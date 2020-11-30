One of the few entertainment hubs of its kind to survive this unprecedented time, Tantra promises a safe and exciting visit for those seeking an escape within one of Tokyo’s highest ranking establishments.

Since reopening in June, Tantra has taken all necessary precautions for the safety of patrons and staff and is a recipient of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s “COVID-19 safety sticker,” issued to facilities that adhere to infection-prevention measures, such as taking occupants’ temperatures upon arrival and installing hand sanitizers at every entrance.

This winter, the English-friendly show club welcomes guests to experience its unparalleled shows and private events right in the heart of Roppongi.

Consistent positive reviews

For years, Tantra has proven to be a coveted attraction for Japanese and international clients. A recipient of Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travelers’ Choice award, the venue was also awarded TripAdvisor’s “Certificate of Excellence for 2019,” which celebrates businesses that receive consistently positive ratings from visitors from around the world.

Dubbed an “artistic lounge,” Tantra’s clientele includes past visits from the likes of Avril Lavigne, Sting, The Black Eyed Peas and Aerosmith.

Revel in a show or keep it intimate

Tantra calls itself “Tokyo’s best show club,” and now, more than ever, the venue is looking to offer a top-notch experience to residents of the capital.

Tantra offers a plethora of shows for audiences of different tastes, from modern geisha (traditional female entertainers) shows to burlesque performances and artistic pole dancing featuring various entertainers, models and Japanese dancers. Tantra’s blend of Japanese and Western-inspired dance and entertainment caters to everyone’s desires. The club is also a go-to for upping the ante on private events, such as bachelor and bachelorette parties, as well as birthdays and other special occasions.

With highly customizable party plans, which of course includes a generous “all-you-can-drink” option, Tantra strives to accommodate the budget of any group. Perks such as the club’s VIP and limousine services ensure an unforgettable night out with friends and loved ones.

Make a reservation

A longstanding venue that prides itself on hosting some of the world’s most dazzling entertainment, Tantra promises clients an exceptional fix of the ultimate nightlife experience.

Make a reservation online and indulge in the Tantra treatment. To see the venue’s full menu of events, plans and packages, check the website for more information.