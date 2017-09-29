Tokyo Information Mail

Sign up to Minato-city’s email newsletter to receive useful tips and information tailored to foreign residents. The newsletter is sent bi-monthly, on the 10th and 25th of every month, and covers topics such as local events, tourism, disaster prevention, parenting, and health. English, Korean, Chinese and Japanese content available.

Go here to sign up! https://service.sugumail.com/minato-information/html/en.htm

Global Community Planning Subsection, Community Promotion Section, Minato City

Tel: 03-3578-2046/03-3578-2565

Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30am-5:15pm