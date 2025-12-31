English-Speaking Beauty Clinics in Tokyo Stress-free beauty and wellness services for everyone By Metropolis

Self-care days should feel effortless, but in Tokyo, finding an English-speaking beauty clinic can sometimes feel like anything but relaxing. This curated guide takes the stress out of the search, spotlighting the city’s clinics and spas where English-speaking staff ensure everything feels seamless. All that’s left for you to do is unwind, indulge, and enjoy a truly restorative beauty escape.

Elana Jade Organic Beauty Spa

Best for: Natural and organic beauty treatments

Photo Credit: Elana Jade

Elana Jade Organic Beauty Spa has long been a beloved fixture in Azabujuban. Founded by award-winning beauty therapist Elana Jade Gilbert, the spa is known for its commitment to using high-quality organic products in every treatment. The menu includes deeply soothing options like the CBD Experience, which combines warm stones with CBD oil to melt away muscle fatigue, as well as anti-aging facials, tension-relieving hot stone massages and nurturing prenatal treatments designed to ease discomfort and swelling.

Hours: Mon, Wed, Fri 10 am–8 pm, Tue & Thurs 10 am–9 pm, Sat & Sun 10 am–7 pm

Tel: 03 6453 9319

Website: elanajade.com

Address: 4F, 3-6-2 Azabu-Juban, Minato-ku

Cryo Tokyo

Best for: CRYO SKIN®︎ and cryotherapy treatments

Photo Credit: Cryo Tokyo

Trade soothing oils and ambient music for something far more invigorating: a cryotherapy session that helps ease muscle soreness in just minutes by supporting healthy blood flow through Nitric Oxide exposure. Cryo Tokyo proudly introduced Japan’s first American-made Impact Cryo system, a favorite among athletes and Hollywood celebrities. The studio also offers CRYO SKIN® treatments, which use sub-zero temperatures to boost collagen production and help slow visible signs of aging, blending innovation with beauty-focused results.

Hours: Tue, Thurs, Fri 11 am–8 pm, Mon & Sat 12 pm–6 pm (Closed Sun and holidays)

Tel: 03 6451 2944

Website: cryo-tokyo.com

Address: 3F, SUGAR RESIDENCE (KINOKUNIYA), 2-1-1 Azabujuban, Minato-ku

Beauty Cellar by Hollywood

Best for: Multiple beauty services and products for women

Photo Credit: Beauty Cellar by Hollywood

Founded by beauty pioneer Mei Ushiyama, Beauty Cellar by Hollywood has been welcoming both local and international clients since 1925. This storied beauty destination offers an impressive range of services and products under one roof, from laser hair removal and advanced haircare to an extensive lineup of cosmetics and wellness items. More than just a spa and shop, it embraces a philosophy centered on women’s happiness, confidence, and empowerment, making it a true institution in Tokyo’s beauty scene.

Hours: Mon–Thu 9 am–6 pm, Fri 9 am–9 pm, Sat/Sun 9 am–7 pm (Appointment only)

Tel: 03 3408 1613

Website: beautycellar-hw.com

Address: 3F, Hollywood Beauty Plaza, 6-4-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo

Best for: Luxury treatments for travellers

Photo Credit: Akacin Phonsawat

For those in the mood to indulge, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental offers a truly elevated escape. Favored by travelers, it combines convenience with sophistication, pairing world-class treatments with stunning views of the Tokyo skyline. Among its signature offerings is the Red Eye Recovery, designed to ease fatigue and jet lag by encouraging circulation and reducing fluid retention, leaving guests feeling restored and refreshed.

Hours: Mon–Thurs 10 am–9 pm, Fri–Sun 10 am–10 pm

Tel: 03 3270 8300

Website: mandarinoriental.com/tokyo

Address: 37F, Mandarin Oriental, 2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku

WASPA (Ginza)

Best for: Authentic Japanese treatments

Photo Credit: Liudmila Chernetska

Recognized with the 2024 Crystal Award as one of Japan’s Top 10 Spas, WASPA is celebrated for its dedication to authentic Japanese wellness traditions. Its treatments emphasize circulation and whole-body balance, helping guests feel restored from the inside out. The menu spans everything from full-body massages using Japanese bamboo to Mt. Fuji–inspired hot stone facials, along with luxurious oil treatments that blend tea seed oil from the Izu Islands with delicate gold leaf from Kanazawa.

