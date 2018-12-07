As part of Takashimaya’s recent renovations that saw the emergence of a new annex, Nihombashi Takashimaya S.C. Building, ECN Hospitality has added a little bit of je ne sais quoi to the 7th floor in the form of a classic, warm and welcoming French brasserie and bar.

Septième, with its impressively huge 5.5 meter wide industrial ceiling fan leisurely rotating above the burgundy red leather seats of the spacious main dining room, oozes elegance. Coupled with the exceptionally friendly, knowledgeable staff and stylings of the restaurant — there’s a nod to the neighborhood with its kokihanada colored wood panels, a favorite of the area since the Edo period — it’s a wonderfully relaxing environment in which to indulge in some genuinely high-quality cuisine. Plenty of mouth-watering options of French classics are available, each with a slight Septième twist that make the dishes really shine.

The niçoise salad was an obligatory leafy starter, conscious as we were of the fact that our eyes had already roved over some meaty options for the meal ahead. Crunchy and fresh with an original dressing, even the warm, freshly-baked complementary baguette slices with pots of freshly whipped butter (prepped in-house for maximum freshness and smoothness) was a satisfying sign of the care and attention given to all aspects of Septième’s dining experience.

Our entrée was a delicious serving of pate campagne with a side of sauteed foie gras — as soft and flavorsome as you would expect, followed by a round of escargots bourguignon, bathed in Septième’s original rich, parsley whipped butter and red wine sauce that’s perfect for dunking the aforementioned bread in.

A particular highlight of the evening was the soup d’oignon gratinee, complete with shavings of gruyère cheese and an encrusted ring of parmesan that slowly melted away, gently infusing the flavor with extra heartwarming goodness.

Next up was the main, and it’s not difficult to see why the steak frites has become Septième’s signature dish — it’s worth coming in for just this. Feeling plush, we opted for the 200g wagyu option; the meat is succulent and juicy and when paired with the right red wine, will have you thinking about when you will be penciling another visit to the restaurant before you’re even halfway through. We also tried out the confit de canard (grilled duck with caramelised witlof) in a rich red wine sauce that shimmered exquisitely and was washed down with a fine glass of Sancerre.

Despite feeling particularly replete by this stage, there was still room for dessert (there always is). Septième’s pastry kitchen offers a great selection of treats such as the fraise au fromage cru et yuzu, which had the right amount of citrus zest without overpowering the sweetness, and the verrine au chocolat et orange; both slipping down easily enough to top off a fantastic meal.

Septième isn’t just a dining room though — there is a bar counter and communal counter featuring Jean Prouve-designed tabouret bar stools to perch on in comfort; and during the warmer months guests can indulge in some al fresco dining while taking in the Nihombashi skyline.

ECN’s founders aim to make this locale a casual, yet sophisticated experience — the antithesis of other, stuffy and pretentious French brasseries found in the capital city. This is more than apparent with its diverse and cosmopolitan clientele. Lunch or dinner, weekday or weekend, Septième should be high on anyone’s list looking for a friendly spot to take a break from shopping, to wind down after work, or just to appreciate some fine French cuisine in an authentically chic environment.

Septième Brasserie & Bar

7F Takashimaya Nihombashi Annex 2-5-1 Nihombashi, Chuo-ku.

Lunch

Mon – Fri, 11am – 2:30pm

Brunch

Weekends and Holidays, 11am – 2:30pm

Afternoon Tea

Daily, 3pm – 5pm

Dinner

Daily, 6pm – 10pm

Bar

Daily, 11am – 11pm

septieme.jp