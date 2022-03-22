Although in Yurufurwa’s world, the yokai, hentai and the strange are everywhere, there is also something more personal to NENE at play in the duo’s music. The artist might look like an epitome of confidence on-stage, but she admits it’s just one side of her. “I have multiple versions of myself,” she says. “They’re always fighting. One wants to break the rules and be free; the other is the opposite. Don’t you have one too? It affects my songwriting sometimes. I wonder: is this really how I feel?”

“Sometimes I do hole up in my room, not coming out or meeting anyone,” she continues. “On the stage, I’m just like everyone else. I’m a slave to my own emotions, so I write my lyrics to help this weaker self.” Her situation is certainly relatable, as is the way that the right song can have an empowering effect on us. It’s perhaps why Yurufurwa Gang’s sound has changed so much over the past few albums. The rap, like a muscling pitbull playing with a ball, toys towards more tangible societal politics rather than vaguer hooks about “sex, weed and money” that featured so prominently in the laid-back 2018 album Mars Ice House II.

“Yurufuwa Gang is not our own thing anymore. It’s our fans’ too,” says NENE. So coax your inner weirdness out of the shadows. Embrace it even. You might as well—like the Teletubbies on NENE’s skin, it’s not going anywhere.