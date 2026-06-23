Things To Do During Rainy Season in Japan
Indoor date spots, cozy escapes and creative ways to stay dry during rainy season
Rainy days in Tokyo don’t have to mean staying in—this city offers a rich array of indoor escapes to spark fun and connection. Whether you’re dreaming of undersea worlds or cosmic journeys, here are imaginative rainy-day activities in Tokyo curated to brighten even the gloomiest of afternoons.
Get your personalized rainy season itinerary
A free guide to surviving tsuyu built just for you.
Question 1 of 8
What ruins your rainy season day the fastest?
Question 2 of 8
What does a typical June weekday look like for you?
Question 3 of 8
Rainy afternoon, no plans. What’s the dream?
Question 4 of 8
It starts raining unexpectedly. What do you actually do?
Question 5 of 8
Your relationship with Japanese summer humidity?
Question 6 of 8
Budget for surviving the season comfortably?
Question 7 of 8
How social are you feeling this tsuyu season?
Question 8 of 8
Pick the one that sounds most like you right now:
Your guide is ready
One last step to unlock your personalized survival guide
Your guide is ready. Enter your email and we’ll show it to you immediately.
By submitting this form, you agree to be added to the Metropolis newsletter — Tokyo’s essential guide for expats. We send weekly roundups on city life, events, and useful guides like this one. You can unsubscribe at any time. We never sell or share your data.
Your rainy season type
Creative & Cultural Rainy Day Activities in Tokyo
Kintsugi Workshop
Kintsugi was, somehow, exactly the right thing to do on a rainy afternoon. The philosophy behind it, that broken things become more beautiful for having been repaired, is one that sounds like a greeting card until you’re actually sitting in a quiet Tokyo studio, fitting ceramic shards back together with lacquer and tracing the seams in gold. A skilled instructor walks you through each stage: applying the lacquer, setting the pieces, adding the final gilded finish. It’s slow, deliberate work in the best possible way. By the end, you take home the piece you restored, cracks gleaming and all. Hard to think of a more fitting thing to do while it’s pouring outside.
Opening times: 9am – 6pm
Address: 禅 ZEN Japanese Craft Workshop
1-27-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku
Price: ¥6,051
Book the Kintsugi Workshop on Klook
Chopsticks Making Workshop
Chopsticks are one of those objects so familiar they become invisible, which is exactly why making a pair from scratch is such a good reminder of how much craft goes into ordinary things. At this Asakusa studio, you choose your wood, pick up a hand plane and carve your way to a finished pair, smoothing and sanding until they feel right in your hand. It takes more physical effort than you’d expect from what is essentially two small sticks. You can add engraving or gold lacquer detailing if you want to make them extra giftable (or just extra yours). They wrap the finished pair for you to take home. A relaxed couple of hours, and a souvenir that actually tells a story.
Opening times: 9am – 6pm
Address: 禅 ZEN Japanese Craft Workshop
1-27-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku
Price: ¥515
Book the Chopsticks Making Workshop on Klook
Japanese Knife Craft & Sharpening Workshop
Spending a gray Tokyo afternoon with your hands around a whetstone, shaping and sharpening your own kitchen knife under the guidance of a local craftsman, learning the fundamentals of one of Japan’s most respected blade traditions. You engrave your name in Japanese on the handle, hammer it into place, and leave with something genuinely functional (you will use this knife, it will not gather dust on a shelf). No prior experience necessary, and the step-by-step instruction makes it accessible even if the most complex thing you’ve ever sharpened is a pencil.
Opening times: 9am – 6pm
Address: 禅 ZEN Japanese Craft Workshop
1-27-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku
Price: ¥15,000
Book the Knife Sharpening Workshop on Klook
Aquariums & Underwater Magic
Sunshine Aquarium
Perched atop the Sunshine City complex, this rooftop aquarium blends urban skyline views with sea life charm.
Opening times: Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm; Sat, Sun, Holidays: 9:30am – 8pm (closing times vary seasonally)
Address: 3‑1 Higashi‑Ikebukuro, Toshima‑ku
Price: ¥2,400 adult, ¥1,200 child.
Website: sunshinecity.jp/en/aquarium
Enoshima Aquarium (Kanagawa)
Just outside Tokyo, this charming seaside aquarium features touch pools, penguin feedings and seals.
Opening times: 9am–5pm (hours may vary).
Address: 2‑19‑1 Katasekaigan, Fujisawa
Price: ¥2,500 adult, ¥1,250 child.
Website: enosui.com
Stellar Encounters
Cosmo Planetarium Shibuya
A hidden gem inside Shibuya Cultural Center Owada, this smaller dome offers a more local, relaxed experience with regular star shows and live commentary.