Hours: Weekdays 12 pm–9 pm, Weekends and national holidays 10 am–7 pm

Tel: 03 6757 6520

Website: wa-spa.jp

Address: 5F, Ginza Miss Paris, 5-10 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Flow Acupuncture and Osteopathy Clinic

Best for: Anti-aging and facial rejuvenation through acupuncture

Photo Credit: Flow

Though not a beauty clinic in the traditional sense, Flow earns its place on this list for its approach to holistic rejuvenation. In Japan, acupuncture is often sought not only to ease pain and tension but also to support natural anti-aging and facial revitalization. At Flow, certified acupuncturist Dr. Taka and the team take time to explain every step in English, creating a reassuring, accessible experience for newcomers and seasoned wellness lovers alike.

Hours: 9:30 am–8:30 pm (Closed on Wednesdays)

Tel: 03 6453 6376

Website: flow-acupuncture.com

Address: 1-7-28 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku

Erawan Roppongi Thai Traditional Massage

Best for: Thai massages and late-night appointments

Photo Credit: Erawan

Erawan Roppongi is a go-to destination for easing back stiffness and tension, especially when late-night relief is needed. Known for its firm-pressure Thai massages, the spa is favored for its skilled therapists, many of whom bring years of experience from both Thailand and Tokyo. Treatments range from Thai aromatherapy oil massages to four-hand and coconut oil therapies, all designed to release tight muscles and melt away stress.

Hours: 12 pm–11:30 pm

Tel: 03 3746 1399

Website: erawan.tokyo

Address: 4F, Roppongi Diamond Heights, 7-15-13 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Sri Ayutthaya (Shibuya)

Best for: Traditional Thai therapies and Ayutthaya-inspired ambiance

Photo Credit: Sri Ayutthaya

Sri Ayutthaya offers a gentle glimpse into the heritage of Ayutthaya through an experience that feels both soothing and transportive. Guests can indulge in traditional Thai therapies such as acupressure and the herbal ball massage, where warm pouches filled with aromatic herbs ease tension and encourage relaxation. It all unfolds in a serene, thoughtfully designed space that whispers luxury without shouting, inviting you to exhale, slow down, and simply be.

Hours: 11:30 am–10:30 pm

Tel: 080 3447 7171

Website: sriayutthayaspa.com

Address: 207, 15-8 Sakuragaokacho, Shibuya-ku

Boudoir Day Spa

Best for: Brazilian waxing and Western-style treatments

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Boudoir Day Spa is known for its Brazilian waxing services and has been a go-to destination in Tokyo since introducing the treatment in 1999. It was featured in magazines, television and other media, gaining attention from international residents. Today, guests can choose from an assortment of Western-style services, such as a deep-cleansing facial using French Guinot skincare products.

Hours: Tue–Fri 10 am–9 pm, Sat 10 am–8 pm, Sun 10 am–6 pm, closed Mon

Tel: 03 4520 5033

Website: boudoirtokyo.com

Address: PAIR CITY #201, 4-23-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Arona Spa

Best for: Late-night massages and tropical ambiance

Photo Credit: phildate

Arona Spa offers the perfect place to unwind, staying open late into the night. Its Bali-inspired setting feels calm and welcoming without being over the top, while treatments emphasize skilled techniques and thoughtfully chosen ingredients. Blending tropical touches with a warm, homely atmosphere, the spa is especially loved for its genuine sense of omotenashi hospitality.

Hours: 12 pm–4 am

Tel: 03 6416 4938

Website: arona-spa.com

Address: 5F, Atlas Shibuya Bldg, 30-3 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

Buasawan (Multiple Tokyo Locations)

Best for: Nuad Thai treatments for swelling, leg fatigue and overall circulation

Photo Credit: Buasawan

Buasawan has several branches across Tokyo and offers Nuad Thai treatments that focus on swelling, leg fatigue and overall circulation. Its treatments focus on loosening tight hips, necks, shoulders and backs. The Azabujuban branch even has a pet-friendly room where you can receive treatment without worrying about leaving your pet at home.

Hours: Varying hours depending on location

Tel: 03 6228 6030

Website: buasawan-group.com

Locations: Ginza Honten, Ginza Annex, Azabujuban, Shirokane

