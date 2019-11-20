/>

Holidays at Bistro Vino

Thanksgiving deals are just around the corner

By | Posted on November 20, 2019

The holidays are arriving at full speed, but there’s still time to reserve a spot at Bistro Vino, where groups of any size are welcome to come together and feast on one of Tokyo’s best Thanksgiving meals. The classy bistro is known for its quality menu and luxurious wine selections, all to be enjoyed within a chic yet laid-back atmosphere in the bustling Roppongi neighborhood. Bistro Vino’s exquisite Thanksgiving course includes beloved classics like roasted turkey and mashed potatoes, in addition to other signature dishes.

A hearty holiday dinner is incomplete without a glass of wine, or two, and guests have the opportunity to choose from Bistro Vino’s abundant, world-class wine cellar to discover the perfect pairings for their meal. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season without having to worry about what’s burning in the oven. Simply relax, dine and enjoy the evening at Bistro Vino. To make a reservation, click here.

Thanksgiving Course Menu (¥4,500)
Complimentary glass of sparkling wine per adult.
Smoked Salmon Appetizer, Choice of Salad, Slow Roasted Turkey, Creamy Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Corn Butter, Homemade Country Stuffing, Creamed Spinach and Holiday Dessert.

The price includes free seconds.
This special course menu is available from November 21 to November 30.
Children 5-years-old and younger are free.

Children between ages five and 12 are half price.
Regular menu is also available.
* Sales tax charged separately.

Bistro Vino is also making holiday preparations easier with a special deal on wine. The Thanksgiving and Christmas Essentials package (¥19,980) includes a total of six bottles, including reds, whites and champagne, to indulge in at home or give away to loved ones. Order now and receive a 20 percent discount, plus free shipping. Click here to order.

Bistro Vino Roppongi
Mon-Thu 11am – 4pm (Lunch), 4pm – 12am
Fri 11am – 4pm (Lunch), 4pm – 1am
Sat 10am – 4pm (Brunch), 4pm – 1am
Sun 10am – 5pm (Brunch), 5pm – 11pm
Piramide Bldg. 1F, 6-6-9 Roppongi, Minato-ku
bistrovino.jp