Opening times: Tuesday – Friday: 12pm – 8pm; Sat, Sun, Holidays: 10am – 8pm (closed Mondays)
Address: 23‑21 Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku
Price: ¥600
Website: shibu-cul.jp/planetarium
Konica Minolta Planetarium “Manten” in Sunshine City
Located on the rooftop of Sunshine City, this spot boasts a large dome theater, soft reclining seats and aurora-inspired projection shows.
Opening times: 10am–9pm
Address: 3‑1‑3 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku
Price: ¥1,600 (standard), ¥3,200+ (premium seating)
Website: planetarium.konicaminolta.jp
Planetarium Bar
For something totally different, this moody, intimate bar projects the cosmos onto its domed ceiling as you sip cocktails and chat. More date-night lounge than science exhibit, but undeniably atmospheric.
Opening times: Monday – Friday: 6pm – 2am; Saturday: 5pm – 2am; Sunday, National Holidays: 5pm – 12am
Address: 4-9-23, Shirokanedai, Minato-ku
Average Price: ¥3,000
Website: planetarium-bar.com
Play & Adventure
Tokyo Joypolis
Three-floor indoor amusement park with 20+ activities including VR games, coasters and interactive arcade zones. Always buzzing—even on rainy days.
Opening times: Monday – Friday: 11am – 7pm; Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 8pm
Address: Decks Tokyo Beach 3F-5F, 1‑6‑1 Daiba, Minato‑ku
Price: Passport Ticket~¥5,500; Other options available
Website: tokyo-joypolis.com
Shibuya EST
This eight-floor complex houses bowling, karaoke, arcade games, ping pong, darts, photo booths and more. Casual, fun and a perfect rainy day activity in Tokyo.
Opening times: 11am – 5am
Address: 1-14-14 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku
Price: Prices vary by game.
Website: shibuyaest.co.jp
Advertisement
Pool and Darts JACK
A lively darts bar with multiple machines and pool tables, flashy lights and a solid cocktail list—great for casual dates or hangouts with friends with a competitive twist.
Opening times: depends on location but many are open late.
Locations: Sangenjaya, Jiyugaoka, Shimo-Kitazawa, Ebisu, Ueno and more.
Price: Generally around ¥100 per person per game.
Website: jack-jp.com
Big Echo (Various locations)
One of Tokyo’s most accessible karaoke chains with private rooms, food service and huge song libraries in multiple languages.
Opening times: Varies, often 11am–5am
Address: Locations across Tokyo
Price: ~¥500–¥800 per 30 mins + one-drink order
Website: big-echo.jp
Daikeien (Ichikawa, Chiba)
Opened in 1951, it is the biggest indoor arcade in Japan. The sprawling complex runs 24 hours and fits a remarkable amount into its grounds: hundreds of crane games, an indoor go-kart track, batting cages, billiards, darts, karaoke and, scattered across the property, the owner’s personal collection of vintage sports cars, helicopters and military vehicles.
Opening times: 24 Hours
Address: 358 Omachi, Ichikawa, Chiba
Price: Free to enter
Website: daikeien.jp
Culture, Exhibitions and Museums
TeamLab Borderless
Popular digital art exhibition with flowing visuals and captivating installations. Book ahead to avoid crowds.
Opening times: 9am – 9pm
Address: Azabudai Hills, 5-9 Toranomon, Minato-ku
Price: Depends on reservation time, usually around ¥5,000
Website: teamlab.art/jp/e/tokyo
Art Aquarium Museum
Discover stunning displays featuring thousands of goldfish at the Art Aquarium Museum, where art and aquatic beauty come together.
Opening times: 10am – 7pm
Address: Ginza Mitsukoshi, 4-6-16 Ginza, Chuo-ku
Price: ¥2,500 – 2,700
Website: artaquarium.jp/
Toyo Bunko Museum (Oriental Library) – “Scary” Books Exhibition
One of the world’s largest Asian studies libraries, operating as a museum in Hakusan. Not all volumes are on display, but the rotating exhibitions draw from rare holdings — the current show traces eerie folklore across Asia, from Kwaidan to the mythologies of Southeast Asia. It also has a well-regarded restaurant, serving literature inspired dishes.
Opening times: 10am-5pm (closed Tuesdays)
Address: 2-28-21 Honkomagome, Bunkyo-ku
Price: ~¥1,000 (Adult), ¥700 – 800 (Student)
Website: toyo-bunko.or.jp/en/
Mori Art Museum – Ron Mueck Exhibition
The Ron Mueck Retrospective arrives at the Mori Art Museum, presenting a major exhibition of hyperrealistic sculptures by the internationally acclaimed artist. Visitors can view large-scale installations and intimate sculptures that highlight the artist’s meticulous craftsmanship.
Opening times: [Limited time] April 29 – September 23,2026; Daily 10am-10pm (except Tuesday); Tuesday 10am-5pm
Address: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku
Price: ~¥2,100 – 2,500 (Adult), ~¥1,300 – 1,500 (Student)
Website: mori.art.museum/en/
Afternoon Tea & Cafés
Kimpton Shinjuku’s Minty Spark Yuzu Afternoon Tea
Enjoy sweets made with refreshing fruits such as yuzu, mint, and mango, as well as playful savory dishes.
