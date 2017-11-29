Guzman y Gomez is the Australian Mexican diner rapidly taking over Tokyo. At their much-anticipated new Shibuya location, you can enjoy incredible Mexican food (no.1 best seller burritos, tacos, enchiladas, nachos and much more), Mexican beer and frozen Margaritas from the bar menu. Come and sample the real flavors from Mexico.

Everything at Guzman y Gomez is prepared with fresh ingredients and spices from Mexico. The pico de gallo, guacamole and chips are all made in-house. After becoming an icon in the Harajuku Mexican food scene, they’re finally expanding to the streets of Shibuya.

The specialty of the new Shibuya branch is their Yuzu Chicken Burrito (Reg ¥680 & Large ¥1000): available until the end of March, so get it while it lasts! A perfect blend of the flavors of Japan and Mexico, all wrapped up in their famous, mouth-watering burritos.



Special Offer: One free soft drink for Metropolis readers.

1F No.2 Daigai Bldg 1-11-13, Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

Tel: 03-3461-3800

11am-11pm

gyg.jp