Arden Kreuzer California-born and Tokyo-based, Arden is a writer and editor with a master’s in International Relations from Waseda University. With a background in sociology, East Asian history and journalism, she brings a thoughtful, cross-cultural lens to her work. As a senior editor at Metropolis Magazine, Arden works across print, digital and social media platforms, covering everything from cultural deep-dives to international affairs. Rain or shine, she can often be found on a terrace in one of Tokyo’s shitamachi neighborhoods, observing the everyday details that make the city so compelling.