Metropolis x GENTLE: Getsumatsu Party

Metropolis is holding its next getsumatsu party, on Friday November 29, at one of the newest and most elegant additions to Tokyo’s culinary landscape. GENTLE sushi and Italian restaurant recently opened its doors at the site of the former Las Chicas in Omotesando and has already emerged as one of the capital’s most intriguing spaces holding a 121-seat Italian bistro and a stunning sushi bar in the basement space.

Metropolis’ getsumatsu parties are legendary on the Tokyo party circuit. Expect a pulsating and vibrant mix of locals, expats and visitors all looking for a great night out in a luxurious setting. With a selection of Italian and Japanese cuisine on offer in addition to a ¥500 drinks menu it’s shaping up to be a night to remember.

Metropolis x GENTLE Italian & Sushi Bar Getsumatsu Party Friday November 29, 2019

GENTLE Italian & Sushi Bar

5-47-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

www.gentle-base.com

お待ちかねのメトロポリスの月末パーティーが11月29日（金）に開催されます。会場は東京の新たなグルメスポットとして、表参道のLas Chicasの跡地にオープンしたエレガントなGENTLE Italian & Sushi Barです。全121席のイタリアンビストロと地階の鮨処を備え、東京の注目店として急上昇中です。

メトロポリスの月末パーティーは東京のパーティー通の間ではおなじみの存在です。ラグジュアリーな空間で、日本人も外国人も共に交流してにぎやかな夜のひとときを楽しみましょう。選りすぐりのイタリアンと和食だけでなく500円のドリンクメニューもあり、忘れられない夜となること間違いなしです。

2019年11月29日

メトロポリス×GENTLE Italian & Sushi Bar 月末パーティー

GENTLE Italian & Sushi Bar

渋谷区神宮前5-47-6

www.gentle-base.com