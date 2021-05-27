Feature image courtesy of: jtame.jp

It’s rainy season. The sky is grey. Your pant legs are perpetually soaked. Time to plug in those earphones and find a silver lining of hope with Metropolis’ latest roundup of Japan-based sound creators and their newest tracks. From xiangyu’s mad love letter to Doutour’s Milano sandwich to indie sweetheart Maika Loubte’s “Spider Dancing” and Bearwear’s upbeat “Carry On,” this playlist is bound to get you grooving as you stand on the condensation-dripping train with someone’s umbrella digging into your leg and your spirits seeping away as fast as the sweat gathering on your forehead. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify here or check out some highlights below:



Carry On | Bearwear

Indie band Bearwear released “Carry On” and “madoromi” just a couple of days ago, and the tracks are already blowing up amongst fans. The Tokyo-based duo love melody-driven tunes and take inspiration from U.S. bands like Turnover.

Milano Sandwich | xiangyu

“Milano Sando” or “Milano Sandwich” is the most popular item at Japanese coffee chain Doutor’s stores. It’s also the subject in female artist xiangyu’s latest track.

Hey human | Odotte Bakari no Kuni

Psychedelic rock quintet Odotte Bakari no Kuni released folksy “Hey Human” ahead of their new album “moana,” which will be out June 2nd.

Nylon | NEHANN

“Nylon” is from Tokyo-based post-punk band NEHANN’s debut album New Metropolis. Formed in August 2020, all the members are in their 20s and they say their music and visual style is inspired by “Neo Tokyo” (think Blade Runner and AKIRA).

VOCE QUER | ALICE

Born in Brazil, 24-year old ALICE is now based in Tokyo as a model and singer. Produced by Renatinho Iwai and guitarist Elias Chiago, ALICE’s debut EP is a fusion of bossa nova, MPB (Brazilian pop music) and pop.

Color, Sleep Mirror | BREIMEN

Up-and-coming band BREIMEN have just released their first album “TITY.” Part electro-pop, funk, trap and rock, BREIMEN’s sound is as playful and laidback as its members.

Kiraku ni | NABOWA, AAAMYYY

Kyoto-based instrumental band NABOWA and Nagano-born electro-pop artist AAAMYYY have collaborated to bring the world “Kiraku ni.” We love it for the rainy season as it manages to be at once upbeat and chill.

Wolf | PAZU, lil beamz

Digitally released May 7th, PAZU and lil beamz are both up-and-coming artists in Japan’s hip-hop scene.

Spider Dancing | Maika Loubte



This colorful electronic pop is Loubte’s latest and, as always, it doesn’t disappoint. The music video was directed by German-based Saou Tanaka. You can check out the “Behind the Scenes” video here.