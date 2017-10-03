Miss Sloane

A high-powered lobbyist (Jessica Chastain) takes on the NRA and learns (and teaches) a lesson or two. This is not about gun control, however, but a devastating look, House of Cards style, at the soulless, cutthroat world of Washington power brokers. The courtroom-twist ending is highly satisfying if a bit Hollywood. It has its flaws but the real reason to catch this taut, timely, talky and twisty movie is to witness one of our top actresses sink her teeth into a role and run with it. How has this woman not yet won an Oscar? Supporting cast includes Mark Strong, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Allison Pill. (132 min)