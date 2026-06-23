Things To Do During Rainy Season in Japan

Rainy days in Tokyo don’t have to mean staying in—this city offers a rich array of indoor escapes to spark fun and connection. Whether you’re dreaming of undersea worlds or cosmic journeys, here are imaginative rainy-day activities in Tokyo curated to brighten even the gloomiest of afternoons.

Rainy Season Survival Quiz — Metropolis Tokyo

Metropolis Tokyo Get your personalized rainy season itinerary A free guide to surviving tsuyu built just for you. Start the quiz → Question 1 of 8 What ruins your rainy season day the fastest? 👟 Soaked shoes before 9am 💧 Humidity wrecking my hair / skin 🚃 Packed trains and shared umbrellas 🏠 Feeling cooped up with nowhere to go 🗓 Outdoor plans that fall apart Next Question 2 of 8 What does a typical June weekday look like for you? 🚉 Commuting daily into the city 💻 Working from home or a café ⏰ Freelancing / flexible hours 📚 Studying or language school 🗺 Traveling / no fixed routine ← Back Next Question 3 of 8 Rainy afternoon, no plans. What’s the dream? 🕯 Stay in, reset, do basically nothing ☕ Café hop until I find the perfect spot 🏛 Museum, gallery, somewhere quiet 🌧 Go out anyway — I like rain 📋 Use the time to get stuff done ← Back Next Question 4 of 8 It starts raining unexpectedly. What do you actually do? 🌂 I already have an umbrella — always 🏪 Buy one from the nearest konbini 🚪 Find cover and wait it out 🚿 Just get wet and deal with it ← Back Next Question 5 of 8 Your relationship with Japanese summer humidity? 😮‍💨 I cannot stand it — it’s the worst part 😐 Annoying, but I manage 😎 Barely notice — I’m fine ← Back Next Question 6 of 8 Budget for surviving the season comfortably? 🪙 As cheap as possible — I’m resourceful 💴 Mid-range — I’ll spend if it helps 💳 I’ll pay for comfort without a second thought ← Back Next Question 7 of 8 How social are you feeling this tsuyu season? 🎧 Keeping to myself — solo mode 👥 Small, low-key hangouts 🎉 Actively looking for things to do with people ← Back Next Question 8 of 8 Pick the one that sounds most like you right now: 🌿 “I need a slow, reset kind of season” 🗺 “I want to discover hidden spots in the city” ⚙️ “I want systems, gear, and a plan” ☔ “I want to lean into the rain, not fight it” 🤝 “I want to connect with people and find events” ← Back See my type → Your guide is ready One last step to unlock your personalized survival guide Your guide is ready. Enter your email and we’ll show it to you immediately. Unlock my personalized guide → By submitting this form, you agree to be added to the Metropolis newsletter — Tokyo’s essential guide for expats. We send weekly roundups on city life, events, and useful guides like this one. You can unsubscribe at any time. We never sell or share your data. Your rainy season type

Creative & Cultural Rainy Day Activities in Tokyo

Kintsugi Workshop

Kintsugi was, somehow, exactly the right thing to do on a rainy afternoon. The philosophy behind it, that broken things become more beautiful for having been repaired, is one that sounds like a greeting card until you’re actually sitting in a quiet Tokyo studio, fitting ceramic shards back together with lacquer and tracing the seams in gold. A skilled instructor walks you through each stage: applying the lacquer, setting the pieces, adding the final gilded finish. It’s slow, deliberate work in the best possible way. By the end, you take home the piece you restored, cracks gleaming and all. Hard to think of a more fitting thing to do while it’s pouring outside.

Opening times: 9am – 6pm

Address: 禅 ZEN Japanese Craft Workshop

1-27-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku

Price: ¥6,051

Book the Kintsugi Workshop on Klook

Chopsticks Making Workshop

Chopsticks are one of those objects so familiar they become invisible, which is exactly why making a pair from scratch is such a good reminder of how much craft goes into ordinary things. At this Asakusa studio, you choose your wood, pick up a hand plane and carve your way to a finished pair, smoothing and sanding until they feel right in your hand. It takes more physical effort than you’d expect from what is essentially two small sticks. You can add engraving or gold lacquer detailing if you want to make them extra giftable (or just extra yours). They wrap the finished pair for you to take home. A relaxed couple of hours, and a souvenir that actually tells a story.

