Mt. Fuji lets exactly 4,000 hikers through its busiest gate each day. Once that number is reached, the gate closes on everyone else, no matter how far they traveled to get there. That cap is why hikers now time their trailhead arrival closely, and it’s the exact problem the new Mt. Fuji overnight bus solves.

Beat the others and see the sunrise on Mt. Fuji. Fujikyu Bus now runs a nightly service straight from Busta Shinjuku, the terminal next to Shinjuku Station, to the start of the Yoshida Trail. No transfers, no early alarm to catch the first train. It’s like priority access to the mountain.

About 205,100 people climbed Mt. Fuji during the 2025 season, and 121,068 of them used the Yoshida Trail alone. Trailhead gates now close from 2pm to 3am to anyone without a mountain hut or mountain lodge reservation.

How the New Mt. Fuji Overnight Bus Works: A Straight Shot From Tokyo to the Yoshida Trail

The route itself is straightforward. The bus departs central Tokyo in the evening and arrives at the Yoshida Trail’s 5th Station in the dark, one hour before the gate opens at 3am. It runs nightly through the Yoshida Trail’s climbing season, which closes September 10, with the final overnight departure set for September 9.

Other overnight coach services already follow a similar service, leaving Shinjuku in the evening and reaching the trailhead well before sunrise. What sets this one apart is the direct route: travelers headed for the Yoshida Trail, the most popular route up Japan’s tallest peak, can now book a direct overnight bus ticket instead of a guided overnight tour package.

Image Credit: karn684

Fares, Fees and Booking Comparison: Bus vs. Hotel vs. Rental Car

A ticket costs ¥5,800 if bought at a convenience store or the bus terminal itself, or ¥5,500 through Fujikyu’s official bus reservation service. About ¥1,000 more than the company’s daytime buses on the same route.

A hotel near Kawaguchiko or a rental car for the drive up costs far more than ¥1,000, and neither reaches the trailhead before dawn.

Getting a Head Start on the 4,000-Hiker Cap: The Hack to Beat the Daily Hiker Limit

The Yoshida Trail’s daily limit splits into 3,000 advance-reservation slots and 1,000 same-day spots, and popular weekends can fill before noon. Every climber, regardless of trail, now pays a mandatory ¥4,000 entry fee, booked through the official Mt. Fuji climbing site.

The overnight bus doesn’t skip the reservation system. It does put a climber at the gate the moment it opens at 3am, ahead of the line that builds through the morning.

Next Moves to Plan Your Trip:

For hikers who would rather have a guide handle the hut booking and the pacing, Metropolis Japan’s own guided Mt. Fuji climb covers exactly that.

For everyone else, the complete guide to hiking Mt. Fuji and a first-hand account of climbing Fuji in a single day are worth reading before booking a seat.