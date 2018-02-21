FREE Classes at Gold’s Gym

Want to get fit without burning a hole in your wallet? Until the end of March, Gold’s Gym is offering free Saturday morning classes at selected gyms! Gold’s gyms usually open at 9, but these pre-opening classes are free for a limited time only. While all classes are taught in Japanese, even non-members can attend these free classes by bringing some form of ID. Class selection depends on the gym, please seem the timetable below:

Ginza Central Branch

Every Saturday 7.30 to 8.30

Yoga

Kita Senju Branch

Every Saturday 7.30 to 8.30

Yoga



Minami Aoyama branch

Classes rotate every Saturday 7.30 to 8.30

2/24 Run and Yoga

3/3 Ashtanga Yoga Technical Course (Standing)

3/10 Ashtanga Yoga Technical Course (Sitting)

3/17 Happy Flow Yoga

South Tokyo Annex Branch

Every Saturday 7.30 to 8.30

Gentle Aromatic Stretching



Totsuka Kanagawa Branch

Every Saturday 7.30 to 8.30

Hot yoga

For more information, please contact the individual branches