Opening times: 9am – 6pm

Address: 禅 ZEN Japanese Craft Workshop

1-27-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku

Price: ¥515

Book the Chopsticks Making Workshop on Klook

Japanese Knife Craft & Sharpening Workshop

Spending a gray Tokyo afternoon with your hands around a whetstone, shaping and sharpening your own kitchen knife under the guidance of a local craftsman, learning the fundamentals of one of Japan’s most respected blade traditions. You engrave your name in Japanese on the handle, hammer it into place, and leave with something genuinely functional (you will use this knife, it will not gather dust on a shelf). No prior experience necessary, and the step-by-step instruction makes it accessible even if the most complex thing you’ve ever sharpened is a pencil.

Opening times: 9am – 6pm

Address: 禅 ZEN Japanese Craft Workshop

1-27-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku

Price: ¥15,000

Book the Knife Sharpening Workshop on Klook

Aquariums & Underwater Magic

Sunshine Aquarium

Perched atop the Sunshine City complex, this rooftop aquarium blends urban skyline views with sea life charm.

Opening times: Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm; Sat, Sun, Holidays: 9:30am – 8pm (closing times vary seasonally)

Address: 3‑1 Higashi‑Ikebukuro, Toshima‑ku

Price: ¥2,400 adult, ¥1,200 child.

Website: sunshinecity.jp/en/aquarium

Enoshima Aquarium (Kanagawa)

Just outside Tokyo, this charming seaside aquarium features touch pools, penguin feedings and seals.

Opening times: 9am–5pm (hours may vary).

Address: 2‑19‑1 Katasekaigan, Fujisawa

Price: ¥2,500 adult, ¥1,250 child.

Website: enosui.com

Klook.com

Stellar Encounters

Cosmo Planetarium Shibuya

A hidden gem inside Shibuya Cultural Center Owada, this smaller dome offers a more local, relaxed experience with regular star shows and live commentary.

Opening times: Tuesday – Friday: 12pm – 8pm; Sat, Sun, Holidays: 10am – 8pm (closed Mondays)

Address: 23‑21 Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku

Price: ¥600

Website: shibu-cul.jp/planetarium

Konica Minolta Planetarium “Manten” in Sunshine City

Located on the rooftop of Sunshine City, this spot boasts a large dome theater, soft reclining seats and aurora-inspired projection shows.

Opening times: 10am–9pm

Address: 3‑1‑3 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku

Price: ¥1,600 (standard), ¥3,200+ (premium seating)

Website: planetarium.konicaminolta.jp

Planetarium Bar

For something totally different, this moody, intimate bar projects the cosmos onto its domed ceiling as you sip cocktails and chat. More date-night lounge than science exhibit, but undeniably atmospheric.

Opening times: Monday – Friday: 6pm – 2am; Saturday: 5pm – 2am; Sunday, National Holidays: 5pm – 12am

Address: 4-9-23, Shirokanedai, Minato-ku

Average Price: ¥3,000

Website: planetarium-bar.com

Play & Adventure

Tokyo Joypolis

Three-floor indoor amusement park with 20+ activities including VR games, coasters and interactive arcade zones. Always buzzing—even on rainy days.

Opening times: Monday – Friday: 11am – 7pm; Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 8pm

Address: Decks Tokyo Beach 3F-5F, 1‑6‑1 Daiba, Minato‑ku

Price: Passport Ticket~¥5,500; Other options available

Website: tokyo-joypolis.com

Shibuya EST

This eight-floor complex houses bowling, karaoke, arcade games, ping pong, darts, photo booths and more. Casual, fun and a perfect rainy day activity in Tokyo.

Opening times: 11am – 5am

Address: 1-14-14 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Price: Prices vary by game.

