Holidays at Bistro Vino

The holidays are arriving at full speed, but there’s still time to reserve a spot at Bistro Vino, where groups of any size are welcome to come together and feast on one of Tokyo’s best Thanksgiving meals. The classy bistro is known for its quality menu and luxurious wine selections, all to be enjoyed within a chic yet laid-back atmosphere in the bustling Roppongi neighborhood. Bistro Vino’s exquisite Thanksgiving course includes beloved classics like roasted turkey and mashed potatoes, in addition to other signature dishes.
A hearty holiday dinner is incomplete without a glass of wine, or two, and guests have the opportunity to choose from Bistro Vino’s abundant, world-class wine cellar to discover the perfect pairings for their meal. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season without having to worry about what’s burning in the oven. Simply relax, dine and enjoy the evening at Bistro Vino. To make a reservation, click here.
Smoked Salmon Appetizer, Choice of Salad, Slow Roasted Turkey, Creamy Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Corn Butter, Homemade Country Stuffing, Creamed Spinach and Holiday Dessert.
The price includes free seconds.
This special course menu is available from November 21 to November 30.
Children 5-years-old and younger are free.
Regular menu is also available.
Mon-Thu 11am – 4pm (Lunch), 4pm – 12am
Fri 11am – 4pm (Lunch), 4pm – 1am
Sat 10am – 4pm (Brunch), 4pm – 1am
Sun 10am – 5pm (Brunch), 5pm – 11pm
Piramide Bldg. 1F, 6-6-9 Roppongi, Minato-ku
bistrovino.jp