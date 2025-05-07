Tokyo’s Best Filipino Restaurants The best spots to dine By Metropolis

Credit Hitosara.com

Amie’s Rotisserie Chicken Filipino Restaurant Tokyo

Amie’s Rotisserie Chicken is a warm and welcoming family-owned restaurant. It caters to everyone with an empty stomach through its extensive menu inspired by the lively resort province of Cebu, even serving Halal-certified meats. Imported Filipino beers such as San Miguel Pale Pilsen match perfectly with the star of the show: the whole rotisserie chicken cooked with 23 different herbs and spices, available for just ¥1,750. The restaurant also offers take-out and delivery options for those who are ready to chill in the comfort of their own home.

3-3706-7002

Closed Tuesdays

Morning 11am – 3pm/ Night 5pm – 11pm

4-7-8 Kyodo, Setagaya-ku

ATE

Credit: ATE Facebook

ATE, pronounced “a-te”, means older sister in Tagalog. The charming restaurant is nestled in a peaceful neighborhood and its menu is compiled of recipes that have been passed down through generations, so it feels like you’re being cared for by an older sister rustling up your favorite comfort food. If you’re unfamiliar with Filipino cuisine, the staff recommend you try the national dish of the Philippines, Adobo Baboy, a mouth-watering stew made from pork braised in a blend of soy sauce, garlic and a tang of vinegar. Another recommendation is the Adobong Manok Sa Gata, a creamy and savory coconut sauce-cooked Chicken Adobo.

03-3247-6162

Tuesday – Friday 6pm – 10pm / Saturday & Sunday 12pm – 3pm & 5pm – 10pm

2-22-11 Nishiogi-minami, Suginami-ku (2nd floor)

KAPETAYO TOKYO

Credit: KAPE TAYA facebook

If you’re in Roppingi, KAPETAYO TOKYO is the best spot to visit and try out Filipino-inspired dishes and drinks. Its name, Kape Tayo, meaning “let’s grab some coffee” in Tagalog, was inspired by the mission to connect Japan to the Philippines. With its friendly cafe/bar atmosphere, you’ll often find local Filipino residents relaxing and chatting with friends while savoring the creamy texture of the Leche Flan dessert or the Kiwi Mojito.

03-6277-8319

Sunday – Saturday 11am – 11pm LUNCH 11am – 6pm BAR 6pm – 11pm

5-16-5 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Imperial Roppongi Building 1 1st Floor

Mother’s Kusina ni Ate Glo

Credit Hitosara.com

Following on with the trend of authentic, home-cooking, Mother’s Kusina ni Ate Glo is a warm and inviting spot filled with regulars—many of which call the restaurant a home away from home. There is an all-you-can-eat buffet style with a variety of dishes such as Caldereta, a slow-cooked spicy beef stew, as well as fried fish and traditional Filipino desserts like Biko, a moreish sweet rice cake made of coconut milk, brown sugar, ginger and glutinous rice. You can also join in karaoke and sing your heart out here!

3-5826-8604

Everyday 12pm – 8pm

3-44-2 Yushima, Bunkyo-ku, YK BLDG 1F

New Nanays

Credit TripAdvisor

New Nanays (meaning mother in Tagalog) is one of the oldest and most well-established Filipino restaurants in Tokyo. In its 18 years of cooking, it has provided catering services for the Philippines Embassy on over 30 occasions and is known for its delicious Pork Sisig. The charming backstory of New Nanays started when the owner wanted to provide food for the Filipino community in Tokyo back when no other Filipino restaurants existed. The only problem is she didn’t know how to cook! She learned everything she could from scratch and, sure enough, people started flocking to New Nanays for a taste of home.

03-3505-4688

Monday – Friday 10am – 9:30pm (LO) / Saturday 6pm – 9pm (LO) / Sundays and Holidays 12pm – 9pm (LO)

5-16-5 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Imperial Roppongi Building 1 S-102

Tweety

Credit Tweety Facebook

A spacious bar filled with colorful lights, Tweety offers a range of activities for those looking to have a good time in the evening. From dining, dancing, karaoke to darts, there is never a dull moment to be had. Filipino beers such as San Miguel and Red Horse can be enjoyed alongside dishes like Lechon Kawali (pork belly slabs deep-fried in a wok) and Kare Kare (a savory stew with a thick peanut sauce). On Saturdays, the bar also offers a 90-minute all-you-can-eat special, featuring four dishes, soup and rice.

44-755-1976

Wednesday – Saturday 7pm – 5am

1-10-5 Shinshiro, Nakahara-ku

Have a restaurant to add to our list of Tokyo’s Best Filipino Restaurants? Let us know.