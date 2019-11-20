Holidays at Bistro Vino

The holidays are arriving at full speed, but there’s still time to reserve a spot at Bistro Vino, where groups of any size are welcome to come together and feast on one of Tokyo’s best Thanksgiving meals. The classy bistro is known for its quality menu and luxurious wine selections, all to be enjoyed within a chic yet laid-back atmosphere in the bustling Roppongi neighborhood. Bistro Vino’s exquisite Thanksgiving course includes beloved classics like roasted turkey and mashed potatoes, in addition to other signature dishes.

A hearty holiday dinner is incomplete without a glass of wine, or two, and guests have the opportunity to choose from Bistro Vino’s abundant, world-class wine cellar to discover the perfect pairings for their meal. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season without having to worry about what’s burning in the oven. Simply relax, dine and enjoy the evening at Bistro Vino. To make a reservation, click here.