Opening times: [Limited Time] June 11 – August 3, 2026 11:30am – 5pm
Address: District – Brasserie, Bar, Lounge, 3-4-7 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
Price: Starting at ￥5,300
Website: kimptonshinjuku.com/afternoon-tea/
Maison Marunouchi’s Mango Afternoon Tea
MAISON MARUNOUCHI at Four Seasons Tokyo is serving a limited-time Miyazaki mango dessert menu by Executive Pastry Chef Patrick Thibault. Known as the “Queen of Fruits,” the mango stars in a refined lineup of seasonal sweets. The Michelin-listed bistro blends French flair with peak summer flavor.
Opening times: [Limited Time] June 16th – July 31, 2026 11:30am – 6pm
Address: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku
Price: ￥8,300 – 9,500
Website: fourseasons.com/tokyo
Soak & Steam – Sauna, Sento and Onsen Escapes
Nothing melts away the rainy season blues like a warm soak or steamy sauna session. From stylish private rentals to tattoo-friendly sento (public baths), there are plenty of ways to unwind—even if you’re dodging puddles in the city.
Couple-Friendly Private Saunas
For a more intimate and modern sauna experience, consider booking a private room at one of Tokyo’s sleek new sauna concepts.
Advertisement
Kudochi Saunas
Tucked away in Kanda, Kudochi offers designer sauna rooms that can be booked for solo use or groups of up to six.
Opening times: Varies by location
Address: Ginza, Ueno, Roppongi
Price: From ¥6,000 per 90 mins
Website: kudochi-sauna.com/en
Sway
Minimalist, music-enhanced and hyper-stylish, Sway is a new private sauna studio ideal for those looking for calm, comfort and privacy.
Opening times: Monday – Friday: 9am – 5am; Saturday, Sunday, Holidays: 7am – 5am
Address: 2-27-18 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku
Price: From ¥10,000 per 90 mins
Website: sway.jp
Tattoo-Friendly Sento
Classic sento culture is alive and well in Tokyo, and yes—most places welcome tattooed visitors.
Kairyo-yu
Recently, renovated in 2022 by Kentaro Imai,this sento is a blend of modern sophistication and traditional style. A relaxing and meditative ambiance fills the air alongside serene music and sparkling clean tubs. Dark tiled walls and subdued lighting make this facility an excellent choice for anyone who is more reserved about bathing naked among strangers.
Opening times: 12pm – 11:30pm (closed Saturdays)
Address: 2-19-9 Higashi, Shibuya-ku
Price: ¥550 + ¥450 for sauna use
Website: kairyou-yu.com/en
Kogane-yu
Hipster-approved sento in the Kinshicho area, has a bar serving its own craft beer and occasional DJ nights.
Opening times: Monday – Friday: 6am – 9am and 11am – 12:30am
Saturday: 6am – 9am and 3pm – 12:30am
Sunday and Holiday: 6am – 9am and 11am – 12:30am
Address: 4-14-6 Taihei, Sumida-ku
Price: ¥550 + ¥400 for sauna use
Website: koganeyu.com
Mikokuyu
Mikokuyu is an onsen sento, a public bath using natural hot spring water but charging standard public bath rates. The modern Edo aesthetic features warm wood throughout, and multiple baths make it easy to lose track of time: rotating herbal baths, a semi-open-air tub with a breeze, and a fukanyu, a bath held at skin temperature designed for extended soaking.
Opening times: Tuesday – Saturday 3:30 PM–2 AM
Sunday 3 PM–12 AM
(Closed Mondays)
Address: 3-30-8 Ishiwara, Sumida-ku
Price: ¥550
Website:mikokuyu.com/
Bunka Yokusen
Located in the trendy area of Ikejiri Ohashi, this space is spotless and everything feels new. It tends to get crowded on weekends and evenings, so there may be a line to use the sauna. On the other hand, the low-lit and quiet rest space for chilling out post-cold plunge is a huge plus, as most public sentos do not have one.
Opening times: 2pm–2am (closed Wednesdays); Saturday, Sunday: 10am – 1am
Address: 3-6-8 Higashi-yama, Meguro-ku
Price: ¥550 + ¥500
Website: bunkayokusen1010.com
Check out our full list of Tattoo-Friendly Sento with Saunas in Tokyo
Cooking Classes & Cozy Cafés
Cooking Class
Escape the rain by making sushi or experiencing a traditional tea ceremony.
- Tokyo Maikoya Japanese Tea Experience
- Sushi-Making in Kimono Experience
- Japanese Homestyle Cooking Class
Board‑Game Café
Play tabletop games in cozy cafes. Most are English friendly!
Other fun experiences:
Café Date
Relax in quiet niche cafés. Check out our guides to Tokyo’s cafés here!