, the club’s program aims to help players grow with confidence, not just as athletes but as individuals.

Outdoor Club Japan

Best for: Inexpensive group outings

Photo Credit: Outdoor Club Japan

Outdoor Club Japan has been active around the Kanto area since 2007, organizing everything from day hikes and camping trips to climbing, canyoning, skiing and snowshoe outings. The group is a mix of about 40% international and 60% Japanese members, so the environment is very bilingual. They are a non-profit, volunteer-run club with free membership, and most events only require a small fee to cover basic costs like travel, logistics and the club website management.

Level: Beginner to advanced

Address: Locations vary

Website: outdoorclubjapan.com

Contact: Via website



