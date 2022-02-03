♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Moon’s transits put you through different paces. This luminary governs feelings which influence where you stand. It travels through Aries as it assists with a timely efficiency. With that taken care of, you’re able to rake in the rewards. Finally, you get to take a breather and celebrate your results. Ceres enters your sector of enjoying those who make you feel alive.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Though you shoulder a lot, there is celestial assistance. The stars bring you Pallas Athene, Neptune, and Jupiter to offer friends who join in as you share your views. Then Pluto, Mercury, Vesta, Venus and Mars take credit for expanding your input. Want to roam on a wanderlust trip? You’ll be blessed. Ceres enters your finance sector, so you can finally go.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Thank goodness Gemini is ruled by Mercury, which is happily in direct motion. With that taken care of, details are more a fun puzzle than a task. There are plenty of side views to check out. Friends are enthusiastic about your dreams, discoveries, and recent events. Ceres, goddess of abundance, enters your sign. Relationships and travel are the focus.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

What wasn’t available before is now a window of opportunity. Mars is a planet of swift and decisive action. It’s in your solar seventh house of relationships, and works as an ally. Your focus merges with determination. Ceres, goddess of abundance, transits to your sector of dreams and the subconscious mind. You attract attention as you tune in to possibilities.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Planets charge ahead to signal a positive note. The model for work and health is you. Sensing that your process is step-by-step? You can breathe easy. Mars and Venus bring a dash of glamor to your choices. Inroads from your efforts make an impression. Others know they can count on you. Ceres, goddess of abundance, moves to a new position. Friends and groups are here for you.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Frustrations come and go, but romance is here to stay. Ironic? Your ability to wrestle hard work means right now the heavens are with you. Both Mars and Venus are in your sector of love and all that comes with it. They work together to bring you the best of your dreams and desires. Your creative levels are up, too. Ceres, goddess of abundance, plays into your career, status, and fame.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Your sectors of fame and fortune fill up soon, so if you’re feeling a bit detached, you’ll still get there. Celestial activity favors your sectors of home and creativity. Want to reach out for feedback? Chiron in your solar seventh house of partnerships will move heaven and earth in relationships. Ceres, goddess of abundance, orbits to foreign connections.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

A Scorpio’s smoldering heat can turn red when others play games. Ruled by Pluto, diffusing this may require embracing your favorite things. Take time to restore your spirit. In the scheme of things, that’s when you feel your best. Ceres, goddess of abundance, transits to make sure a partner or the universe bring you an effortless week.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Ever notice how much energy it takes to manifest? Then when your desires show up, do you think of sending them back? Or you have what you’d like, but there’s not enough room, or time for reflection, now that you’ve boxed yourself in. Sagittarians need to feel free. Non-stop echoes make you long for more space. Ceres transits to your relationship sector. Dream one up!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feel like everything’s on you? Astrologically speaking, it is. Four planets and a goddess asteroid, all in Capricorn, keep you on your toes. You’re busy! Juno, loyal and standing beside you, enters your income sector. Add this to the Sun and Saturn already there, and your finances receive the foundation they need. Ceres transits to bring you abundance, especially in romance.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re about to go through a personal renaissance. It’s a winter gift. Juno, loyal in the most stressful circumstances, just entered Aquarius. The asteroid goddess is on the precipice of offering what you need, when you want it. Add her influence to the Sun in your sign, and you’re enjoying a Happy Birthday! Ceres transits to make romance a playful partner scene.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Riding a roller coaster with Jupiter in Pisces? This placement holds potential and promise. Jupiter is ‘at home’ in your sign. It matches your desires and touches your dreams. Ceres, goddess of abundance, influences your luck as it transits to events at home base. Let yourself indulge in the little things. It’s possible a big offer may come your way. If so, it’s meant for you.