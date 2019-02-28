March Community News & Events

March 1

Sonita is a film about, well, Sonita. Sonita is a female rapper from Afghanistan. She went to Iran from Afghanistan ruled by the Taliban, and after receiving education in Tehran, she dreamed of becoming a rapper. This is not an easy dream to achieve for her, since her parents want to set up an arranged marriage, and Iran does not allow females to become solo singers. This film is a powerful documentary of the compelling story of Sonita the rapper.

2:10pm

Free

Temple University, 1F Azabu Hall, Parliament, 2-8-12 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku

Station: Shirokane-Takanawa

www.tuj.ac.jp

March 15 – 16

What comes to your mind when you think about Canada? If the only things you can think of are maple syrup and ice hockey, you might be missing out on something great. The education in Canada is one of the best, and the EduCanada Fair will be a great opportunity to learn more about it. For those who did not know, Canada spends the most on education per capita compared to all of the other G7 countries. If you are currently thinking of where and how to study, this is a great place to go.

Friday 5pm – 7pm (Saturday 11am – 5pm)

Embassy of Canada, 7-3-38 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Station: Aoyama-Itchome

www.canadainternational.gc.ca/japan-japon

March 24

The Special Olympics Nippon Bowling Team is looking for a few friends to join some bowling action. This could be a really wonderful day of having fun whilst helping the team prepare for their turn on the world stage. As a volunteer, you will be placed in a team with four or five athletes with mild (mental) disabilities. An Olympic Coach will do the coaching for each team, but you can help remind the athletes what the rules are and just have a good old chat with them to help increase their social skills and confidence. You’ll play up to three games — they’ll go by very fast with all the fun you’re having.

9:30am

Free

Tokyo Port Bowl, 7F 1-13-10 Shibaura, Minato-ku

Station: Tamachi or Mita

www.handsontokyo.org/en/volunteer_activities

March 5

Two-time Paralympic medalist Jun Hiromichi has spent his life deeply entrenched in the world of sport — first, as an athlete competing for Japan on the world stage, then later as a public speaker, coach and sports commentator on various platforms. He’s been an important participant in the discourse of professional sport in Japan, not limited to wheelchair users. Sit in and listen to Hiromichi talk about his journey as an athlete and Paralympian, including his hopes and predictions for the upcoming Paralympics in 2020.

6pm – 7:30pm

¥500 (Non-Members ¥1,000)

WeWork, 6-19-13 Shimbashi, Minato-ku

Station: Daimon or Onarimon

www.anzccj.jp/event-3210095

March 16

The Ireland Funds will be holding its 26th charity event — the Emerald Ball — celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the lavish Hotel Gajoen Tokyo. It promises to be a special and entertaining night and be sure to book a ticket online as they usually sell out quickly. The only necessity for this charity event is to follow the dress code — green tie or formal dress.

6:30pm – midnight

¥28,000

Hotel Gajoen, 1-8-1 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku

Station: Meguro

www.emeraldballtokyo.net

March 17

This event is all about international exchange, and you’re sure to share a lot of laughs with everyone because these games are incredibly creative. Bring your whole family along (different sports have different age limits) and indulge in a futuristic and funky literal tic-tac-toe match. Or if you’d rather stay on your feet, go for a game of laundry tennis, using hanging clothes on clothes lines as nets as you toss a beach ball back and forth.

10am – 12pm

Free

Higashimachi Elementary School, 1-8-11 Minami-azabu, Minato-ku

Station: Azabu-juban

www.city.minato.tokyo.jp/kuse/koho/minatomonthly

March 14

Cyber security is becoming increasingly important as we quickly adapt our lives and careers to the digital world. This past year alone we have seen several large-scale attacks that have led to economic and perhaps more significantly, political implications. Are you as well equipped as you could be? The CEO of Eagle Eye Networks (the largest cloud-based video surveillance company) will be talking about the latest developments and trends in cyber attacks as well as how you can best manage your own security.

6:30pm – 8:30pm

¥2,600 (Non-Members ¥3,600)

The American Chamber of Commerce in Japan, 10F 2-4-5 Azabudai, Minato-ku

Station: Kamiyacho or Akabanebashi

www.accj.or.jp

March 24

A call to ASEAN citizens of Tokyo — this is a fantastic opportunity to land yourself a job at one of Japan’s 26 top companies. These companies are looking for recent graduates or students graduating in the next few years. If you aren’t looking for a job just yet, this is a good chance to scope out the highly competitive job market in Tokyo and even potentially put yourself in the radar of these big players.

12pm – 6pm

Free

Akihabara UDX, 4-14-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku

Station: Akihabara

Check Facebook for details

March 17

TEDxFulbright is an international educational exchange program with the mission of increasing mutual understanding. Last year, TEDxFulbright Tokyo launched its first program in Asia to roaring success that has led it back this year with the theme, “Find a New Path.” Various speakers will present ideas that may help you build bridges between conflicting factors in all walks of life, whether these are cultures, fields, or even conceptual frameworks.

1pm (Registration is required)

Free

GRIPS, Soukairou Hall, 7-22-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Station: Roppongi

tedxfulbrighttokyo.weebly.com

March 9

Spring clean your closet and dispose of, or pass on, old unwanted wears with the ever popular Mega Clothes Swap in Roppongi’s Midtown. This time the event features a men’s clothing corner plus a recycle bin to help keep those yellowed, moth-eaten clothes out of the nation’s landfills. Bring as much or as little as you want, take as much or as little as you want or bring nothing and take nothing, just come along and join in the fun (with a glass of wine or two).

2pm – 5pm(Registration starts at 1:30pm)

¥2,000 (Includes 2 glasses of wine and a charity donation)

Oakwood Premier Tokyo Midtown, 9-7-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Station: Roppongi

Check Facebook for sign up details

March 20

Test your general knowledge at the Amnesty International pub quiz courtesy of the Amnesty International Tokyo English Network (AITEN). Show what you know for prizes (including food/drink vouchers worth ¥1,000 each, plus many smaller prizes) and maybe learn a few things too — especially about human rights and current affairs. Meet a multinational crowd of like-minded people and support Amnesty’s work promoting and protecting human rights for all.

7:30 – 10pm

¥1,000

The Hobgoblin Shibuya, 1-3-11 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

Station: Shibuya

www.aiten.info