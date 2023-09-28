Now – October 9

Death Note Exhibition

Commemorating two decades of the globally adored anime “Death Note,” this exhibition showcases an array of merchandise inspired by the show. Stylish t-shirts and cute stickers and official figurines are on sale. The exhibition itself features original manga sketches and, of course, the iconic notebook itself. Secure your advance ticket now to enjoy a ¥200 discount off the standard admission fee.

8F Space Galleria, Animate Ikebukuro, 1-20-7 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku

11am – 9pm (Weekends 10am – 8pm)

¥2,000 – ¥2,200

deathnote-exhibition.com

October 27 – October 28

Metropolis x Black List Tokyo Halloween Party 2023

After a four-year absence, the legendary Metropolis Halloween party is back! Joining forces with Black List Tokyo, this year’s event will be held across two amazing venues, the brand new Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya and Ce La Vi Tokyo at the luxurious 18th-floor Restaurant and Sky Bar. Kicking off from 8pm at Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya, separate entry tickets are available for ¥3,000 for each part of the festivities or a special double entry pass is available for only ¥4,000, giving you entry to both venues.

Tickets will are available online and at the door to each event but space is limited and tickets are selling fast so presale tickets are encouraged.

Over nearly three decades, the Metropolis Halloween party has developed a reputation for one of the best Halloween events in the city and now, after four years away, we’re excited to collaborate with our friends at Black List Tokyo to come back with a bang. This year, Hotel Indigo will also be hosting a special pre-event dinner at from 6:30pm – 7:30pm.

Black List was established in December 2005. All parties are made exclusive to Black List members and their closest friends attracting Tokyo’s top executives, celebrities and socialites. Black List was mentioned in the Louis Vuitton City Guide and CNN as the most exclusive party in Tokyo.

Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya, 2-25-12 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

8pm – 11pm

Ce La Vi 18F Restaurant and Sky Bar, 18F Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, Dogenzaka, 1−2−3, Shibuya-ku

10pm – 3am

¥4,000 (Double entry pass)

¥3,000 (Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya only)

¥3,000 (Ce La Vi 18F Restaurant and Sky Bar only)

blacklisttokyo.com

October 7 – October 8

KYOTOPHONIE Borderless Music Festival





KYOTOPHONIE is a new music festival showcasing an eclectic selection of music and superb local produce in a curated food experience on the sandy beaches of the picturesque national park of Amanohashidate, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan.

KYOTOPHONIE Borderless Music Festival held its first session in the Spring of 2023, inviting a diverse selection of musicians like Salif Keita, Lucas Santtana, SHOW-GO, Trio SR9, Koki Nakano among others, to perform in some of Kyoto’s most magical places, including a Noh Theatre, temples, Japanese gardens and clubs across the city.

Spanning two days, the Autumn edition will be held on October 7-8 at Amanohashidate, in the northern part of Kyoto Prefecture. With 12 artists from 7 countries bringing their music on three unique stages that connect to the exceptional natural landscape. Additionally, renowned chefs from France, Tokyo, and Kyoto will use locally sourced ingredients to tailor a special culinary experience. Set against the backdrop of lush nature, which is known to be one of Japan’s Three Scenic Views, KYOTOPHONIE will curate an experience that connects borderless music, nature and food.

October 14

Tell Tokyo Tower Climb 2023

TELL presents the Tokyo Tower Climb, a charitable event aimed at promoting awareness and offering assistance for mental health concerns. TELL’s lifeline serves as a vital crisis intervention resource for Japan’s English-speaking international community. Whether you opt for a solo ascent or join a group, your participation will passionately advocate for mental health awareness and support in Japan.

Tokyo Tower, 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku

7am – 11pm

¥1,500 – ¥12,500

tellevents.org

October 14 – October 15

Diwali in Yokohama 2023

Mark your calendars for October 14 and 15 as the vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, comes alive at Yokohama’s Zou-no-hana Park. There’ll be enchanting dance performances, live music, and a delectable array of Indian cuisine and snacks to savor. This Diwali festival is for everyone to join, so make your way to the Yokohama bayside and join in the festivities with the city’s local community.

