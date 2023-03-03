♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

Horoscope Jan 27 – Feb 2

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries. Love is everywhere (or a reasonable facsimile). When this aspect occurs, you can expect to fall for someone or something fabulous. The beauty this brings can only expand. Naturally this includes a meaningful purchase, whether it’s splashing out on an eye-catching addition to your wardrobe, or making the moves to let someone know you care.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Waiting for dreams to pop through to reality? With Uranus in your sign, life keeps magnetizing the next surprise. Even if you try to hide out, the universe will find you. The bonus this week is a big one. Venus connects with Jupiter in your solar twelfth house. What you think is beautiful or a treasure could be yours. Be open to receiving something you thought was out of reach.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Think friends are coming straight out of the cosmos? You may be right. This week, you’re their favorite. Venus conjuncts Jupiter in your sector of confidants and companions. Venus loves luxury treats, a bit of pampering, and beauty as far as the eye can see. Jupiter makes everything bigger. Get ready for art, bistros, and galleries. Something gorgeous is on its way in for you.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Pallas Athene in your sign won’t let you down. She finds an original way to put your interests forward. The creativity you feel is a hint to go for it. Venus, goddess of love, beauty and money, conjuncts Jupiter, who makes things larger. This is a week of expansion for Cancers. Let it be in the manner that works for you. This ensures you’re both comfortable and happy!

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is a fun week, especially for Leos. So many planets race through your solar ninth house. If you’re planning a trip, signing up for a seminar, or doing a deep dive into your philosophical roots, you’re on fire. Venus, goddess of love, beauty, and money, conjuncts Jupiter in this sector of your chart. Jupiter loves to socialize and attracts a lot into its orbit. You’re going large.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Seeing how much you do for others, this week may be a blur. There’s no guarantee you’ll have time to lay down memories as you warp speed or tesseract your way through. You’ll still get results. It may be a surprise. Venus, goddess of love, money, and beauty conjuncts Jupiter, famous for making things bigger. Things come fast. You will catch them.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This is your week to howl, dance with the Moon, and skim across the skies. You may have your mind on a relationship or be caught up in plans and possibilities. Venus, your ruling planet, loves to love. She is the goddess of beauty and the body (money too). Venus conjuncts Jupiter in your house of long-term commitments. Jupiter expands things. Open space in your schedule.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

More magic. You are on the high side of life. Why? Planets that accelerate your movements crowd your solar sixth house. Work and health are the main focus. Take care of yourself as you prepare to move far into the future. Venus, goddess of love and beauty, connects with Jupiter. In this sector of your chart, this may mean money, an expanded view, or simply more fun.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There are no planets in your sign to force or finagle you. This means you have options and freedom. There is still plenty of potential, as your solar fifth house is ablaze. In addition to the influence of Vesta, Chiron, and Juno, a special aspect enhances romantic endeavors. Venus, goddess of love and beauty, connects with Jupiter, who expands. Enjoying others gets you there.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

If life were seen from above, you would see colors spark as they add patterns and texture. Achievements would be easy to follow, as you were always going to create them. Motivation would be a given. As it is, you are here. Venus, goddess of love, money, and beauty connects with Jupiter, who insists on having fun. Embrace it all. Expansion is your lucky word.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If everyone tries to find you, it may not be a surprise. All those planets in your solar third house (networks) may keep you on your toes. What’s special is the quality inherent in your actions. Conversations have a gentle glow. Venus, goddess of love, money and beauty connects with Jupiter, who likes to go large. Watch for conspicuous consumption, then treat yourself too.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

You may wish you could slow things down, or at least divert them. Opportunities arrive, fast and furious. They won’t be there forever. If you’re up for juggling and hanging in there, finances will improve. Check in on your best bets. Venus, goddess of love, money, and beauty, connects with Jupiter, who attracts and expands. Together they spell success – and excess.

