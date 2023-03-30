MARCH 20 – JUNE 4

Heatherwick Studio: Building Soulfulness

With a team consisting of over 200 minds, Heatherwick

Studio is known for creating large-scale projects that often reflect the complex human experience within the real world. One of the most closely watched design teams across the globe, Heatherwick will be in Tokyo to showcase 28 of its major projects for the first time in Japan.

Mori Art Museum 53F, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower

10am–10pm

From ¥2,000

mori.art.museum

APRIL 1–2

Outdoor Day Tokyo Japan 2023

Held since 2011, Outdoor Day is considered to be one of the largest outdoor experience-based events in Japan. Head down to Yoyogi Park to join other outdoor and camping enthusiasts eager to check out the latest camping vehicles, equipment and fashion. For those who want to get their hands dirty, hands-on activities are available for all ages such as building your own telescope, learning how to chop wood and more. Major manufacturers and small local businesses will be setting up camp (our apologies for the pun), and the event is great for a family day out—and that includes your pets.

Yoyogi Park Event Square

2-3, Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

10am-5pm

Free

outdoorday.jp/tokyo

APRIL 15

Tokyo Sandbox

It’s no secret that Japan is one of the top contenders in the gaming market with titles that reach far beyond its borders since the first release of Space Invaders back in 1978. Tokyo Sandbox is the perfect event for gamers and creators: not only will you have access to 100 titles created by Japanese game creators and indie developers, but there’ll also be discussions led by gaming industry celebrities. Watch for more to be announced soon.

3-12-8 Gotanda, Chiyoda-ku

TBD

From ¥1,300

tokyosandbox.com

APRIL 15–16

Cycle Mode Tokyo 2023

Love cycling on your mamachari in the city? Or pondering about getting one? Cycle Mode Tokyo, the largest sports bicycle expo in Japan, is packed with all that the bicycle industry has to offer. Even if you’re a newcomer, you’ll be able to learn the ins and outs of bikes in the city here. Pro athletes and two-wheel lifestyle lovers will also be on hand to give you tips for becoming a better rider. Guests of all ages are welcome to the event, and you might also get the chance to whiz around the 1.7km course on a test bike.

Tokyo Big Sight

3-11-1, Ariake, Koto-ku

TBD

From ¥1,300

Cyclemode.net

UNTIL APRIL 16

Midtown Blossom 2023

Hanami (flower viewing) festivals are back and Tokyo Midtown is ready to celebrate with Midtown Blossom 2023. For something a little classier than the classic blue tarp and picnic nibbles elsewhere in parks across Tokyo, opt for THE SINGLETON BLOSSOM LOUNGE to view the garden’s blooms while nibbling at the lunch menu and sipping on cocktails that feature The Singleton Dufftown 12 Years’ malt whiskey. Ladies, don your best spring frock for major high tea elegance. The blooms are softly illuminated after the sun sets—perfect for a date night or a stroll in the warmer spring weather.

Tokyo Midtown

9-7-1, Akasaka, Minato-ku

12pm–8pm (L.O. 7pm)

Free

tokyo-midtown.com

APRIL 28 – MAY 7

Niku Fes 2023 The Carnival Tokyo

A carnivore’s dream come to life, Niku Fes 2023 will be holding a whopping 10-day event in commemoration of its 10-year anniversary. Companies from all over Japan will flock to Odaiba to show off their best dishes, sizzling and grilling up more kinds of juicy meat than you even thought existed. Needless to say, head over with an empty stomach.

Odaiba Special Venue

1-1-16, Aomi, Koto-ku

TBD

Free

nikufes.jp

MAY 20 -21

African-American Caribbean Golden Week Festival in Japan 2023

Turn the energy up and celebrate cultural diversity at the African-American Caribbean Golden Week Festival. A wide array of food stalls from local businesses sharing everything from succulent Caribbean jerk chicken to refreshing Cameroonian folere (hibiscus flower tea) will keep even the hungriest of festival goers happy, while the salsa dancers, African drum performance and fashion show liven up the atmosphere. You can even get a hair weave over at the hairstyling stall.

1-29 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku

Free



aaccej.jp

MAY 20 -21

Design Festa Spring Edition vol. 57

At this huge festival celebrating diverse art and design, come and meet the artists and craftspeople, and purchase their work. The event has welcomed thousands of artists since first launching in 1994, and international artists from all over the world gather here to showcase their original works from across numerous artistic genres. Support them by bringing home a souvenir, catch live art performances, take part in workshops and give your creatives some TLC at this much-loved festival.

Tokyo Big Sight West & South Hall

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

From ¥800



designfesta.com

MAY 20 -21

Thai Festival Tokyo 2023

Slurp up tangy tom yung kung, spicy red curry and umami chicken massaman at the annual Thai festival. Meet local Thai-owned businesses, watch traditional dance and music performances, and learn about the beauty and vibrancy of Thai culture. A day at this festival and you’ll be peeking at Skyscanner to book your flight in order to experience Thailand more fully.

Yoyogi Park Event Square

2-3, Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

10am–8pm

Free

gotothailand.jp