Website: shibuyaest.co.jp

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Pool and Darts JACK

A lively darts bar with multiple machines and pool tables, flashy lights and a solid cocktail list—great for casual dates or hangouts with friends with a competitive twist.

Opening times: depends on location but many are open late.

Locations: Sangenjaya, Jiyugaoka, Shimo-Kitazawa, Ebisu, Ueno and more.

Price: Generally around ¥100 per person per game.

Website: jack-jp.com

Big Echo (Various locations)

One of Tokyo’s most accessible karaoke chains with private rooms, food service and huge song libraries in multiple languages.

Opening times: Varies, often 11am–5am

Address: Locations across Tokyo

Price: ~¥500–¥800 per 30 mins + one-drink order

Website: big-echo.jp

Daikeien (Ichikawa, Chiba)

Opened in 1951, it is the biggest indoor arcade in Japan. The sprawling complex runs 24 hours and fits a remarkable amount into its grounds: hundreds of crane games, an indoor go-kart track, batting cages, billiards, darts, karaoke and, scattered across the property, the owner’s personal collection of vintage sports cars, helicopters and military vehicles.

Opening times: 24 Hours

Address: 358 Omachi, Ichikawa, Chiba

Price: Free to enter

Website: daikeien.jp

Culture, Exhibitions and Museums

TeamLab Borderless

Popular digital art exhibition with flowing visuals and captivating installations. Book ahead to avoid crowds.

Opening times: 9am – 9pm

Address: Azabudai Hills, 5-9 Toranomon, Minato-ku

Price: Depends on reservation time, usually around ¥5,000

Website: teamlab.art/jp/e/tokyo

Art Aquarium Museum

Discover stunning displays featuring thousands of goldfish at the Art Aquarium Museum, where art and aquatic beauty come together.

Opening times: 10am – 7pm

Address: Ginza Mitsukoshi, 4-6-16 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Price: ¥2,500 – 2,700

Website: artaquarium.jp/

Toyo Bunko Museum (Oriental Library) – “Scary” Books Exhibition

Photo: Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

One of the world’s largest Asian studies libraries, operating as a museum in Hakusan. Not all volumes are on display, but the rotating exhibitions draw from rare holdings — the current show traces eerie folklore across Asia, from Kwaidan to the mythologies of Southeast Asia. It also has a well-regarded restaurant, serving literature inspired dishes.

Opening times: 10am-5pm (closed Tuesdays)

Address: 2-28-21 Honkomagome, Bunkyo-ku

Price: ~¥1,000 (Adult), ¥700 – 800 (Student)

Website: toyo-bunko.or.jp/en/

Mori Art Museum – Ron Mueck Exhibition

The Ron Mueck Retrospective arrives at the Mori Art Museum, presenting a major exhibition of hyperrealistic sculptures by the internationally acclaimed artist. Visitors can view large-scale installations and intimate sculptures that highlight the artist’s meticulous craftsmanship.

Opening times: [Limited time] April 29 – September 23,2026; Daily 10am-10pm (except Tuesday); Tuesday 10am-5pm

Address: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Price: ~¥2,100 – 2,500 (Adult), ~¥1,300 – 1,500 (Student)

Website: mori.art.museum/en/

Afternoon Tea & Cafés

Kimpton Shinjuku’s Minty Spark Yuzu Afternoon Tea

Enjoy sweets made with refreshing fruits such as yuzu, mint, and mango, as well as playful savory dishes.

Opening times: [Limited Time] June 11 – August 3, 2026 11:30am – 5pm

Address: District – Brasserie, Bar, Lounge, 3-4-7 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Price: Starting at ￥5,300

Website: kimptonshinjuku.com/afternoon-tea/

Maison Marunouchi’s Mango Afternoon Tea

MAISON MARUNOUCHI at Four Seasons Tokyo is serving a limited-time Miyazaki mango dessert menu by Executive Pastry Chef Patrick Thibault. Known as the “Queen of Fruits,” the mango stars in a refined lineup of seasonal sweets. The Michelin-listed bistro blends French flair with peak summer flavor.

