Kyotographie 2021

Kyotographie, one of Japan’s grandest art and photography festivals of the year, returns to the city September 18 – October 17, showcasing another selection of international creative excellence. “For the 9th edition,” say Lucille Reyboz and Yusuke Nakanishi, co-founders and directors of the event, “we invite artists using a variety of mediums to share their intimate reflections.” This year’s theme, “Echo,” provides artists and viewers alike a lens through which to consider the echos and ripples of memories and events in both their own lives, as well as collectively. Globally, we have unitedly the rolling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Japan also experiences 2021 as the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. With artworks merging into the architecture and space of the city’s, temples, castles and old buildings, the theme feels even more fitting. Echos of Kyoto’s ancient past harmonize with modern creation. Below are just some of the highlights from this year’s array of artists.

Thomas Dhellemmes and Yuna Yagi collaborate at Ryosokuin Temple (Kennin-ji Temple) with “Legumineux” and “The Record of Seeds”

Yuna Yagi “The Record of Seeds” Ryosokuin Temple (Kennin-ji Temple) is printed on a traditional Japanese hanging scroll in order to blend with its temple surroundings.

Yuna Yagi “The Record of Seeds” Ryosokuin Temple (Kennin-ji Temple). Set in the Rinchi-tei tea room beside the traditional gardens of Ryosokuin Temple, this work documents preserved seeds from native vegetable species using a technique called cyanotype.

Erwin Olaf “Annus Mirabilis” at The Museum of Kyoto Annex

Erwin Olaf “April Fool” The Museum of Kyoto Annex.

One half of Olaf’s “Annus Mirabilis” exhibit,”April Fool” documents how the COVID 19 pandemic highlighted our dependence on capitalist structures.

“April Fool” in The Museum of Kyoto Annex.

Olaf’s “Im Wald” is the second half of Olaf’s “Annus Mirabilis” exhibit, contrasting the relative insignificance of man with the sublime beauty of nature.

Erwin Olaf “Im Wald” The Museum of Kyoto Annex.

Ngadi Smart “Manifold” f lying tiger copenhagen Kyoto Kawaramachi Store 3F

Ngadi Smart “The Faces of Abissa” flying tiger copenhagen Kyoto Kawaramachi Store 3F.

Ngadi Smart’s “Manifold” is made of of four parts. “The Faces of Abissa” showcases the Abissa tradition of the N’zime people of South-East Côte d’Ivoire and southwestern Ghana.

Ngadi Smart “The Queens of Babi” flying tiger copenhagen Kyoto Kawaramachi Store 3F.

The second part of Smart’s ‘Manifold” exhibit, “The Queens of Babi” centers on the drag community of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Ngadi Smart “The Faces of Abissa” flying tiger copenhagen Kyoto Kawaramachi Store 3F.

This exhibition is designed to resemble a womb, using organic materials to reflect the atmosphere of Africa. Viewers take in the exhibit by walking gradually in a spiral motion from the outside to the center of the design.

Yingfei Liang “Beneath the Scars” Sfera

Yingfei Liang “Beneath the Scars” Sfera.

Liang is an emerging Chinese photo journalist and winner of last year’s KG + Select satellite event.

Yingfei Liang “Beneath the Scars” Sfera.

This exhibit consists of six sets of photos related to memories of sexual assault from victims known to the artist.

Yingfei Liang “Beneath the Scars, a locked room 2” Sfera.

Each photo set attempts to reconstruct elements engraved in the victim’s memories. The space is designed in separate compartments with frosted walls in order to reflect the confusion and ambiguity of trauma.

RongRong & inri “Jifei Kyoto” Outdoor Space of Lake Biwa Canal Museum

RongRong&inri “Jifei Kyoto” Outdoor Space of Lake Biwa Canal Museum.

RongRong&inri are a couple who have been married and working together for 20 years. This exhibit is inspired by their mission to get back to basics with their art.

RongRong&inri “Jifei Kyoto” Outdoor Space of Lake Biwa Canal Museum.

The series centers on the basic organics of nature, with the natural space of Lake Biwa playing an integral part of the exhibit.

RongRong&inri “Jifei Kyoto” Outdoor Space of Lake Biwa Canal Museum Drum Plant.

Moving from outside into the 130 year old drum plant, images of day-to-day life intertwined with nature are projected onto cloud like surfaces.

RongRong&inri “Jifei Kyoto” Outdoor Space of Lake Biwa Canal Museum Drum Plant.

This series is inspired by the subterranean water table below Kyoto and its contribution to life and existence in the city.



RongRong&inri “Jifei Kyoto” Outdoor Space of Lake Biwa Canal Museum Drum Plant

Women Artists from the MEP Studio: New perspectives in film and photography from France HOSOO GALLERY

Marguerite Bornhauser “Moisson Rouge” HOSOO GALLERY.

This exhibit showcases five young female artists from France, selected by the MEP in Paris.

Marguerite Bornhauser “Moisson Rouge” HOSOO GALLERY.

Each of the four works in this exhibit showcases French women artists at the forefront of various photographic disciplines. Marguerite Bornhauser is known for her strong use of saturated colors.

Marguerite Bornhauser “Moisson Rouge, Sans titre” HOSOO GALLERY

To see all of the artists and their work, visit the Kyotographie festival:

Kyotographie 2021

September 18 – October 17

kyotographie.jp

