Samgeori Butcher’s

Seoul’s stylish Korean BBQ restaurant Samgeori Butcher has arrived in Shibuya, bringing with it uniquely flavored signature dishes which include Samgeopsal (soft, thick and juicy matured pork with four different sauces to accompany it) and Samgeori Bulgogi (baked beef seasoned in its own special pot). There are also three kinds of smaller dishes such as Choregi salad and green onion Kotchori alongside many other Korean classics. Featuring a drinks menu with options such as Maggolli, Chamiseul and two types of popular Korean lemonade, this is the place to go to savor the authentic taste and feel of Korean ‘soul’ food.

Weekday 11am-3pm (L.O. food, drink 2:30pm) 6pm-11pm (L.O. food 10pm, drink 10:30pm) Holiday 11am-11pm (L.O. food 10pm, drink 10:30pm)

101 Building 2F, 1-20-15, Jinnan, Shibuya,

Tel: 03 6427 0188

www.3geoributchers.jp