Opening times: [Limited Time] June 16th – July 31, 2026 11:30am – 6pm

Address: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Price: ￥8,300 – 9,500

Website: fourseasons.com/tokyo

Soak & Steam – Sauna, Sento and Onsen Escapes

Nothing melts away the rainy season blues like a warm soak or steamy sauna session. From stylish private rentals to tattoo-friendly sento (public baths), there are plenty of ways to unwind—even if you’re dodging puddles in the city.

Couple-Friendly Private Saunas

For a more intimate and modern sauna experience, consider booking a private room at one of Tokyo’s sleek new sauna concepts.

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Kudochi Saunas

Tucked away in Kanda, Kudochi offers designer sauna rooms that can be booked for solo use or groups of up to six.

Opening times: Varies by location

Address: Ginza, Ueno, Roppongi

Price: From ¥6,000 per 90 mins

Website: kudochi-sauna.com/en

Sway

Minimalist, music-enhanced and hyper-stylish, Sway is a new private sauna studio ideal for those looking for calm, comfort and privacy.

Opening times: Monday – Friday: 9am – 5am; Saturday, Sunday, Holidays: 7am – 5am

Address: 2-27-18 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Price: From ¥10,000 per 90 mins

Website: sway.jp

Tattoo-Friendly Sento

Classic sento culture is alive and well in Tokyo, and yes—most places welcome tattooed visitors.

Kairyo-yu

Kairyo-Yu (Kentaro Imai Architectural Office)

Recently, renovated in 2022 by Kentaro Imai,this sento is a blend of modern sophistication and traditional style. A relaxing and meditative ambiance fills the air alongside serene music and sparkling clean tubs. Dark tiled walls and subdued lighting make this facility an excellent choice for anyone who is more reserved about bathing naked among strangers.

Opening times: 12pm – 11:30pm (closed Saturdays)

Address: 2-19-9 Higashi, Shibuya-ku

Price: ¥550 + ¥450 for sauna use

Website: kairyou-yu.com/en

Kogane-yu

Hipster-approved sento in the Kinshicho area, has a bar serving its own craft beer and occasional DJ nights.

Opening times: Monday – Friday: 6am – 9am and 11am – 12:30am

Saturday: 6am – 9am and 3pm – 12:30am

Sunday and Holiday: 6am – 9am and 11am – 12:30am

Address: 4-14-6 Taihei, Sumida-ku

Price: ¥550 + ¥400 for sauna use

Website: koganeyu.com

Mikokuyu

Mikoku-Yu (Kentaro Imai Architectural Office)

Mikokuyu is an onsen sento, a public bath using natural hot spring water but charging standard public bath rates. The modern Edo aesthetic features warm wood throughout, and multiple baths make it easy to lose track of time: rotating herbal baths, a semi-open-air tub with a breeze, and a fukanyu, a bath held at skin temperature designed for extended soaking.

Opening times: Tuesday – Saturday 3:30 PM–2 AM

Sunday 3 PM–12 AM

(Closed Mondays)

Address: 3-30-8 Ishiwara, Sumida-ku

Price: ¥550

Website:mikokuyu.com/

Bunka Yokusen

Located in the trendy area of Ikejiri Ohashi, this space is spotless and everything feels new. It tends to get crowded on weekends and evenings, so there may be a line to use the sauna. On the other hand, the low-lit and quiet rest space for chilling out post-cold plunge is a huge plus, as most public sentos do not have one.

Opening times: 2pm–2am (closed Wednesdays); Saturday, Sunday: 10am – 1am

Address: 3-6-8 Higashi-yama, Meguro-ku

Price: ¥550 + ¥500

Website: bunkayokusen1010.com

Check out our full list of Tattoo-Friendly Sento with Saunas in Tokyo

Cooking Classes & Cozy Cafés

Cooking Class

Escape the rain by making sushi or experiencing a traditional tea ceremony.

Board‑Game Café

Play tabletop games in cozy cafes. Most are English friendly!

Other fun experiences:

Café Date

Relax in quiet niche cafés. Check out our guides to Tokyo’s cafés here!