Zou-no-hana Park, 1 Kaigandori, Naka-ku, Yokohama

10am – 7pm

Free

facebook.com/Diwali.in.Yokohama

September 9 – November 5

Kakao Friends x MUUN Seoul Cafe

If you’re a Kakaotalk user, these familiar characters need no introduction. Kakao Friends, including beloved figures like Ryan and Apeach, are making an entrance into brunch and dessert offerings. Indulge in the Korean delights of Dalgona Affogato or caramel pudding, each featuring adorable Kakao-character-shaped ice and sweet treats.

MUUN Seoul Harajuku Main Store, 3-29-7 T’s 6 Building Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 7pm

Prices vary

muunseoul.com

October 29

Nyan Fes 2023

At this festival dedicated to feline enthusiasts, you’ll discover a huge purrfect world of artistry showcasing cat-themed creations, from paintings to charming rugs and pottery. Whether you’re an artist looking to share your work, a cat lover seeking little treasures, or hoping to meet fellow enthusiasts, this event is a celebration of all things feline.

6F Taito Building, Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center, 1-7-1 Kaigan, Minato-ku

11am – 4pm

¥500 – ¥600

nyanfes.com

October 5 – October 22

Shimokita Curry Festival

Shimokitazawa, renowned for its vintage fashion and thrift stores, is also Tokoy’s curry capital. The annual curry festival showcases over 116 restaurants and stalls around the neighborhood offering an array of curries, from classic Japanese styles to Nepalese, curry-filled gyozas and curry-infused highball drinks. Join the stamp rally to earn rewards like t-shirts and bar hopping certificates and keep an eye out for the famed Curry King rapping his way through the streets. Start off at Shimokitzawa Station’s Central Exit gate.

2-24-2 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku

12pm – 7pm Weekdays, 11am – 8pm Weekends & Holidays

Prices vary

curryfes.com

October 21

Tamagawa Fireworks Festival

Setagaya’s grand 45th fireworks festival illuminates the skies on October 21, nestled along the Tama River, near Futakotamagawa Station. Arrive early with a picnic blanket to secure prime viewing spots and capture unforgettable moments with loved ones amidst the vibrant spectacle.

Futakotamagawa Station, Tamgawa, Setagaya-ku

6pm – 7pm

Free

tamagawa-hanabi

Now – October 29

Immersive Museum

Through cutting-edge digital technology, you can deeply engage with iconic Post-Impressionist masterpieces. This transformative experience magnifies renowned artworks like Van Gogh’s Starry Night, magnifying every intricate brushstroke. Impressionism’s groundbreaking techniques, which celebrated the beauty of individual brushstrokes working in harmony rather than blending colors, are magnificently showcased for you to explore and appreciate.

Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall, 2-2-1 Nihonbashimuromachi, Chuo-ku

9am – 8pm

¥2,500

immersive-museum.jp

October 10 – October 12

FaW Tokyo 2023

Fashion World Tokyo, Japan’s premier international trade show, is a journey through the latest sustainable products and trendsetting materials, spanning textiles, accessories, apparel, and beyond. With a bustling showcase featuring over a thousand exhibitors and drawing in 27,000 buyers, the October event showcases key attractions like the Wellness Fashion Expo, spotlighting clothing innovations enhancing blood circulation, and the Fiber Recycling Fair, where forward-thinking companies committed to zero waste display their offerings. Additionally, the Asian Hub Exhibition provides a platform for brands and fabrics from across Asia to celebrate diverse cultures through fashion.

Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

10am – 8pm (10am – 5pm October 12)

Free

fashion-tokyo.jp

October 17 – October 22

Tokyo Night Market

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant energy of Vietnamese, Taiwanese and Thai night markets, Tokyo is set to unveil its own lively night market, dedicated to sparking the evening’s atmosphere with a fusion of food stalls and captivating live performances. As you wander through the street, immerse yourself in the spirited sounds of Shibuya’s music culture, savoring Japanese street food classics like taiyaki, takoyaki, and dango along the way.

Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

4pm – 10pm (October 21 – 22 from 12pm)

Free

tokyo-night-market.com

September 30 – October 1

Nikkan Koryu Festival

Uniting Japan and Korea, this festival unfolds simultaneously in both Seoul and Tokyo. Explore the fiery flavors of Korean street food, featuring tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) and kimbap (rice rolls). Taekwondo, traditional Korean dances, and K-pop music transform the atmosphere– you might even spot your favorite K-pop artists gracing the venue.

Komazawa Olympic Park, 1-1 Komazawakoen, Setagaya-ku

11am – 8pm

Free

nikkan-omatsuri.jp