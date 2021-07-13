“The book is an observation of Japan […] at multiple thresholds of shifting eras […] told in the bardo of a mourning father and compatriot, reciting his surroundings and circumstances as if a prayer, a mantra,” wrote the judges. “Tokyo Ueno Station” is a bone-crushingly sad observation of contemporary social issues in Japan. Told by a ghost among the homeless of Ueno Park, the narrator reflects on his personal history of tragedy, poverty and fleeting moments of love.

“For many years now, literature in America and Britain has been a too-cool, ironic pose in some senses,” says Giles. “I think ‘Tokyo Ueno Station’ is refreshing because it’s a true expression of actual feelings. You can’t help but to get pulled into feeling something along with the main character.”

Those powerful feelings evoked by the text — and by Miri’s broader catalogue, including the recent notable short story published in Granta Magazine, “North Winds Blow The Leaves From The Trees”— are none other than true, punishing, inescapable loneliness. Miri fearlessly tackles brutal subject material. Homelessness, destitution, suicide, child abuse. But her magnetic, sparse, almost agonized style, aptly captured by Giles in her translations, manifests a deeper and moral purpose of both fiction and translation, and one that makes “Tokyo Ueno Station” all the more worthy of a National Book Award — the power to give a voice to the voiceless.